Roselle Park, NJ

NJ.com

Here is Rutgers football’s 2023 schedule as Big Ten releases full slate

For one last season, Rutgers must go through the gauntlet that is the Big Ten East. The conference released the schedule for its 2023 schedule on Wednesday, confirming a report from The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman earlier in the week that the current division structure will remain next fall despite months of discussion of their removal. That change will come in the 2024 season when USC and UCLA officially join the conference, with the league planning to “configure a new model,” per Dochterman.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
thecomeback.com

Manhattan star makes shocking decision after Steve Masiello firing

Just two weeks before the start of the college basketball season, the Manhattan Jaspers shockingly fired long-time head coach Steve Masiello on Tuesday. Following this decision, it appears that Manhattan star forward Jose Perez has made a huge decision that will greatly impact the program this year. According to college...
MANHATTAN, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

More than four decades in the East Orange School District

EAST ORANGE, NJ — “It’s just my calling, my gift from God,” said mathematics instructional coach Robin Lewis as she reflected on more than four decades working as an educator. With just over 44 years in the district, that’s a whopping 16,070 days, 385,680 hours and 23,140,800 minutes of Lewis instructing East Orange’s youth. But who’s counting?
EAST ORANGE, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Police Net 41 Fugitives, Including 5 Accused of Murder

A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
NEWARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Morris County

NEW JERSEY – Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Monday, October 24, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $200,000. Those tickets were sold...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Two East Orange men charged in Newark homicide

NEWARK, NJ — Two East Orange men have been charged with the recent murder of Khalif Ligon, 29, of Newark, according to an Oct. 21 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, both of East Orange, are charged with murdering...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton man charged in daylight killing

A 32-year-old Trenton man has been charged with shooting and killing a city resident earlier this month. Mack Williams gunned down Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, at about 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 9 in Kersey Alley off Ewing Street, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. Brown was brought...
TRENTON, NJ
fox5ny.com

Arrest made in murder of high school basketball star in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the deadly shooting of a high school basketball star in Brooklyn last month. Malik Bob was arrested Monday and is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. 17-year-old Shayma Roman was shot Sept. 29th while...
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

2 killed in crashes moments apart on Garden State Parkway

Two people were killed moments apart and two exits away Monday in apparently separate crashes on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The first crash was reported about 5:43 a.m. when an SUV traveling north went off the right side of the highway in Clifton at Exit 157.9, according to New Jersey State Police.
CLIFTON, NJ
