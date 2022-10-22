ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newswatch 16

anash.org

Mother and Daughter Learning Program Goes Interstate

It’s not only the boys who are hitting the books this week. The Crown Heights Womens’ Circle is kicking off their seventh season of Imahos U’banos this week, and communities in Pomona and Kingston, PA, are joining as well. It’s not only the boys who are hitting...
KINGSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Sentence given for Scranton bank robber

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A bank robber from Scranton will spend between 11-23 months behind bars. Police say Vasiliy Chinikaylo, of Swoyersville, robbed a bank in Scranton in 2019. He walked into the Wells Fargo along North Main Avenue and said he had a bomb. He was able to...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Halloween parade rolls through Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — People were embracing the spirit of Halloween in Schuylkill County. Downtown Pottsville was alive as the Halloween parade rolled through, complete with marching bands and fire trucks Tuesday. People were in costumes as far as the eye can see. You can't forget the candy. There was...
POTTSVILLE, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Parking problems at Jim Thorpe

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, there are calls about holiday fun getting ruined and a festival all about fall foliage. But first, we begin with a call about campaign spending. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
JIM THORPE, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire destroys home in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home Tuesday morning in Lycoming County. The house along Rose Valley Road in Hepburn Township caught fire early Tuesday morning. No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported. Investigators say the fire is suspicious because just over...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

New Imaging Department unveiled at UPMC Muncy

MUNCY, Pa. — UPMC Muncy in Lycoming County has undergone a bit of a makeover. Hospital staff unveiled the newly renovated Imaging department. "We spent a lot of time upgrading our equipment, the layout, to improve storage and how we keep things out of sight from our patients but still offer a nice environment that they feel comfortable in," said Jeff Kemmler, a manager at UPMC Muncy.
MUNCY, PA
Newswatch 16

ATVs towed away, prevented from taking part in fundraiser

SIMPSON, Pa. — On Sunday, ATV riders on their way to a fundraiser to benefit a volunteer fire company were blocked by police, who ordered the vehicles to be towed away. Members of the Grattan Singer Hose Company in Fell Township hoped an ATV fundraiser would bring in big bucks, but nearly half the riders expected didn't show.
CARBONDALE, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames gut home in Monroe County

EFFORT, Pa. — There's not much left of a home after a fire in Monroe County. Flames broke out on Filbert Lane in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort, just before midnight Sunday night. There is no word if anyone was hurt or what led to the fire. See news happening?...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly uses homeowner’s backyard as restroom

LAKE TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a man after he was allegedly found going to the bathroom in the backyard of a home in Wayne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 28 around 11:00 a.m. community security in Lake Township had a man detained for reportedly defecating in a […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

New trail coming to Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A new biking and walking trail is coming to Bloomsburg, but not without some concerns from residents. The trail would turn a two-way street into a one-way. "I don't know when the plan is to make it one way, but if this does go through, I would say the sooner, the better because it's going to take time for people to get that in their heads," said Jim Walsh from Bloomsburg.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Demolition begins on old theater in Olyphant

OLYPHANT, Pa. — One of the area's more charming downtowns is going to look a lot different. Crews started knocking down the old Tate Theater on Delaware Avenue in Olyphant. The building used to have just about everything, a movie theater, pizza shop, Chinese restaurant, and even a race track for remote-controlled cars.
OLYPHANT, PA
WBRE

$100K PayPal loan taken out in Lackawanna County man’s name

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a case involving an unknown person taking out a $100,000 loan in someone else’s name. Officials say the unknown person used a 49-year-old Clarks Summit man’s name to take out a $100,000 PayPal loan. State police said they received the report on October 20. There […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pittston Housing Authority apartment outage leaves residents in the dark

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of people were without power. The outage lasted four days in a Luzerne County low-income apartment complex. Utility crews are continuing to work and residents here at the apollo apartments are frustrated with how this outage was handled. Many of them are disabled or in need of power for […]
PITTSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

EOS Therapeutic Riding Center celebrates 30th anniversary

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — EOS Therapeutic Riding Center, a nonprofit near Bloomsburg, provides therapeutic horseback riding to children and adults with special abilities, as well as veterans. "It could be riders with cerebral palsy; it could be more involved riders with a head trauma. We have a lot of...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

