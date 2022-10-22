Read full article on original website
Monmouth College Football Preparing for Challenging Stretch
The Monmouth College football team continued their winning streak over the weekend, with a 51-12 road victory over Cornell College this past Saturday. With the win, the Scots improved to 6-1 overall, and 6-0 in Midwest Conference play. The final stretch of games for Monmouth has the Scots traveling to also 6-1 Lake Forest this upcoming Saturday, their final home game against undefeated Ripon, and the Turkey Bowl at Knox College.
Knox Football Falls to IC in Close Homecoming Game
GALESBURG, Illinois – The Prairie Fire football team fell 20-10 to Illinois College on Saturday afternoon for Homecoming. Knox scored first when Preston Lade hit a short field goal to take a 3-0 lead through one quarter. The Blueboys shook off a slow start and scored two touchdowns in the second quarter. They tacked on field goal as the clock expired to head into halftime with a 17-3 lead.
Mary E. Carruthers
Mary E. Carruthers, 41, of Galesburg, died on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago. She was born to Thomas and Glenda (Akers) Carruthers on November 24, 1980, in Galesburg. Mary graduated from Galesburg High School in 1999. She then attended and received her associate’s degree from Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg. Mary later attended Park University in Missouri, where she received her bachelor’s degree in social psychology and criminology. She was employed as a Drug Counselor at Bridgeway, then moved to the Knox County Courthouse as a Probation Officer for Drug Court. Mary recently moved up to a Probation Officer for the courts.
Helen L. Young Glenn
Helen L. Young Glenn, 94, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 9:41 a.m., Sunday, October 23, 2022 at her home. She was born on October 29, 1927 in Good Hope, IL, the daughter of Orville and Mabel (Beal) Geltmacher. She was one of four girls and three boys. Helen was anxious to get into the world; she wouldn’t wait for the doctor, so her mother let the neighbor man deliver her.
Vernadine B. Stevenson
Vernadine B. Stevenson, age 88, of Roseville, Illinois, passed away at 4:10 a.m. Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Roseville Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, where she had resided the past fourteen years. She was born April 14, 1934 in Missouri, the daughter of Virgil and Gladys Russell Davis. She was...
Eagle View’s Monmouth Clinic Opening February of 2023
Construction continues to move right along for Eagle View Community Health System’s Monmouth Clinic that will open in the former Fusion Theater building, 230 South Main Street, in February of 2023. Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator Emily Higgins says the new clinic will be a full-service health center offering affordable services to all:
Rose A. Sandstrom
Rose A. Sandstrom,75, of Roseville, IL passed away at 5:10 am, Monday, October 24, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL. Rose was born January 17, 1947 in Cambridge, IL the daughter of Arthur & Pearl (Wexell) Carlberg. She was raised and educated in Cambridge, graduating from Cambridge High School in 1965. She later graduated from Western Illinois University in 1969 with a degree in Physical Education.
Patrick T. Hoy
Patrick T. Hoy, 72, of Galesburg, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Friday, January 28, 2022, 2:44 AM at Heartland Healthcare Center, Galesburg. Patrick was born on June 7, 1949 in Rock Island. He was the son of Glenn and Betty (Rumbolt) Hoy. Patrick married Susan Miller on September 19, 1986 in Lake County, Illinois. Together, Susan and Patrick built a life to span thirty-five years. Patrick is survived by his loving wife, Susan; his children, Jennifer (Ryne) Bushong of Delong, Kevin (Becca) Hoy of Schaumburg, Shannon (Nick) Arnold of North Liberty, IA and Daniel (Shannon) Pollack of Downers Grove; siblings, Jodi (Greg) Farrell and Mary (Peter) Pappas, both of Colorado, Tony (Sue) Hoy of Davenport and John (Karey) Baxter of East Moline; nine grandchildren, Camryn, Makayla, Everleigh, Dylan, Olivia, Liam, Hudson, Aubrey and Kendall. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Christopher.
Plenty of Halloween Activities on Tap for Monmouth College Students, Local Community
The scares won’t be scarce this Halloween season, as Monmouth College will host or be a part of several events. Multiple trick-or-treat opportunities will be held on Oct. 31, including the annual “Trunk or Treat” event sponsored on by the College’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee. SAAC members will be in the Poling Hall parking lot, located just south of the Huff Athletic Center, from 4-6 p.m.
Jane Lynch Inducted In Illinois Broadcasters Association’s HOF
Actor and singer Jane Lynch is now a member of the Illinois Broadcasters Association’s Hall of Fame. The Illinois native was inducted yesterday at the Normal Marriot Hotel and Convention Center. Lynch is from Dolton and is a graduate of Thornridge High School and ISU. She is known for her role of Coach Sue Sylvester in the FOX comedy series Glee. Lynch has won five Primetime Emmy Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Murder Mystery Play ‘Clue’ on Stage at Sandburg November 4th – 6th
The Carl Sandburg College Humanities and Fine Arts Department will present their fall production “Clue” Friday, November 4th through Sunday, November 6th in the Fine Arts Theater on Sandburg’s Main Campus in Galesburg. Theater Instruction Robert Thompson has a sneak preview:. “Everyone knows that favorite board game,...
