ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State routs Minnesota to bounce back in front of a Whiteout crowd: Final updates, analysis, key stats

By Dustin Hockensmith
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Should Penn State really be a two-touchdown underdog to Ohio State at home? Blue-White Breakdown

PennLIve’s Bob Flounders and Johnny McGonigal dive into James Franklin’s Tuesday presser with Penn State preparing for unbeaten Ohio State on Saturday. Franklin had a clever way of reminding the PSU media that PSU QB Sean Clifford was the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for his effort vs.Minnesota. He threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns against the Golden Gophers.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg explains how beating Minnesota alleviates concerns from loss at Michigan

Penn State got right back on track in Week 8 with a blowout home win against Minnesota in the team's White Out game, handling the Golden Gophers to the tune of 45-17. It gave the Nittany Lions a huge boost of confidence in wake of a 41-17 defeat at Michigan a week prior, and might just alleviates the concerns surrounding Penn State's potential from that loss. Former Nittany Lions quarterback Christian Hackenberg argues the rout of Minnesota only confirms that the Michigan loss said more about Penn State's failures than the Wolverines' strengths.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State hosts huge group of recruits for White Out win: photo gallery

Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff welcomed well over 100 recruits to Saturday’s annual White Out game in one of the pivotal recruiting weekends of the year. Among those on hand were: Tyseer Denmark, WR, Roman Catholic, Dayshaun Burnett, LB, Imani Christian Academy, Kristopher Jones, LB, Mountain View (Va.), Kaveion Keys, LB, Varina (Va.), Ellis Robinson IV, CB, IMG Academy, Anthony Sacca, LB, St. Joseph’s Prep and Ernest Willor, EDGE, IMG Academy (Fla.)
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming names football stadium after legendary coach Frank Girardi

He won 257 games, he took his team to two national championship games, and he’s in the College Football Hall of Fame. Now, he has a stadium named after him. Starting in 2023, the Lycoming Warrior football team will play its home games on David Person Field at Girardi Stadium. An unveiling was held Tuesday afternoon, attended by Lycoming dignitaries, coaches, former and current players, and numerous family members of the coach, known to so many as simply “G.” While his coaching accolades are numerous, those closest to Girardi know him as a devoted family man, whose kind and approachable demeanor never wavered through all the years and success.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Bunk bed manufacturer seeks dismissal of suit over Utah Little Leaguer’s fall

The manufacturer of the bunk bed from which a Utah player fell during the Little League World Series wants the suit against it either dismissed or moved to Lycoming County. John Savoy and Son Inc. of Montoursville, in a document filed Friday in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court, contends the suit brought by Jace and Nancy Oliverson on behalf of their son Easton does not contain factual support for claims of negligence and outrageous, willful and malicious conduct.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cochran buys Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – #1 Cochran, Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, announced that it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. The acquisition extends the dealer group’s geographic footprint to Cambria County while adding a new brand to its extensive portfolio. The announcement came on Monday, Oct. 24. “We are thrilled to expand our […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
189K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy