Read full article on original website
Related
fordcountychronicle.com
State-ranked Prairie Central football to start postseason play against PBL
FAIRBURY – With a 9-0 record and a No. 5 Associated Press Class 3A ranking, the Prairie Central High School football team is entering the postseason with high expectations. Those expectations were not lost on the team’s seniors, with whom head coach Andrew Quain met on Sunday, one day after the IHSA’s playoff pairings were revealed.
Central Illinois high schools lead way at Marching Band Championships
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several Central Illinois high schools dominated the leaderboard at the Illinois Marching Band Championships competition over the weekend. The competition, held at Memorial Stadium in Champaign has been hosted by University of Illinois Bands since 1973. This year, 40 Illinois high school bands competed at the event. In Class 1A, Watseka […]
Bill Self gives his takeaways from KU basketball's scrimmage with Illinois
Over the weekend, the KU basketball team made the trip to the St. Louis area for a scrimmage with Illinois. Behind closed door scrimmages have become more and more popular in recent years and Saturday’s scrimmage gave Bill Self and the KU coaches a chance to watch the team compete against a different, yet equal, competition. Of course, KU will play an exhibition game against Pitt State on Nov. 3, which will serve as the final tuneup before the regular season.
Illinois Basketball: Projected Illini lineup for the start of the 2022-23 season
The start of the 2022-23 season for the Illinois basketball program is just two weeks away. If you haven’t been keeping up this offseason, you are going to be shocked at what the Illini will look like in their first game of the season against Eastern Illinois. This is going to be an almost completely new team.
Illini jump to No. 17 in newest AP Poll
WCIA — Despite taking off Saturday for a bye week, Illinois (6-1) moved up in the newest AP Poll to No. 17. It’s only one spot higher than last week as the Illini passed Kansas State, who lost to TCU on Saturday. The only Big Ten teams they trail in the poll is No. 2 […]
Central Illinois restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A small Rantoul family-owned diner celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sunday. Ott’s Drive In opened in 1962. Since then, they have had three owners, and are one of the oldest restaurants in Rantoul. It’s a place where everybody knows your name, and why people keep going back. “It’s a hometown feel,” […]
25newsnow.com
Bloomington-Normal YMCA announces sale of old location
BLOOMINGTON (WJBC)– The Bloomington-Normal YMCA Board of Directors has approved the sale of the old YMCA facility located at 602 S. Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, according to newspartners WJBC. According to an email from YMCA CEO BJ Wilken, the YMCA and Eastview are under contract to transition...
Despite off week, Illini rise in AP Top 25
Despite not playing a game this week, Illinois football rose one in this week’s AP Top 25 to No. 17. Illinois (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) gained ground as previously No. 17 ranked Kansas State lost 38-28 to No. 7 TCU. Illinois also rose two spots in the USA Today...
Central Illinois Proud
BN YMCA selling old building to local church
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit is selling its former building to a local church. The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal will sell its former building on Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, a non-denominational Christian church with two locations in the twin cities. The Y abandoned the building following...
wbiw.com
Fatal accident on 1-94 claims the life of an Illinois man Saturday morning
PORTER COUNTY – Early Saturday morning, at approximately 6:45 a.m., Trooper Lawrence McFarrin was dispatched to a crash on I-94 at the 17.6 mile marker. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Cadillac STS was reportedly driving westbound on the right shoulder while passing another vehicle when it struck a parked semi. The semi was broken down due to a mechanical issue.
High-power voltage line falls down, starts fire in Piatt County
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A high-power voltage line fell down and started flames in three spots, the Mid-Piatt County Fire Department confirmed. Fire officials said they had to wait for Ameren to turn off the power before they could extinguish the fire with water. The crew put the fire out and let Ameren controls the […]
WLFI.com
Field fire evacuates corn maze, neighbors help stop blaze
NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A field fire caused an evacuation of a corn maze just after 3:00 p.m. Saturday in Newton County. Nearby land owners and neighbors helped firefighters stop the spread. High winds spread the fire from where it started in another corn field. A news release...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police investigate Friday night shots fired incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident near Washington and Howard Streets Friday. According to a Bloomington police press release, officers were dispatched at approximately 10:50 p.m. after a residence was struck by gunfire. There were no reported injuries, and the circumstances of...
Video Shows Illinois Teacher Blatantly Calling A Black Student The N-Word During Class. He Wasn’t Fired.
A white high school teacher in Kankakee, Illinois, was caught on camera calling a Black student the n-word during class and was not fired. The post Video Shows Illinois Teacher Blatantly Calling A Black Student The N-Word During Class. He Wasn’t Fired. appeared first on NewsOne.
Danville Police: Two hurt in weekend shootings
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department is investigating a pair of shootings that left two people hurt over the weekend. The first shooting happened at 3 a.m. on Saturday in the area of May and Pries Streets. As officers arrived at that location in response to a shots-fired report, the 38-year-old victim arrived […]
1 year later, Champaign ‘road rage’ shooting remains unsolved
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Exactly one year ago, a man was shot in the middle of the day on a busy street in Champaign. He’s still recovering, and his case is still unsolved. “Keep this at the top of our minds that this happened in our town. They haven’t caught anybody yet, so that bothers […]
starvedrock.media
Early Morning Garage Fire In Streator
A garage in Streator was gutted by fire. Firefighters were called just before 3:30 Tuesday morning to a garage fire at the corner of Hickory and Shabbona Streets. With the garage locked, firefighters had to force their way into the fully engulfed structure. They had the blaze out in about 5 minutes.
wjol.com
Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday
Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois man arrested after shooting, escaping on lawn mower, police standoff
SHERIDAN, Ill. (WMBD) — 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique has been formally charged for a shooting and police standoff that occurred early Saturday morning in LaSalle County. In a press release, LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss reports that deputies were called to the area of E. Si Johnson and N. Robinson Street in Sheridan just after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a man shot in the leg. Reports came in at the same time that a suspect had shot at other individuals in the area as well.
Crime Stoppers seeking tips about deadly Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in a homicide investigation stemming from a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened in the area of Third Street and Beardsley Avenue on Oct. 4. Champaign Police officers determined that three people were standing in the parking lot of an […]
Comments / 0