Joy P. Woods
Joy P. Woods, age 94, of Gladstone, Illinois passed away at Monmouth Nursing on Saturday October 22, 2022 at 6:39 pm. Joy was born in Lomax, Illinois on July 9, 1928 and is the daughter of Clifford E. “Red” and Bertha Baxter McGraw. She was raised in Henderson County where she attended school and graduated from Oquawka High School in the class of 1945. Joy married Robert L. Woods on November 15, 1947 in Gladstone, Illinois and he passed away on August 11, 1981. Joy was first a telephone operator for General Telephone in Oquawka for a time and then worked as a seamstress at Formfit garment company in Monmouth, Illinois. She lastly worked for a number of years at Sylvania in Burlington, Iowa until her retirement. Joy, for her married life, has been a homemaker, wife, and mother for her family and her main interest has been spending time with all of them. She was a member of the Burlington Moose Lodge and is a member of the Eagles Lodge 150 Club. She enjoyed traveling, camping, boating, jig saw puzzles, reading, Bird Watching and feeding her squirrels. She is survived by her two daughters, Helen A. Peterson of Gladstone, IL and Beverly J. Thacker of Biggsville, Illinois. Her son, James also survives in Homosassa, Florida. Joy had five generations of her family for eight years. There are six grandchildren, Pamela Whitson, Jason Thacker, Cody Thacker, Tiffany Woods, Logan Woods, and Korbyn Woods, seven great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren surviving. She is preceded in her death by her parents, Clifford and Bertha, her husband Robert, her daughter Pamela Lynn Woods, three brothers and two sisters.
IDNR Urges the Public to Leave the Mountain Lion Currently Roaming the State Alone
There’s at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now, and the State Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to leave him alone. A cougar was struck and killed on I-88 earlier this month, but there’s a second one. It was fitted with a GPS collar last year by Nebraska officials and has made its way here says DNR Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer:
Concerns Raised Expanding Gambling in Illinois will Increase other Addictions
Illinois may follow suit with six states that currently allow online casino gambling, and the executive director of Illinois Church Action on Alcohol and Addiction Problems says there will be repercussions if this comes to fruition. At a recent East Coast Gambling conference, panelists say Illinois could soon adopt internet...
Treat Street This Saturday in Galesburg
The Downtown Community Partnership of Galesburg has Sixty-seven businesses and organizations that will hand out treats on Saturday from 11am to 1pm. Check out the map to start planning your day. Start at one of the DCP booths, either in Park Plaza or in front of Sprinkle and Spoon, to pick up your treat bag and a copy of the map.
Monmouth Chamber’s Ambassador Group Serves to Grow the Local Community’s Strengths
To further reach members of the Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce and serve the Monmouth community, twenty-four individuals have joined the Chamber’s Ambassador Group, explains Executive Director Kelli Kinzer:. “In that, each of those folks are taking a couple of businesses each month and are going to reach out...
Eagle View to Host 9th Annual Halloween Hustle Oct. 29th
Cost: $25 (includes t-shirt & runners bib) (Located on the corner of 8th and Knox, next to Faith Bible Church) 1. Register & pay online by visiting Eagle View Community Health System – Run for the Health of It – Halloween Hustle registration information at GetMeRegistered.com. OR. 2....
Surgical Services at OSF Holy Family Continue to Expand
Two general surgeons have recently joined the team at OSF HealthCare Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth, providing surgical services for a variety of areas, explains Director of Perioperative Services Susan Melvin:. “We have two new surgeons that have come to Holy Family, Dr. Andrei Froeling and Dr. Jennifer Schmidt....
Monmouth Community Fund Inching Closer to Unlocking $70,000 Grant Match
The Monmouth Community Fund is over halfway to reaching their $70,000 goal to then unlock another $70,000 grant match made possible through the collaboration of the Galesburg Community Foundation, United Way of Greater Warren County, and the Twomey Foundation. Once the fund is established, Trevor Davies, Chairman of the Monmouth Community Fund Advisory Board, says the goal is creating a legacy within the local communities:
Man Charged With Attacking East Moline Police Officer
A man is charged with attacking an East Moline police officer. Adrian Rogers is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. Police say Sergeant William Lind on Monday night located Rogers, who was a suspect in an arson investigation in Rock Island, in the 19-hundred block of Morton Drive. As Lind approached the suspect, Rogers attacked the officer, leaving him hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Court documents show Lind and Rogers had encountered each other about two and a half hours before the incident.
