EHCA celebrates Halloween with JET 24’s Tom Atkins at Elks Lodge
A local lodge is helping the Erie Homes for Children and Adults (EHCA) get into the Halloween spirit with a party. Fran Milkowski, Elks Lodge 67’s president, said EHCA visits every Tuesday to use the lodge’s facilities, play games, and karaoke. The lodge welcomed the children and adults to dress in their best costumes, enjoy […]
Erie Free Store gives away free Halloween costumes to kids in need
The Erie Free Store gave away Halloween costumes to children in need. The store has collected costumes from donors throughout its years of business, and Monday, they handed out nearly 40 of them to children. Volunteers said some kids are unable to buy a new costume and added that both kids and parents are grateful […]
Erie firefighter grows over 1,000 pound pumpkin, displays it at local firehouse
One City of Erie fire department is celebrating Halloween with a carved pumpkin that weighs more than 1,000 pounds. It’s the second time an Erie firefighter has grown a pumpkin for the community to enjoy. Erie Fireman John Stewart grew a pumpkin that weighs over 1,000 pounds. The pumpkin sits outside Firehouse 13 on East […]
Fall Fest Takes Place in Griswold Park
The weather was ideal for a fall festival and that's where you could find many families in Griswold Park on Sunday . The fourth annual Downtown Fall Fest returned to West 14th Street. The Erie Downtown Partnership worked with the Urban Oasis Project to bring the event to life for the community.
Icing on the Lake will close its doors on Dec. 31
A bakery in the West Erie Plaza is closing its doors, after serving the community for more than a dozen years. Icing on the Lake first opened its doors 12 years ago with a shop on West 12th Street. The bakery specializes in cupcakes, cookies and full-sized cakes. The owner said she made the decision […]
A Halloween Bash to Remember
The Bunker at Lavery Brewing Company is the place to be to kick off your Halloween Weekend. On Friday, four local, original bands will take the stage (quite possibly in disguise) to ring in the culminating weekend of spooky season. The slate includes local punk rock four-piece, Trace the Pattern, along with scads of Erie indie-rock veterans in the forms of Penny Racer (which includes former members of Black Rose Diary and Dirt McGirt) and This American Song (whose catchy, psychedelic rock has been changing and growing in Erie for more than a decade). Organizing the event is Ladders (a cosmic gumbo that moves to the beat of jazz), and lead vocalist and guitarist, Rob Seaman, is excited to bring this Halloween show to the Bunker for the second year in a row: "Last year's show was a huge success and we want to bring that energy back again this year with a killer lineup."
Icing on the Lake Owner Discusses Decision to Close
A sweet, Erie staple for nearly twelve years will be closing its doors on December 30. Over the weekend, the owner of Icing on the Lake made the announcement on Facebook. Becky Lynch, the manager of Icing on the Lake said, "It will never be the same, so I'm really really sad. I think, I speak for a lot of us that we haven't had time to wrap our brains around the emotions of it."
Hearthside Pet Cemetery now up for sale
After complaints earlier this year, a local pet cemetery is now for sale. The community is committed to maintaining the cemetery, and several have expressed interest in purchasing the property. Hearthside Rest Pet Cemetery in McKean Township is now for sale. Several months ago, tall grass covered the pets’ grave markers. Numerous former pet owners […]
Erie Guild of Craftsmen hosts 49th annual Fall Craft Show
The Erie Guild of Craftsmen held its annual Fall Craft Show at the Zem Zem Shrine Club this weekend. The guild celebrated its 49th year as they welcomed countless vendors, sharing and selling their life’s work with others. The craft show featured a charity known as Santa’s Helpers, which consists of 30 craftsmen that make […]
Edinboro Local Records over Half a Century of First Snowfalls
Edinboro residents love the snow, and Charlie Bauer, the owner of Jay's Auto Wrecking, is no exception. Starting in 1963, Charlie's father started marking the wall of his storefront with the date of the first snowfall each year. The snow had to stick and leave the ground with a white...
It Did Happen Here: The Zappa / Erie Collection
Zappa/Erie was released in June of 2022. It's a collection of performances by Frank Zappa from the times he played in Erie and Edinboro, a box set spanning six discs and featuring a full color hardcover book. The anthology includes the May 8, 1974 performance at Edinboro State College, the November 12, 1974 concert at Gannon Auditorium, and the November 12, 1976 performance at the Erie County Fieldhouse. The reason for such a groovy release with a distinct local tie is due to the fact that the Zappa vault "Meister," Joe Travers is from the Gem City. Travers is a Grammy award-winning drummer (which he won for his performance of "Peaches en Regalia" with Zappa Plays Zappa). He has gone on to play with The Zappa Band, Zappa Plays Zappa, Duran Duran, Billy Idol, Lisa Loeb, Joe Satriani, and Rich Robinson of the Black Crowes, among many others.
Motivation Monday: Pro tips for leaf raking and collection
Motivation Monday: Pro tips for leaf raking and collection.
Magnificent Mrs. Moisher
The school’s emotional support paraprofessional, Mrs. Kelsey Moisher deserves more respect than she receives. Helping out students is her passion. Not only does Mrs. Moisher do this, she also used to work in a salon doing hair. She gets to know her students very individually and is down to earth.
Erie residents asking to use ARP funds to improve local skate park
Erie residents are asking for improvements to Columbus Park, asking specifically to expand the skate park. There was $5 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) dollars allocated to the City of Erie for much-needed improvements to public spaces. More than 2,000 city residents responded to the city’s parks and public spaces survey. Hundreds are asking […]
PSP seeks leads on stolen engagement ring
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is on the hunt for a stolen engagement ring. Between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Oct. 20, the ring was stolen from a vehicle. The vehicle was at the 300 block of Clark Road in Erie. The ring is white gold with a center diamond and is valued […]
Electric scooters stolen from Erie home
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A pair of electric scooters recently were stolen in Erie. The Pennsylvania State Police responded to the theft at about 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 20. According to a PSP report, the two black Swagtron electric scooters were stolen from a residence on Firman Road in Erie. The theft occurred some time between Oct. […]
Erie man faces charges for porch explosion at Poplar Street apartment
An Erie man faced charges on Monday after an explosion outside a westside Erie apartment. The explosion happened last week outside of an entryway in the 900 block of Poplar Street. Erie police arrested Roderick Caldwell, 55, on felony counts of arson and other charges. Investigators said surveillance video from the neighborhood helped police make […]
Click here for the Tuesday Night Forecast
We get one more night of nice weather as high pressure to the south will stay in control. Approaching frontal system will spread some showers in the area Tuesday. Cooler, but dry air will follow for the end of the week. Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio & Tom Atkins, 11:20 PM Tuesday.
Click here for the Wednesday Midday Forecast
Approaching cold front will set off showers and some wind today as it passes. Temperatures will start to drop as well. High pressure builds in behind it to give us dry weather tomorrow into the weekend. Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 11am Wednesday.
Venango County Photo of the Day
