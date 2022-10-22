Read full article on original website
Meet the Mendham Township Committee CandidatesMorristown MinuteMendham, NJ
Tomorrow, Oct. 25: TEDx Morristown, Drawing On Your Own CreativityMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Who Represents Morristown, and What Are They up To?Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Personal Stories of Recovery: Warning Signs from a Young AlcoholicsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break FixedMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Wednesday, Oct. 26
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Corey Annan may be reached...
Ridgewood over Paramus - Boys soccer recap
Camron Linnington scored both goals for Ridgewood in the second half in its 2-1 win over Paramus in Ridgewood. Aidan Linnington and Trevor Rose chipped in with one assist each in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the NJIC through Week 8
We’ve reached the postseason in N.J. high school football. We have multiple 1,000-yard passers and rushers in the NJIC and defensively, Lodi’s leading tackler has eclipsed 100 on the year.
Graham, October 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has 7 healthy players: ‘I’m losing my mind right now’
With the college basketball season set to start in two weeks and big games loom against teams like Kansas, Iowa, Memphis and Rutgers, Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has seven healthy players. “I’m very concerned,” Holloway said at the team’s media day at Walsh Gym, adding, “I’m...
cbs17
WATCH: Campbell coach Mike Minter talks about next game against NC A&T
Mike Minter – CampbelThe Campbell Camels look to get back in the win column this week against North Carolina A&T. It’s another road game, another homecoming and another step towards a Big South Conference title.
Greensboro, October 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Rutgers-Michigan time announced: Here’s when Scarlet Knights’ home game vs. Wolverines kicks off
The second-to-last home game of Rutgers’ 2022 season has a start time. The Scarlet Knights’ meeting with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, November 5, will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium, the Big Ten announced Monday. The contest will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. It...
See the Morris Hills High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Saturday, Morris Hills High School marching band performed at the 13-school Music in the Valley competition hosted by Wayne Valley High School in Wayne.
Here is Rutgers football’s 2023 schedule as Big Ten releases full slate
For one last season, Rutgers must go through the gauntlet that is the Big Ten East. The conference released the schedule for its 2023 schedule on Wednesday, confirming a report from The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman earlier in the week that the current division structure will remain next fall despite months of discussion of their removal. That change will come in the 2024 season when USC and UCLA officially join the conference, with the league planning to “configure a new model,” per Dochterman.
See the Passaic County Technical-Vocational High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Saturday, Passaic County Technical-Vocational High School marching band performed at the 13-school Music in the Valley competition hosted by Wayne Valley High School in Wayne.
247Sports
Playoffs? The N.C. A&T Aggies have been predicted to make the FCS Football Championship field
The North Carolina A&T Aggies have won four straight football games and with a win over the Campbell Camels this Saturday they could find themselves in the driver's seat for the Big South Conference Championship. Winning the Big South would give the Aggies a FCS playoff bid where the Aggies haven't played since 2016 when Tarik Cohen was churning out yards for the Aggies.
247Sports
Good read: N.C. A&T DB Coach Jason Makrinos leaves his home state with a win over Robert Morris
North Carolina A&T added a few new coaches this year and one of them is Coach Jason Makrinos. Makrinos, who played offensive and defensive line at Westminster, is in his first season as the defensive backs coach for the Aggies. The Aggies are also coached by former Steelers DB Sam Washington, and former Steelers defensive lineman Keith Willis also is on the staff.
essexnewsdaily.com
More than four decades in the East Orange School District
EAST ORANGE, NJ — “It’s just my calling, my gift from God,” said mathematics instructional coach Robin Lewis as she reflected on more than four decades working as an educator. With just over 44 years in the district, that’s a whopping 16,070 days, 385,680 hours and 23,140,800 minutes of Lewis instructing East Orange’s youth. But who’s counting?
Winston-Salem woman competes to be fastest pizza maker
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — We order pizza often because it’s not only delicious, but it’s also fast. At one pizza place in the Triad, an employee can make a large pepperoni pizza in less than one minute! Kallie Daniel has a trophy from a national competition to prove it. Daniel works at Marco’s Pizza in […]
NC A&T’s Greatest Homecoming on Earth back in action after 2 years of pandemic
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since Sunday, people have been flocking to Greensboro to celebrate the Greatest Homecoming on Earth at the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University campus. GHOE is back in full swing with more parties, football and tailgating for the 96th year. Concert venues and hotels have already seen the results. “NC […]
NJ Police Net 41 Fugitives, Including 5 Accused of Murder
A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
Mets make decision on pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, report says
Jeremy Hefner is set to run it back with the New York Mets. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports “Hefner, according to sources, is finalizing a new contract with the Mets that will keep him as pitching coach for next season and potentially beyond. Hefner, 36, has spent the last three seasons in the role.”
Built as a community church in 1844, this N.J. home is worthy of praise
Cindy Dunham wasn’t particularly surprised when her house attracted a buyer a mere week after she put it on the market. She had a similar spontaneous attraction to the converted 19th century church at 11 Mountain Church Road in Hopewell when she first saw it 22 years ago. “I...
