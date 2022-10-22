ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

4 Horror Movies Like ‘The Black Phone’ That Will Haunt You Forever

By Felix Fauster
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

The Black Phone is one of the most chilling horror movies of the past few years. Based on a Joe Hill short story (always a mark of quality), it introduces a wider audience to Ethan Hawke as the Grabber. As instantly iconic and terrifying as Freddy and Jason, the quasi-supernatural child killer leaves viewers gripping their seats. Though the film is worth a watch this Halloween , many movie-goers have already seen it and want more. If you’re brave enough, check out these four horror movies like The Black Phone that will haunt you forever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MEqqH_0ijBn6YT00
Ethan Hawke as the Grabber in ‘The Black Phone’ | Universal

‘Sinister’ (2012)

Sinister might as well be The Black Phone ‘s brother, given the amount of DNA the two films share. Both movies are Blumhouse productions directed by Scott Derrickson, written by him and C. Robert Cargill, and starring Hawke. They even involve spooky takes on analog technology (a Super 8 projector and a rotary phone).

But in Sinister , Hawke is our flawed protagonist, a true-crime author trying to break back into the limelight by writing a book about a string of family murders and missing children. However, as one might imagine, the ending doesn’t involve his publishing another bestseller.

A stylish and jumpscare-heavy cult classic, Sinister has a well-earned reputation as a harrowing experience that’ll make you uneasy the next time you think of moving to a new house.

‘Ma’ (2019)

Another Blumhouse production, Ma sees Oscar-winning actor Octavia Spencer in the title role, a deeply unwell woman who befriends a group of teens. Her willingness to allow their drinking and hanging out at her house creepily reveals itself to be a mask for much more sinister intentions. Spencer, in particular, gives a fantastic performance, deftly balancing the many facets of Ma and her increasingly unhinged behavior. Horror enthusiasts (or anyone unlucky enough to see the spoilerific trailer) can tell where things will go from the beginning, but the true mystery is worth sticking around for.

Though it’s a bit hokier than The Black Phone , Ma has some harrowing moments and a sadly sympathetic villain.

‘It’ (2017)

It , or It Chapter One , remakes the Stephen King classic — the first half, at least. It follows the Losers, a gang of misfit kids from Derry, Maine, as they’re terrorized by and eventually fight back against “It,” aka Pennywise the Dancing Clown (played this time by a disturbingly committed Bill Skarsgård). The key to this one is the cast. Skarsgård is an obvious standout, but even he can’t eclipse the amazingly talented kids, their realistic friendship giving us reason to be afraid when they’re in danger.

Cranking up the scares compared to the nostalgic Tim Curry -helmed TV miniseries, 2017’s It is worth a watch. Whether you’re a fan of King’s works, a Stranger Things stan, or terrified of clowns, It is the perfect recipe for nightmares.

‘Us’ (2019)

Between thrilling audiences with Get Out and Nope , Jordan Peele delivered another horror classic with Us. In this darkly satirical class commentary, a group of grotesque doppelgangers known as the Tethered interrupts a family’s vacation. A refreshingly nuanced take on the tired trope of “Who’s the real monster here?” Us forces viewers to question their views of people considered lower in society. To say the movie is unique is an understatement, in no small part due to the cast — led by Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, and Elisabeth Moss, per IMDb — pulling double duty as two distinct versions of the same people for the entire film.

Backed by some disturbing moments, gorgeous cinematography, and highly talented (and terrifying) child actors, this movie sticks with you long after the credits roll.

RELATED: All the ‘Child’s Play’ and ‘Chucky’ Movies in Order

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

37 horror movies that will actually scare you

For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
wegotthiscovered.com

A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again

Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Film Critic Who Claimed She Wore a Fat Suit in ‘Till’: “That Was Not a Fat Suit, That Was Me”

Whoopi Goldberg addressed a film critic who claimed that she wore a fat suit in the Emmett Till biopic, Till. During Monday’s episode of The View, Goldberg, who portrays Alma Carthan in the film, reacted to the comment and explained that she was not wearing a fat suit for the role. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhoopi Goldberg Says Events in 'Till' Movie Are "the Culmination of What Systematic Racism Looks Like"'Till' Review: Danielle Deadwyler Is Shattering as a Mother Whose Grief Helped Galvanize the Civil Rights MovementNew York Times Uncovers Text of Whoopi Goldberg's Much-Maligned George W. Bush Joke “There was...
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

211K+
Followers
118K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy