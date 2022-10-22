Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Montana State's Tommy Mellott named Big Sky offensive player of the week
BOZEMAN — In light of his career performance against fifth-ranked Weber State, Montana State's Tommy Mellott was tabbed the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. In the Bobcats' 43-38 win over Weber State, Mellott rushed for a career-high 273 yards, which put him second...
montanasports.com
Bobcats hold at No. 3, Griz drop to No. 11 in latest Top 25 poll
After a wild weekend of football for Montana and Montana State, some movement was had in the latest Top 25 poll. The Montana State Bobcats stayed put at No. 3 in Monday's release of the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll. Meanwhile, the Montana Grizzlies fell from No. 7 to No. 11 after losing their second straight game.
montanasports.com
Montana State 'won't be beat' after wild 43-38 victory over No. 5 Weber State.
BOZEMAN — Entering Saturday’s Top 5 matchup against No. 5 Weber State, a lot of the focus for No. 3 Montana State was on the players that weren’t on the field. Safety Rhedi Short and offensive tackle Titan Fleischmann suffered season-ending injuries in last week’s game against Northern Colorado. The decimated running back room remains without pre-season all-conference selection Isaiah Ifanse. Safety Rylan Ortt is still dealing with NCAA eligibility issues following a four-game suspension.
bozemanmagazine.com
Montana State receives $10 million gift to support agriculture and youth programs
Paul Nugent, assistant professor of precision agriculture with Montana State University’s College of Agriculture, describes the uses of a soil scanner during a demonstration at Precision Agriculture Bootcamp, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at MSU’s Arthur H. Post Research Farm near Bozeman, Mont. MSU Photo by Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez. BOZEMAN.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Bozeman Daily Chronicle owner purchases slew of small-town Montana newspapers￼
Adams Publishing Group, the privately held national newspaper chain that owns the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, announced Monday it is purchasing the 13 small-town Montana newspapers of the Yellowstone Newspapers chain. The papers being purchased by Adams, which is based in Minneapolis, are the Livingston Enterprise, the Miles City Star, the...
This Unique Music Venue is One of Montana’s Hidden Gems
Montana is full of great venues for live music, but this unique and intimate setting is pretty special. Located on East Peach Street on the north side of Bozeman, you'll find a small brick building that has been renovated into a venue for live music. The venue is known as Live From the Divide.
Guy Fieri Would Love This BBQ Joint in Montana
If the man with the blonde highlights ever returns to the great state of Montana, we have one suggestion. The Food Network is no stranger to the state of Montana. Several Food Network shows have featured Montana restaurants over the years, but the most popular show has to be Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, hosted by Guy Fieri.
Experts Say This Is The Best Burger Joint In Montana. Do You Agree?
This is a hard one for me. I am a burger snob, so when polls come out that claim to have found the "best" burger, I often wonder if they have even been here or tried our local favorites. How do the "experts" come up with the "winners" for each...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunter Shoots Himself While Trying To “Kick Grizzly” Off Of Him; Life-Flighted To Utah
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An Evanston man accidentally shot himself on Friday evening while trying to escape a grizzly in the Sawtooth Mountains, according to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office. Travis Bingham, spokesman for the agency, told Cowboy State Daily that the hunter, Lee...
Rescuers locate overdue hunters near Bozeman
On October 23 at 9:29 AM, Gallatin County 911 Dispatch received a report of two overdue hunters last seen in the Mystic Lake Cabin area the day prior at 7:10 AM.
Bozeman man with rare brain tumor runs half-marathon months after surgery
Chuck Kendrick is an outdoorsman who spends time hiking, running and cross-country skiing. Last year he noticed something strange.
On The Move? Here’s The Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23
What was a Winter Storm Watch has now been raised to a Winter Storm Warning.
One of the Most Guarded Places in the World is Just 4 Hours from Boise
There are many heavily guarded and protected areas throughout the world, such as The White House, Area 51, and Fort Knox... but did you know one of the most heavily guarded places in the world is actually less than 5 hours away from Boise?. A recent article from MoneyWise shares...
Opinion: We need to start calling this drought what it really is
Utah’s ‘historic drought’ is caused by climate change with higher temperatures and less precipitation in the winters. The growing poplulation adds to the strain on Utah’s water.
Winter storm brings snow, wind; I-80 closed to trucks
The first true winter storm of the season began bringing snow, rain and heavy winds to northern Utah early Saturday.
New Steakhouse Is Coming To Downtown Bozeman
A new destination for steak, seafood, and cocktails will be opening soon in the heart of downtown Bozeman. Bozeman is already home to many fantastic steakhouses; Copper Whiskey, Urban Kitchen, Open Range, and more. There are also steakhouses in the surrounding areas that have become local staples, including Land of Magic and Mint Café. Now, we've got a new restaurant coming to the scene.
bozemanmagazine.com
Winter storm drops 12"+ at Big Sky Resort
- (October 22, 2022) — An October winter storm has delivered more than a foot of snow at Big Sky Resort, with continued accumulation forecasted through the rest of the weekend. Big Sky Ski Patrol observed snow drifts more than two feet deep at the top of Challenger lift...
Incoming storm to bring plummeting temps and predicted snow totals in double digits for mountains
Park City, UTAH — As we head into the weekend, the forecast for a significant snowfall from this first winter storm keeps growing. Evan Thayer from OpenSnow and Powderchasers has […]
