Bozeman, MT

montanasports.com

Montana State's Tommy Mellott named Big Sky offensive player of the week

BOZEMAN — In light of his career performance against fifth-ranked Weber State, Montana State's Tommy Mellott was tabbed the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. In the Bobcats' 43-38 win over Weber State, Mellott rushed for a career-high 273 yards, which put him second...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Bobcats hold at No. 3, Griz drop to No. 11 in latest Top 25 poll

After a wild weekend of football for Montana and Montana State, some movement was had in the latest Top 25 poll. The Montana State Bobcats stayed put at No. 3 in Monday's release of the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll. Meanwhile, the Montana Grizzlies fell from No. 7 to No. 11 after losing their second straight game.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Montana State 'won't be beat' after wild 43-38 victory over No. 5 Weber State.

BOZEMAN — Entering Saturday’s Top 5 matchup against No. 5 Weber State, a lot of the focus for No. 3 Montana State was on the players that weren’t on the field. Safety Rhedi Short and offensive tackle Titan Fleischmann suffered season-ending injuries in last week’s game against Northern Colorado. The decimated running back room remains without pre-season all-conference selection Isaiah Ifanse. Safety Rylan Ortt is still dealing with NCAA eligibility issues following a four-game suspension.
OGDEN, UT
bozemanmagazine.com

Montana State receives $10 million gift to support agriculture and youth programs

Paul Nugent, assistant professor of precision agriculture with Montana State University’s College of Agriculture, describes the uses of a soil scanner during a demonstration at Precision Agriculture Bootcamp, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at MSU’s Arthur H. Post Research Farm near Bozeman, Mont. MSU Photo by Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez. BOZEMAN.
BOZEMAN, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

This Unique Music Venue is One of Montana’s Hidden Gems

Montana is full of great venues for live music, but this unique and intimate setting is pretty special. Located on East Peach Street on the north side of Bozeman, you'll find a small brick building that has been renovated into a venue for live music. The venue is known as Live From the Divide.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Guy Fieri Would Love This BBQ Joint in Montana

If the man with the blonde highlights ever returns to the great state of Montana, we have one suggestion. The Food Network is no stranger to the state of Montana. Several Food Network shows have featured Montana restaurants over the years, but the most popular show has to be Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, hosted by Guy Fieri.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

New Steakhouse Is Coming To Downtown Bozeman

A new destination for steak, seafood, and cocktails will be opening soon in the heart of downtown Bozeman. Bozeman is already home to many fantastic steakhouses; Copper Whiskey, Urban Kitchen, Open Range, and more. There are also steakhouses in the surrounding areas that have become local staples, including Land of Magic and Mint Café. Now, we've got a new restaurant coming to the scene.
BOZEMAN, MT
bozemanmagazine.com

Winter storm drops 12"+ at Big Sky Resort

- (October 22, 2022) — An October winter storm has delivered more than a foot of snow at Big Sky Resort, with continued accumulation forecasted through the rest of the weekend. Big Sky Ski Patrol observed snow drifts more than two feet deep at the top of Challenger lift...
BIG SKY, MT

