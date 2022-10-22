Read full article on original website
Blue Ridge PBS Classic Cinema offers a trilogy of classic horror films on October 31
It's time to celebrate Dr. Pepper Day in Roanoke
The Battle of Hanging Rock Civil War haunting at Greenhill Park in Salem Virginia
SKYDOG A Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band
SPAYghetti fundraiser supports Roanoke SPCA which does not get any government funding
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Ambassador program beginning to make a difference in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fall has arrived in Roanoke’s Market Square and members of the Ambassador Program Clean Team have found plenty of work clearing fallen leaves. But that’s just the beginning of the jobs they’ve tackled since the program started in mid-September. “I see the numbers...
wfirnews.com
Big plans for old Valleydale site in Salem
(Salem News Release) The City of Salem is pleased to announce a major economic development project with Valleydale Catalyst, LLC and its principles Ed Walker and Joe Thompson. The proposed $50 million venture at the former Valleydale Meat Packing and Processing plant will eventually bring more than 300 upscale apartment units and a variety of resort style amenities to the property.
WDBJ7.com
Fun Times Party Warehouse closes after 16 years of business in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - After 16 years in Salem, Fun Times Party Warehouse has closed its doors. The store’s owner made a deal with a buyer who purchased all the remaining inventory. Craig Slonczewski had planned to keep the warehouse open through the end of the month, but closed it for good with the sale.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Roanoke, VA
Roanoke is an independent city in Roanoke County, Virginia. Its population as of the 2020 census was 100,011. According to the United States Census Bureau, Roanoke comprises 42.5 square miles of land and 0.3 square miles of water. It is located in the Roanoke River in the southern part of...
WDBJ7.com
Monster Flea Market hits Berglund Center Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Monster Flea Market will be at the Berglund Center in Roanoke Saturday, October 29. More than 200 vendors will be on hand, selling different types of items ranging from gently used to brand new. There will also be direct sales vendors. Parking and admission are free.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke is a Bee City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - They are central to our lives, and thousands of native species of bees sustain our environment and our food supply. Roanoke has become a Bee City, according to Vickie Bibee from the Mill Mountain Garden Club. Watch the video to see Vickie talk about bees in...
WSLS
Bed Bath & Beyond in Lynchburg set to close soon
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Bed Bath & Beyond location is closing soon. The Lynchburg Bed Bath & Beyond, located in Wards Crossing, will be closing in the coming months, officials confirmed on Tuesday. “While the decision to close a store is always a difficult one, Bed Bath &...
WDBJ7.com
Zoo Boo headed to Mill Mountain Zoo
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Zoo Boo is headed to Roanoke’s Mill Mountain Zoo October 29. Spend your Halloween holiday at the annual event, which includes trick-or-treating, costume contests, performances and “spooktacular” art activities. All activities are included with zoo admission. Watch the video to see Bambi Godkin...
WSLS
Dr Pepper Day: Celebrating Roanoke’s favorite soda
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a staple of Downtown Roanoke – large, iconic, and historic, the Dr Pepper sign serves as a welcome into the Star City. On Monday, the city celebrated the soda in style on Dr Pepper Day. “I took the day off work for this....
WSLS
Top three spooky spots in Southwest, Central Virginia, according to you
We asked, you answered. Here are the top three ghoulishly fun haunted houses and trails in Southwest and Central Virginia, according to you. Terror Manor, located in Roanoke, is an intense fright-fest, according to their website. Organizers require all children under the age of 16 to have a parent onsite, and it’s not recommended for people younger than 13.
WSLS
Police presence in Ramada Road area of Vinton due to standoff, authorities say
VINTON, Va. – There was a heavy police presence in the Ramada Road area of Vinton on Tuesday night due to a standoff. On Tuesday at 6:13 p.m., Vinton Police went to the 700 block of Ramada Road to serve an emergency custody order, authorities said. 10 News had...
WSLS
Lynchburg fire crews raise more than $67,700 through ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg firefighters have been working to fill some shoes for a good cause, and all of their hard work is paying off. As we reported, the Lynchburg Fire Department was collecting donations as part of their annual “Fill the Boot” campaign. Crews set the...
cardinalnews.org
Pulaski is reinventing itself: ‘I feel like good stuff’s finally happening here’
In September, Pulaski’s town council voted to change Main and Third streets from one-way to two-way. Some stoplights have been removed, and speed limits on some streets have been reduced. Streets in and around town once carried heavy trucks to and from textile mills, foundries and furniture factories. Now,...
Franklin News Post
Boones Mill police equipment upgraded
Recent equipment purchases have brought the Boones Mill Police Department into the 21st century. Boones Mill Police Chief Kelvin Pruett said a computer with a docking station has been installed in both of the department’s patrol vehicles. Using that computer, Boones Mill police officers can instantly access the Virginia Criminal Information Network and the National Crime Information Center.
WDBJ7.com
Foster Fuels asking for public help donating gently used winter coats to kids in Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Foster Fuels is asking for the public’s help in donating gently used winter coats is as part of the company’s annual “Spread the Warmth” coat drive. The goal of the drive is to provide kids in areas like Bedford and Lynchburg a chance to enjoy warm coats throughout the winter.
WDBJ7.com
Two sought after burglary at Lynchburg business
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two people who burglarized a business early Tuesday. Police were called at 7:45 a.m. October 25 to Win City on Fort Avenue. They found the front door broken, with surveillance footage showing two people about 6:41 a.m. entering the parking lot and breaking open the front door to get into the store. After the burglary, they ran off toward Long Meadows Drive.
WSLS
LewisGale breaks ground on new neonatal care unit
SALEM, Va. – Construction on the neonatal intensive care unit at LewisGale will finally begin after 12 long years of waiting. State Senator David Suetterlein has pushed to have the unit since 2011. “There were a lot of roadblocks, there was some formal opposition along the way, and then...
WSLS
Montgomery County officials announce ‘Operation Green Light’ in support of local veterans
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Montgomery County is gearing up ahead of Veterans Day to support local veterans. On Tuesday, Montgomery County announced “Operation Green Light.”. Officials said the new national collaborative initiative with the National Association of Counties will light the Montgomery County Government Center and Public Safety...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center helped bring Mexican street corn to the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - At the end of March 2022, Julia Rigney lost her job. The next day she was trying to find a new career in a room full of business owners. “Surrounded by all of these amazing women and hearing their stories, everyone was coming up, saying, “What’s your business? What’s your business?” said Rigney. “And I never really thought about it before. And I was like, I want to sell elote.”
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park area
In 1974 when I was 16 the church I attended went to Fairy Stone State Park in Bassett, Virginia for the summer picnic. My cousins and I filled our pockets with the cross-shaped stones and I purchased a necklace from the gift store with the fairies mark on it. The shapes of the crosses vary, from the St. Andrews X which is most common to the rectangular Roman, and the square Maltese cross which is the most sought-after. The legend of fairy stones is as follows verbatim in its entirety. It is public domain but the author is unknown.
