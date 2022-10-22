Read full article on original website
EDMOND, OK (KSNT)- A former K-State running back is now in the coaching game. James Gilbert isn’t playing football any more but he’s still at a stadium each Saturday. Gilbert is now a graduate assistant running backs coach at the University of Central Oklahoma, a division two program that plays in the same conference as […]
WIBW
Washburn Rural’s Easton Bradstreet taking senior season in stride despite injuries in past
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A senior season to remember for Easton Bradstreet who is also chasing history. Bradstreet is having one magnificent season for the Junior Blues. Bradstreet knew he had a big role this year after losing a big senior class last year. “I just know that, this year...
WIBW
First round of regionals boys soccer roundup
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The semifinals for boys soccer wrapped up Tuesday night, and here are the results. Lawrence Free State def. Topeka High, 1-0. Shawnee Heights def. KC Washington, 3-1. The Thunderbirds will host St. James Academy Thursday at six p.m. Washburn Rural def. Lawrence, 3-1. The Junior Blues...
Oklahoma DB Robert Spears-Jennings' Big Hit Gives Sooner Coaches, Teammates Confidence
Will Billy Bowman's injury, "RSJ" had practiced well enough to get playing time at safety, and he delivered with a good performance against Kansas.
Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables: 'We Could Win Every Game, We Could Lose Every Game'
The Sooners' head coach described a respect for the process of winning and being able to focus when things are at their most chaotic.
oklahoma Sooner
Men's Hoops to Host Exhibition Against Oklahoma City
NORMAN – Oklahoma men's basketball hosts Oklahoma City for an exhibition contest on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m., at Lloyd Noble Center to open the season. The Sooners welcome eight newcomers to join seven returners from last season. Tanner Groves, Jalen Hill, Jacob Groves, Bijan Cortes and C.J....
Oklahoma-Baylor Kickoff Time Placed Into Six-Day Window
The Sooners and the Bears will meet in Norman on Nov. 5 after last year's explosive contest in Waco.
WIBW
K-State adds two new students to rural vet training program
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has added two new students to its rural veterinarian training program. Kansas State University says that recent legislative changes in the Kansas Statehouse have bolstered a long-running, successful program in its College of Veterinary Medicine. K-State indicated that increased funds from the States...
WIBW
Regional cross country roundup for boys and girls
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over the weekend, regional boys and girls cross country took place and here are the results. Washburn Rural’s Easton Dial, Davin Johnson and Grayson Fink took second, fifth and ninth. Manhattan’s Andrei Mazin and Kolby Grogg took fourth and eighth. Washburn Rural took second...
Steve Sarkisian apologizes for what he did after Oklahoma State loss
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian apologized to Longhorns fans over one thing he did after Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma State. The Longhorns allowed 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter Saturday in a 41-34 loss, prompting a frustrated Sarkisian to leave the field immediately instead of staying to sing The Eyes of Texas, the official school song. Most players followed Sarkisian’s lead and left the field, leaving only a handful behind to sing the song.
WIBW
Good Kid - Future Broadcaster?
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Landon Middle School student Carter Sourk applied for the KC Royals junior broadcaster program and was accepted. This summer he got to interview Bobby Witt Junior.
WIBW
K-State offers high schoolers summer program to experience healthcare jobs
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Area high schoolers will have the chance to get their hands dirty and experience what a career in health care looks like with a summer program from K-State. Kansas State University says that its College of Health and Human Sciences will offer two sessions of its...
WIBW
Washburn recognizes top students in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Top students in the area took the stage Monday night at Washburn University. The University invited the top 10 percent of students from each high school in Shawnee County to White Concert Hall as part of its Shawnee County Honors Scholars Program. Those students were individually introduced by their respective principals and handed a medal and certificate distinguishing their accomplishment.
okcfox.com
Student safety a concern after medical emergency at high school football game
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Safety at a high school sporting event. It's a new concern some Oklahomans have after a scary incident in Putnam City. The Putnam City-Putnam City North football game was delayed Friday, October 21 after a band student had a medical emergency. An Oklahoma bill called...
WIBW
K-State names new vice president of diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has named a new vice president of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Kansas State University says that Rana Johnson - a higher education diversity leader and champion - has been named its first vice president for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. She will begin her duties at the university on Dec. 1.
News On 6
Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
Emporia elevator falls, multiple injuries reported
EMPORIA (KSNT) – Eight people have been transported to the hospital after an elevator’s cable system broke in Emporia on Saturday. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt told 27 News the incident occurred in the backside of a building located at 504 1/2 Commercial Street around 1 p.m. Saturday. The eight people were taken to […]
WIBW
Wichita woman hospitalized after speed, wet roads play role in Lyon Co. crash
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita woman was hospitalized after speed and wet pavement were believed to play a role in a Lyon County crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 134.5 on northbound I-335 in Lyon co. with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
TPD identifies Arizona man as victim of S. Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has identified Donald L. Wooldridge, 81, of Arizona, as the victim of a shooting in South Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, officials were called to the 3300 block of SE Fremont St. with reports of a shooting.
WIBW
Republicans hear about challenges Kansas farmers are facing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran, Congressmen Tracey Mann and Jake LaTurner and gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt took a closer look at farming operations and agri-business in Kansas on Tuesday night. They wanted to hear about the challenges Kansas farmers are currently facing. Kansas Republicans traveled to Topeka as...
