Penn State routs Minnesota to bounce back in front of a Whiteout crowd: Final updates, analysis, key stats

Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost TownTravel MavenPort Matilda, PA
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes look to continue hot streak in Big Ten matchup at Penn StateThe LanternState College, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Penn State’s 4 keys: The Lions’ plan to shock unbeaten Ohio State
Penn State’s last win over Ohio State came in 2016, the Nittany Lions’ Big Ten championship season. The Lions overcame a 21-7 deficit by scoring 17 fourth-quarter points to stun the Buckeyes 24-21 at Beaver Stadium. Ryan Day’s 7-0 Buckeyes are currently 15.5-point favorites against Penn State. Another...
Should Penn State really be a two-touchdown underdog to Ohio State at home? Blue-White Breakdown
PennLIve’s Bob Flounders and Johnny McGonigal dive into James Franklin’s Tuesday presser with Penn State preparing for unbeaten Ohio State on Saturday. Franklin had a clever way of reminding the PSU media that PSU QB Sean Clifford was the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for his effort vs.Minnesota. He threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns against the Golden Gophers.
Penn State’s James Franklin reflects on ‘great’ versus ‘elite’ comment; an update on Ohio State star Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature James Franklin’s look back at his now-infamous “elite” comment, plus an update on a key Ohio State playmaker in advance of Saturday’s showdown in State College. Franklin was asked this week about the state of his program, framed...
Penn State’s 2023 schedule announced: Nittany Lions open Big Ten play on the road again
Penn State’s 2023 Big Ten schedule was revealed on Wednesday afternoon, and James Franklin probably won’t be pleased with how it starts. The Nittany Lions open their next conference slate on the road yet again, this time traveling to Illinois for a Week Three matchup on Sept. 16 after hosting West Virginia and Delaware in non-conference play.
247Sports
Ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg explains how beating Minnesota alleviates concerns from loss at Michigan
Penn State got right back on track in Week 8 with a blowout home win against Minnesota in the team's White Out game, handling the Golden Gophers to the tune of 45-17. It gave the Nittany Lions a huge boost of confidence in wake of a 41-17 defeat at Michigan a week prior, and might just alleviates the concerns surrounding Penn State's potential from that loss. Former Nittany Lions quarterback Christian Hackenberg argues the rout of Minnesota only confirms that the Michigan loss said more about Penn State's failures than the Wolverines' strengths.
Penn State recruiting mailbag: White Out visitors, Julian Fleming and how Ohio State compares to Michigan
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State after the White Out win and ahead of Saturday’s game against Ohio State. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You...
Penn State hosts huge group of recruits for White Out win: photo gallery
Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff welcomed well over 100 recruits to Saturday’s annual White Out game in one of the pivotal recruiting weekends of the year. Among those on hand were: Tyseer Denmark, WR, Roman Catholic, Dayshaun Burnett, LB, Imani Christian Academy, Kristopher Jones, LB, Mountain View (Va.), Kaveion Keys, LB, Varina (Va.), Ellis Robinson IV, CB, IMG Academy, Anthony Sacca, LB, St. Joseph’s Prep and Ernest Willor, EDGE, IMG Academy (Fla.)
How big of a favorite is Ohio State against Penn State, and who are the potential X factors on both sides?
It’s officially Ohio State week for the Penn State football program. The No. 13 Nittany Lions are closing out a difficult three-game stretch that began with games against Michigan and Minnesota. Ryan Day’s Buckeyes are currently ranked No. 2 in the country. Kickoff is at noon at Beaver...
Aubrey Strohecker’s stellar outing powers Mifflin County in 4-0 victory over State College in District 6 Class 4A Semifinal
Aubrey Strohecker’s superb performance provided the catalyst for Mifflin County as the Huskies blanked State College 4-0 in the District 6 Class 4A playoffs Tuesday. The Huskies will face off against Altoona next Wednesday for the District 6 Class 4A title. Strohecker netted all four goals for the Huskies,...
