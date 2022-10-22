Read full article on original website
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Wednesday, Oct. 26
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Corey Annan may be reached...
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the NJIC through Week 8
We’ve reached the postseason in N.J. high school football. We have multiple 1,000-yard passers and rushers in the NJIC and defensively, Lodi’s leading tackler has eclipsed 100 on the year.
Newark, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Newark. The Columbia High School volleyball team will have a game with East Side High School on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00. The Thomas Edison Energy Smart Charter School volleyball team will have a game with St. Benedict's Prep on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00.
Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has 7 healthy players: ‘I’m losing my mind right now’
With the college basketball season set to start in two weeks and big games loom against teams like Kansas, Iowa, Memphis and Rutgers, Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has seven healthy players. “I’m very concerned,” Holloway said at the team’s media day at Walsh Gym, adding, “I’m...
Here is Rutgers football’s 2023 schedule as Big Ten releases full slate
For one last season, Rutgers must go through the gauntlet that is the Big Ten East. The conference released the schedule for its 2023 schedule on Wednesday, confirming a report from The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman earlier in the week that the current division structure will remain next fall despite months of discussion of their removal. That change will come in the 2024 season when USC and UCLA officially join the conference, with the league planning to “configure a new model,” per Dochterman.
See the Passaic County Technical-Vocational High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Saturday, Passaic County Technical-Vocational High School marching band performed at the 13-school Music in the Valley competition hosted by Wayne Valley High School in Wayne.
Rutgers-Michigan time announced: Here’s when Scarlet Knights’ home game vs. Wolverines kicks off
The second-to-last home game of Rutgers’ 2022 season has a start time. The Scarlet Knights’ meeting with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, November 5, will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium, the Big Ten announced Monday. The contest will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. It...
Manhattan star makes shocking decision after Steve Masiello firing
Just two weeks before the start of the college basketball season, the Manhattan Jaspers shockingly fired long-time head coach Steve Masiello on Tuesday. Following this decision, it appears that Manhattan star forward Jose Perez has made a huge decision that will greatly impact the program this year. According to college...
Local Grocer To Open Pair Of 16,000-Square-Foot Stores In North Jersey: Report
A local grocer is planning a North Jersey expansion with two stores in the works for next year, NorthJersey.com reports. SuperFresh, located in Bloomfield, will expand with a pair of 16,000-square-foot stores on Lexington Avenue in Clifton and Van Houten Avenue in Passaic, the outlet said citing owner Kevin Kim.
More than four decades in the East Orange School District
EAST ORANGE, NJ — “It’s just my calling, my gift from God,” said mathematics instructional coach Robin Lewis as she reflected on more than four decades working as an educator. With just over 44 years in the district, that’s a whopping 16,070 days, 385,680 hours and 23,140,800 minutes of Lewis instructing East Orange’s youth. But who’s counting?
NJ Police Net 41 Fugitives, Including 5 Accused of Murder
A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Morris County
NEW JERSEY – Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Monday, October 24, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $200,000. Those tickets were sold...
Built as a community church in 1844, this N.J. home is worthy of praise
Cindy Dunham wasn’t particularly surprised when her house attracted a buyer a mere week after she put it on the market. She had a similar spontaneous attraction to the converted 19th century church at 11 Mountain Church Road in Hopewell when she first saw it 22 years ago. “I...
Four sentenced for running Newark, NJ ‘drive-through’ heroin ring
NEWARK — A quartet of New Jersey men has been sentenced to a combined 36 years behind bars after all pleading guilty in the spring in connection with a narcotics trafficking ring that operated near Interstate 78 in New Jersey's most populous city. The New Jersey Office of the...
Two East Orange men charged in Newark homicide
NEWARK, NJ — Two East Orange men have been charged with the recent murder of Khalif Ligon, 29, of Newark, according to an Oct. 21 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, both of East Orange, are charged with murdering...
Yankees’ free-agent outfielder is ‘particularly solid fit’ for AL contender
The New York Yankees have a big one to make when it comes to free-agent left fielder Andrew Benintendi. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Because if the Yankees don’t want him, someone else will, including the Chicago White Sox, according to MLB Trade Rumors. Free agency...
Yankees minus Aaron Judge are a last-place team, Anthony Rizzo warns
NEW YORK — If not for Aaron Judge and his 62 homers, his 131 RBI, his sensational outfield play in right and center, his leadership and everything else he provided on and off the field …. Subtract Judge from the Yankees and what do you have?. “Judge single-handedly won...
Trenton man charged in daylight killing
A 32-year-old Trenton man has been charged with shooting and killing a city resident earlier this month. Mack Williams gunned down Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, at about 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 9 in Kersey Alley off Ewing Street, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. Brown was brought...
Arrest made in murder of high school basketball star in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the deadly shooting of a high school basketball star in Brooklyn last month. Malik Bob was arrested Monday and is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. 17-year-old Shayma Roman was shot Sept. 29th while...
2 killed in crashes moments apart on Garden State Parkway
Two people were killed moments apart and two exits away Monday in apparently separate crashes on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The first crash was reported about 5:43 a.m. when an SUV traveling north went off the right side of the highway in Clifton at Exit 157.9, according to New Jersey State Police.
