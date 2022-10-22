Read full article on original website
anash.org
Mother and Daughter Learning Program Goes Interstate
It’s not only the boys who are hitting the books this week. The Crown Heights Womens’ Circle is kicking off their seventh season of Imahos U’banos this week, and communities in Pomona and Kingston, PA, are joining as well. It’s not only the boys who are hitting...
Sentence given for Scranton bank robber
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A bank robber from Scranton will spend between 11-23 months behind bars. Police say Vasiliy Chinikaylo, of Swoyersville, robbed a bank in Scranton in 2019. He walked into the Wells Fargo along North Main Avenue and said he had a bomb. He was able to...
Halloween parade rolls through Pottsville
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — People were embracing the spirit of Halloween in Schuylkill County. Downtown Pottsville was alive as the Halloween parade rolled through, complete with marching bands and fire trucks Tuesday. People were in costumes as far as the eye can see. You can't forget the candy. There was...
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Parking problems at Jim Thorpe
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, there are calls about holiday fun getting ruined and a festival all about fall foliage. But first, we begin with a call about campaign spending. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
Library system in Luzerne County gets new website, needs new building
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — As the Osterhout Free Library opened for the day, spirits were high. The system that operates this and nine other library locations in Luzerne County debuted a new website to serve the needs of the community better. "The website is new, and it meets current standards,"...
Marianacci's celebrates 50 years of family business
WEST WYOMING, Pa. — The menu from 1972 at Marianacci's Italian Restaurant in West Wyoming shows things were a little different then. Folks could get a meal then for under a quarter. It was at a time when the Wyoming Valley was working hard to bounce back after the...
Return of the general store in Northumberland County
THARPTOWN, Pa. — Walking inside Tharptown General Store and Pizzeria is almost like taking a step back in time, right down to the countertops covered in newspapers from the 1940s. That's exactly what owners Mark and Melissa Shingara were going for. Melissa's aunt came up with the idea a...
Fire destroys home in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home Tuesday morning in Lycoming County. The house along Rose Valley Road in Hepburn Township caught fire early Tuesday morning. No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported. Investigators say the fire is suspicious because just over...
New Imaging Department unveiled at UPMC Muncy
MUNCY, Pa. — UPMC Muncy in Lycoming County has undergone a bit of a makeover. Hospital staff unveiled the newly renovated Imaging department. "We spent a lot of time upgrading our equipment, the layout, to improve storage and how we keep things out of sight from our patients but still offer a nice environment that they feel comfortable in," said Jeff Kemmler, a manager at UPMC Muncy.
ATVs towed away, prevented from taking part in fundraiser
SIMPSON, Pa. — On Sunday, ATV riders on their way to a fundraiser to benefit a volunteer fire company were blocked by police, who ordered the vehicles to be towed away. Members of the Grattan Singer Hose Company in Fell Township hoped an ATV fundraiser would bring in big bucks, but nearly half the riders expected didn't show.
Flames gut home in Monroe County
EFFORT, Pa. — There's not much left of a home after a fire in Monroe County. Flames broke out on Filbert Lane in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort, just before midnight Sunday night. There is no word if anyone was hurt or what led to the fire. See news happening?...
Man allegedly uses homeowner’s backyard as restroom
LAKE TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a man after he was allegedly found going to the bathroom in the backyard of a home in Wayne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 28 around 11:00 a.m. community security in Lake Township had a man detained for reportedly defecating in a […]
New trail coming to Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A new biking and walking trail is coming to Bloomsburg, but not without some concerns from residents. The trail would turn a two-way street into a one-way. "I don't know when the plan is to make it one way, but if this does go through, I would say the sooner, the better because it's going to take time for people to get that in their heads," said Jim Walsh from Bloomsburg.
Demolition begins on old theater in Olyphant
OLYPHANT, Pa. — One of the area's more charming downtowns is going to look a lot different. Crews started knocking down the old Tate Theater on Delaware Avenue in Olyphant. The building used to have just about everything, a movie theater, pizza shop, Chinese restaurant, and even a race track for remote-controlled cars.
$100K PayPal loan taken out in Lackawanna County man’s name
NEWTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a case involving an unknown person taking out a $100,000 loan in someone else’s name. Officials say the unknown person used a 49-year-old Clarks Summit man’s name to take out a $100,000 PayPal loan. State police said they received the report on October 20. There […]
Students return to Old Forge High School after threat
OLD FORGE, Pa. — A school in Lackawanna County was evacuated Monday afternoon after officials received a threat. Students at Old Forge High School were evacuated around 1 p.m. Police searched the school and say nothing was found. Students at Old Forge High School were able to return to...
Reading buddies program grows in Wilkes-Barre Area School District
PLAINS, Pa. — First graders at Solomon Plains Elementary School in Plains Township are getting virtual one-on-one reading help thanks to a partnership involving the school, Wilkes University, and the United Way of Wyoming Valley. "We are super excited for this program," said Solomon Plains Elementary Principal Justin Correll....
WOLF
Two arrested at Luzerne Co. Red Roof Inn on warrants out of other counties
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two people with active arrest warrants in different counties were taken into custody at a hotel in Plains Township on Friday. Plains Township Police Officers say they responded to the Red Roof Inn on SR-315 for a welfare check on a person staying in one of the rooms.
Pittston Housing Authority apartment outage leaves residents in the dark
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of people were without power. The outage lasted four days in a Luzerne County low-income apartment complex. Utility crews are continuing to work and residents here at the apollo apartments are frustrated with how this outage was handled. Many of them are disabled or in need of power for […]
EOS Therapeutic Riding Center celebrates 30th anniversary
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — EOS Therapeutic Riding Center, a nonprofit near Bloomsburg, provides therapeutic horseback riding to children and adults with special abilities, as well as veterans. "It could be riders with cerebral palsy; it could be more involved riders with a head trauma. We have a lot of...
