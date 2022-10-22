If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Adrienne Bailon had fans, friends and family shocked and thrilled when she took to Instagram on August 16th to announce the secret birth of her first child, Ever James Houghton, via surrogate. After multiple failed IVF attempts and a miscarriage, The Real host and her husband, Israel Houghton, welcomed their healthy, adorable son and have been a puddle of love and gratitude since! “I didn’t know that I could love at this capacity,” Adrienne gushed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “We planned for this, we’ve been working on this for over six years to have a child, and I just had no idea — as much as I thought I love him even before he was born, he got here and you’re just like, ‘Wow.’ It’s heart bursting.”

