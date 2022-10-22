ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, NJ

NJ.com

Ridgewood over Paramus - Boys soccer recap

Camron Linnington scored both goals for Ridgewood in the second half in its 2-1 win over Paramus in Ridgewood. Aidan Linnington and Trevor Rose chipped in with one assist each in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
High School Soccer PRO

Graham, October 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice

BURLINGTON, NC
High School Soccer PRO

Greensboro, October 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice

GREENSBORO, NC
NJ.com

See the Morris Hills High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)

As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Saturday, Morris Hills High School marching band performed at the 13-school Music in the Valley competition hosted by Wayne Valley High School in Wayne.
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Here is Rutgers football’s 2023 schedule as Big Ten releases full slate

For one last season, Rutgers must go through the gauntlet that is the Big Ten East. The conference released the schedule for its 2023 schedule on Wednesday, confirming a report from The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman earlier in the week that the current division structure will remain next fall despite months of discussion of their removal. That change will come in the 2024 season when USC and UCLA officially join the conference, with the league planning to “configure a new model,” per Dochterman.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Playoffs? The N.C. A&T Aggies have been predicted to make the FCS Football Championship field

The North Carolina A&T Aggies have won four straight football games and with a win over the Campbell Camels this Saturday they could find themselves in the driver's seat for the Big South Conference Championship. Winning the Big South would give the Aggies a FCS playoff bid where the Aggies haven't played since 2016 when Tarik Cohen was churning out yards for the Aggies.
GREENSBORO, NC
247Sports

Good read: N.C. A&T DB Coach Jason Makrinos leaves his home state with a win over Robert Morris

North Carolina A&T added a few new coaches this year and one of them is Coach Jason Makrinos. Makrinos, who played offensive and defensive line at Westminster, is in his first season as the defensive backs coach for the Aggies. The Aggies are also coached by former Steelers DB Sam Washington, and former Steelers defensive lineman Keith Willis also is on the staff.
GREENSBORO, NC
essexnewsdaily.com

More than four decades in the East Orange School District

EAST ORANGE, NJ — “It’s just my calling, my gift from God,” said mathematics instructional coach Robin Lewis as she reflected on more than four decades working as an educator. With just over 44 years in the district, that’s a whopping 16,070 days, 385,680 hours and 23,140,800 minutes of Lewis instructing East Orange’s youth. But who’s counting?
EAST ORANGE, NJ
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman competes to be fastest pizza maker

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — We order pizza often because it’s not only delicious, but it’s also fast. At one pizza place in the Triad, an employee can make a large pepperoni pizza in less than one minute! Kallie Daniel has a trophy from a national competition to prove it.  Daniel works at Marco’s Pizza in […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Police Net 41 Fugitives, Including 5 Accused of Murder

A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Mets make decision on pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, report says

Jeremy Hefner is set to run it back with the New York Mets. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports “Hefner, according to sources, is finalizing a new contract with the Mets that will keep him as pitching coach for next season and potentially beyond. Hefner, 36, has spent the last three seasons in the role.”
PITCHER, NY
