Read full article on original website
Related
Driver carjacked at Wawa in N.J. while waiting to use air pump: police
A driver was carjacked at a Wawa in Burlington County, New Jersey, on Saturday afternoon while she waited to put air in her vehicle’s tires, officials said. One of the three men who approached the woman at about 2:30 p.m. at the convenience store on Route 70 in Medford “physically removed” her from her 2015 Nissan Rogue, Medford police said.
News 12
State, federal authorities probe death of skydiver in NJ
State and federal authorities are investigating the death of a Michigan man in a skydiving accident in New Jersey. State police said they responded to a call for medical assistance at about 2:30 p.m. at the Alexandria Field airport in Alexandria Township in Hunterdon County. Police said first responders found...
Man killed in N.J. house fire is ID’d by authorities
Authorities have identified the man found dead in a house fire in Trenton early Sunday as a 57-year-old who was “staying at the residence.”. Brian Wharton, of Trenton, was already deceased when firefighters entered the home on the first block Summer Avenue shortly after midnight, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
Michigan man dies in New Jersey skydiving accident
PITTSTOWN, N.J. (AP) — State and federal authorities are investigating the death of a Michigan man in a skydiving accident in New Jersey.State police said they responded to a call for medical assistance at about 2:30 p.m. at the Alexandria Field airport in Alexandria Township in Hunterdon County.Police said first responders found the skydiver lying in a field near the airport runway. Brandon M. Jackson, 37, of Troy, Michigan was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.Police didn't immediately identify the company involved or release other details.The Federal Aviation Administration it had been notified and was investigating.An FAA spokesperson said the agency's investigations of skydiving accidents and incidents "typically focus on inspecting the packing of the parachute and reserve parachute, and rules of flight for the pilot and aircraft."
New Jersey Route 70 to get $151M in enhancements
New Jersey Route 70 is getting a major upgrade from the Route 73 ramp in Pennsauken, Camden County to Evesham in Burlington County. The 9-mile section of Route 70 through Cherry Hill is one of the most congested roads in the area.
fox29.com
Woman carjacked while waiting to use air pump at Medford Wawa, police say
MEDFORD, N.J. - Authorities are looking for a group of suspects accused of carjacking a woman while she waited in line to use an air pump at a Burlington County Wawa. Medford Township Police Chief Arthur Waterman told FOX 29 that the broad daylight carjacking happened at the Wawa off of Route 70 when around 2:30 p.m. last Saturday.
Driver Fatally Shoots Himself On Garden State Parkway: State Police
A driver fatally shot himself in a vehicle on the Garden State Parkway overnight, authorities said. State troopers patrolling the highway found a vehicle on the right shoulder at milepost 139 in Cranford around 3:30 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said. Upon approaching the vehicle, troopers saw...
NJSP: Two Dead, Three Ejected In Separate Garden State Parkway Crashes Miles And Minutes Apart
UPDATE: Three occupants were ejected and two people died in separate Garden State Parkway crashes within two miles and less than 15 minutes of one another, authorities confirmed. A BMW X5 was headed north on the Parkway near milepost 157.9 in Clifton when it veered off the road, hit a...
State police issue statewide Amber Alert
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police have issued a statewide Amber Alert for 6-year-old Zoe Moss.State police say she was last seen in the area of East Ward Elementary School in Downingtown, Chester County with Vanessa Gutshall around 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday."Police believe the child may be at special risk of harm or injury," law enforcement said. Gutshall was seen driving a gray 2016 VW Jetta with Pennsylvania license plate KXR 3699.Moss is 3-foot-8 with light brown hair and blue eyes, police said. Gutshall is 5-foot-2 with light brown hair and blue eyes, and she was last seen wearing blue sweatpants.Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Carjacking at Medford, NJ Wawa — Robbers at large
Police are looking for three people wanted in a Saturday afternoon carjacking at a Wawa in Medford Township. Investigators say a woman waiting in her car to use an air pump in the rear of the Wawa building at 257 Route 70 in Medford was approached by three young men dressed in dark clothing.
Discovery Of Hand Grenade Brings Bomb Squad To Union County Business
A worker at a trucking company was cleaning a vehicle when he found a hand grenade, drawing a large police presence Tuesday, Oct. 25, authorities confirmed. The explosive device was found by a worker at Marine Cargo on New Brunswick Avenue in Rahway, and the company's owner reported it to Rahway police around 11:45 a.m., local police said.
Two killed construction workers were on a track that was supposed to have been taken out of service: Official
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Federal authorities say two construction workers struck and killed by a train earlier this month on a bridge between New Jersey and Pennsylvania were on a track that was supposed to have been taken out of service for planned concrete work.The National Transportation Safety Board said two contractor employees from JPC Group Inc. were hit by a westbound Port Authority Transit Corporation train at about 9:20 p.m. Oct. 14 on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge in Camden, New Jersey.A safety board spokesperson said there was a planned outage on...
37-year-old Troy man dies in New Jersey skydiving accident
PITTSTOWN, N.J. — State and federal authorities are investigating the death of a Michigan man in a skydiving accident in New Jersey.State police said they responded to a call for medical assistance at about 2:30 p.m. at the Alexandria Field airport in Alexandria Township in Hunterdon County. Police said...
Apparent Motive Revealed In Workplace Murder Of Bucks County Dad
Prosecutors have revealed new details in the fatal shooting of a Bucks County dad at the Delaware County FedEx warehouse where worked. Bart Masciulli, 51, of Levittown, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, as Daily Voice reported. The suspect, 59-year-old Keith Blount of Philadelphia, was arrested after a brief shootout with city police hours later.
NJ Man Took Mushrooms Before Fiery Crash In Upper Makefield: Police
A New Jersey man involved in a Bucks County car crash took mushrooms before getting behind the wheel, according to authorities. Police in Upper Makefield Township were called to the scene of an accident around 9 p.m. on Aug. 6, the department said in a release Saturday, Oct. 22. Officers...
Customer Arrested For Armed Robbery At AT&T Store In South Jersey
There was an armed robbery at an AT&T store in Camden County, authorities said. On Monday, Oct. 24, at 8:18 p.m., Gloucester Township Police received a 9-1-1 call reporting a man with a gun at the AT&T store. The call then disconnected. Officers secured a perimeter around the store and immediately located the suspect and took him into custody, police said.
NJ hospital fired me for breaking off relationship with CEO, woman says in lawsuit
A former employee is suing a Hudson County hospital and its chief executive officer, claiming that she was fired because she broke off seven-month relationship with him that included sex with multiple women inside the hospital. Serafima Isachenko, 30, had worked as an ultrasound technician at Hudson Regional Hospital in...
Police ID Pedestrian Killed In Berks Hit-Run
The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Berks County Sunday night has been identified, authorities announced. James Falasca-Carter Jr., 33, of Boyertown, was walking along Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 when a southbound car struck him, state police said in a press release.
Driver in Fatal Toms River, NJ, Hit-and-run Stopped to Look at Victim, Sped Off
TOMS RIVER — The driver of a car that struck a pedestrian on Route 70 early Sunday morning got out of his vehicle, looked at the woman he hit, and then drove away, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. Toms River police responded to the area near the...
Man dies days after rollover crash, coroner says
A 65-year-old Monroe County man died Monday afternoon at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill after a being in rollover crash Wednesday in Eldred Township, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Ralph Boyer, of the Saylorsburg section of Ross Township, was pronounced dead at 2:14 p.m. An autopsy is...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
189K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0