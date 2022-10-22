Read full article on original website
Girls Volleyball: No. 18 Old Bridge takes down Monroe in GMCT championship (PHOTOS)
Top-seeded Old Bridge, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated second-seeded Monroe in straight-sets, 25-21, 25-11, in the final round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament in Matawan. Leena Tran and Malina Sullivan both recorded nine kills in the victory while Victoria Nazarova had six and Abigail Jazmin notched...
Raiders outduel Pingry to win first Somerset County championship since 2015
Fresh off winning its first Skyland Conference championship in nine years earlier this month, the Hillsborough High School girls cross-country team added more gold to its 2022 ledger on Oct. 20 at the Somerset County Championships that were held at Pleasant Valley Park in Basking Ridge. Coach Richard Refi watched...
Times girls soccer notes, playoff edition: Steinert, Allentown, set for CJ3 battle
After a thrilling 2022 regular season and two Mercer County Tournaments (good job by Tripp Becker and the other people in charge), the girls soccer season will start coming to an end for many teams this week in the various state sectional tournaments. For a select few teams, this season...
See the Passaic County Technical-Vocational High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Saturday, Passaic County Technical-Vocational High School marching band performed at the 13-school Music in the Valley competition hosted by Wayne Valley High School in Wayne.
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the NJIC through Week 8
We’ve reached the postseason in N.J. high school football. We have multiple 1,000-yard passers and rushers in the NJIC and defensively, Lodi’s leading tackler has eclipsed 100 on the year.
NEWSFLASH! ‘Retired’ soccer star, N.J. native Heather O’Reilly’s playing days are not over yet
Former USWNT star Heather O’Reilly’s playing days aren’t over just yet. The East Brunswick native and mother of two returned to Ireland last week to finish out the season with the Irish club Shelbourne FC. O’Reilly, 37, boasts an extensive and impressive resume, but there was one...
NJ Police Net 41 Fugitives, Including 5 Accused of Murder
A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
Devils’ Jesper Bratt continues dominant stretch vs. Red Wings
This offseason, Devils forward Jesper Bratt gambled on himself. The 24-year-old Swedish winger - who posted a career-best 73 points (26 goals and 47 assists) in 2021-22 - opted for a one-year, $5.45 million contract, which set up a “prove it” opportunity for him this season.
Shots fired after stolen car crash in Holmdel, NJ
HOLMDEL — Police fired shots on Route 35 after a stolen vehicle crashed and the driver attacked two people on Wednesday morning, officials said. The stolen vehicle crashed into another on Route 35 between Laurel Avenue and Centerville Road on the Middletown/Holmdel border, according to Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden.
Built as a community church in 1844, this N.J. home is worthy of praise
Cindy Dunham wasn’t particularly surprised when her house attracted a buyer a mere week after she put it on the market. She had a similar spontaneous attraction to the converted 19th century church at 11 Mountain Church Road in Hopewell when she first saw it 22 years ago. “I...
N.J. play of the week: Bordentown High School presents ‘Puffs,’ a Harry Potter parody
For the next several weeks, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school drama club and their fall play as our play of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
Here is Rutgers football’s 2023 schedule as Big Ten releases full slate
For one last season, Rutgers must go through the gauntlet that is the Big Ten East. The conference released the schedule for its 2023 schedule on Wednesday, confirming a report from The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman earlier in the week that the current division structure will remain next fall despite months of discussion of their removal. That change will come in the 2024 season when USC and UCLA officially join the conference, with the league planning to “configure a new model,” per Dochterman.
thecomeback.com
Manhattan star makes shocking decision after Steve Masiello firing
Just two weeks before the start of the college basketball season, the Manhattan Jaspers shockingly fired long-time head coach Steve Masiello on Tuesday. Following this decision, it appears that Manhattan star forward Jose Perez has made a huge decision that will greatly impact the program this year. According to college...
wrnjradio.com
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Morris County
NEW JERSEY – Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Monday, October 24, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $200,000. Those tickets were sold...
New Jersey Route 70 to get $151M in enhancements
New Jersey Route 70 is getting a major upgrade from the Route 73 ramp in Pennsauken, Camden County to Evesham in Burlington County. The 9-mile section of Route 70 through Cherry Hill is one of the most congested roads in the area.
Thousands Without Power In Hunterdon, Morris Counties
Thousands of JCP&L customers in Hunterdon and Morris Counties were without power on Tuesday, Oct. 25. JCP&L's website said more than 3,500 people were without power in Hunterdon County as of 10 a.m. Meanwhile, a post from the Florham Park Police Department stated that the outage had also been affecting...
School bus carrying special needs students crashes, injuring 4
Two special needs students, their aide and a driver were hurt Tuesday when a school bus collided with an SUV before crashing into a utility pole in Bergen County, authorities said. The crash was reported about 8:19 a.m. at the intersection of Maple, Highwood and Park avenues in Glen Rock,...
Red-tailed hawk with 4-foot wingspan stuck inside N.J. library for days
A red-tailed hawk with a 4-foot wingspan has been trapped inside the Ocean County Library in Toms River since Monday, and workers say the bird hasn’t shown any interest in flying out. “We were waiting to see if he would just come out on its own. As of right...
Popular Breakfast Chain Plans Paramus Location
A popular breakfast chain with locations across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware is heading to Bergen County. Turning Point apparently has its sights set on space in Plaza 35, located on Route 4 in Paramus sometime next year, restaurant officials tell Daily Voice. The chain came to life in 1998...
Rutgers-Michigan time announced: Here’s when Scarlet Knights’ home game vs. Wolverines kicks off
The second-to-last home game of Rutgers’ 2022 season has a start time. The Scarlet Knights’ meeting with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, November 5, will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium, the Big Ten announced Monday. The contest will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. It...