PennLive’s Mid-Penn Dandy Dozen week 9 rankings: Milton Hershey backs in, Cedar Cliff and Susquehanna Township continue to climb
Each week during the regular season, PennLive will unveil our Dandy Dozen football poll, where we rank the top trending Mid-Penn Conference programs regardless of classification. Teams are listed in descending order with record, previous rank and upcoming schedule. Here we go.
Newport running back Dalton Kratzer voted Mid-Penn Conference football player of the week
One glance at Newport’s regular season schedule shows what a difficult campaign it has been for the Buffaloes. Todd Rothermel’s assembly is mostly starting over, filling key positions with plenty of youth and inexperience. That’s a tough recipe for success no matter which Mid-Penn division the program calls...
Top-seeded Central Dauphin blanks Governor Mifflin, advances to District 3 Class 4A Quarterfinals
Central Dauphin (16-3) took care of business in a 4-0- first-round victory over Governor Mifflin (7-8-2) Tuesday in the first round of the District 3 Class 4A playoffs. The Rams punched a ticket to Saturday’s Quarterfinals, where they will play host to Mechanicsburg. The Rams racked up a first-half...
Lycoming names football stadium after legendary coach Frank Girardi
He won 257 games, he took his team to two national championship games, and he’s in the College Football Hall of Fame. Now, he has a stadium named after him. Starting in 2023, the Lycoming Warrior football team will play its home games on David Person Field at Girardi Stadium. An unveiling was held Tuesday afternoon, attended by Lycoming dignitaries, coaches, former and current players, and numerous family members of the coach, known to so many as simply “G.” While his coaching accolades are numerous, those closest to Girardi know him as a devoted family man, whose kind and approachable demeanor never wavered through all the years and success.
Little League wants lawsuit over Utah ballplayer’s fall dismissed
WILLIAMSPORT – Little League Baseball has joined the co-defendant in seeking dismissal of the lawsuit arising from a Utah Little Leaguer being critically injured when he fell from the top bunk in one of the world series dorms in August. Like John Savoy and Son Inc. of Montoursville, the...
Bunk bed manufacturer seeks dismissal of suit over Utah Little Leaguer’s fall
The manufacturer of the bunk bed from which a Utah player fell during the Little League World Series wants the suit against it either dismissed or moved to Lycoming County. John Savoy and Son Inc. of Montoursville, in a document filed Friday in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court, contends the suit brought by Jace and Nancy Oliverson on behalf of their son Easton does not contain factual support for claims of negligence and outrageous, willful and malicious conduct.
Greencastle-Antrim sweeps Boiling Springs in first round of District 3, 2A volleyball tourney
Greencastle-Antrim, the top seed in District 3, Class 2A girls volleyball tournament, cruised past 16th seed Boiling Springs in straight sets Tuesday night. The set scores were 25-14, 25-8 and 25-10. Abigail Eagler and Lily Kauffman had 6 kills each. Eagler added 6 assists. Kauffman led the team in block...
Sam Manns, Ella Wineka lead Cumberland Valley girls to District 3 opener win over Governor Mifflin
Cumberland Valley head coach George Gemberling knew there would be a bit of jitters in the first playoff game of the season. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Hemlocks more than 225 years old are part of latest Pennsylvania old-growth forest
A 120-acre virgin forest in Perry County, home to many hemlock trees that are believed to be more than 225 years old, has become Pennsylvania’s latest addition to the national Old-Growth Forest Network. Hemlocks Natural Area encompasses 120 acres of virgin hemlock forest in a narrow ravine about one-half...
Cochran buys Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – #1 Cochran, Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, announced that it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. The acquisition extends the dealer group’s geographic footprint to Cambria County while adding a new brand to its extensive portfolio. The announcement came on Monday, Oct. 24. “We are thrilled to expand our […]
Centre County doctors share ‘deep concern’ about Mehmet Oz as Pennsylvania Senator
More than 10 Centre County doctors participated in a “Real Doctors against Oz” press conference in State College on Monday.
