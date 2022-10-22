ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

News 12

State, federal authorities probe death of skydiver in NJ

State and federal authorities are investigating the death of a Michigan man in a skydiving accident in New Jersey. State police said they responded to a call for medical assistance at about 2:30 p.m. at the Alexandria Field airport in Alexandria Township in Hunterdon County. Police said first responders found...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Man killed in N.J. house fire is ID’d by authorities

Authorities have identified the man found dead in a house fire in Trenton early Sunday as a 57-year-old who was “staying at the residence.”. Brian Wharton, of Trenton, was already deceased when firefighters entered the home on the first block Summer Avenue shortly after midnight, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Detroit

Michigan man dies in New Jersey skydiving accident

PITTSTOWN, N.J. (AP) — State and federal authorities are investigating the death of a Michigan man in a skydiving accident in New Jersey.State police said they responded to a call for medical assistance at about 2:30 p.m. at the Alexandria Field airport in Alexandria Township in Hunterdon County.Police said first responders found the skydiver lying in a field near the airport runway. Brandon M. Jackson, 37, of Troy, Michigan was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.Police didn't immediately identify the company involved or release other details.The Federal Aviation Administration it had been notified and was investigating.An FAA spokesperson said the agency's investigations of skydiving accidents and incidents "typically focus on inspecting the packing of the parachute and reserve parachute, and rules of flight for the pilot and aircraft."
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

Woman carjacked while waiting to use air pump at Medford Wawa, police say

MEDFORD, N.J. - Authorities are looking for a group of suspects accused of carjacking a woman while she waited in line to use an air pump at a Burlington County Wawa. Medford Township Police Chief Arthur Waterman told FOX 29 that the broad daylight carjacking happened at the Wawa off of Route 70 when around 2:30 p.m. last Saturday.
MEDFORD, NJ
CBS Pittsburgh

State police issue statewide Amber Alert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police have issued a statewide Amber Alert for 6-year-old Zoe Moss.State police say she was last seen in the area of East Ward Elementary School in Downingtown, Chester County with Vanessa Gutshall around 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday."Police believe the child may be at special risk of harm or injury," law enforcement said. Gutshall was seen driving a gray 2016 VW Jetta with Pennsylvania license plate KXR 3699.Moss is 3-foot-8 with light brown hair and blue eyes, police said. Gutshall is 5-foot-2 with light brown hair and blue eyes, and she was last seen wearing blue sweatpants.Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Carjacking at Medford, NJ Wawa — Robbers at large

Police are looking for three people wanted in a Saturday afternoon carjacking at a Wawa in Medford Township. Investigators say a woman waiting in her car to use an air pump in the rear of the Wawa building at 257 Route 70 in Medford was approached by three young men dressed in dark clothing.
MEDFORD, NJ
CBS Philly

Two killed construction workers were on a track that was supposed to have been taken out of service: Official

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Federal authorities say two construction workers struck and killed by a train earlier this month on a bridge between New Jersey and Pennsylvania were on a track that was supposed to have been taken out of service for planned concrete work.The National Transportation Safety Board said two contractor employees from JPC Group Inc. were hit by a westbound Port Authority Transit Corporation train at about 9:20 p.m. Oct. 14 on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge in Camden, New Jersey.A safety board spokesperson said there was a planned outage on...
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Apparent Motive Revealed In Workplace Murder Of Bucks County Dad

Prosecutors have revealed new details in the fatal shooting of a Bucks County dad at the Delaware County FedEx warehouse where worked. Bart Masciulli, 51, of Levittown, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, as Daily Voice reported. The suspect, 59-year-old Keith Blount of Philadelphia, was arrested after a brief shootout with city police hours later.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Customer Arrested For Armed Robbery At AT&T Store In South Jersey

There was an armed robbery at an AT&T store in Camden County, authorities said. On Monday, Oct. 24, at 8:18 p.m., Gloucester Township Police received a 9-1-1 call reporting a man with a gun at the AT&T store. The call then disconnected. Officers secured a perimeter around the store and immediately located the suspect and took him into custody, police said.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Police ID Pedestrian Killed In Berks Hit-Run

The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Berks County Sunday night has been identified, authorities announced. James Falasca-Carter Jr., 33, of Boyertown, was walking along Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 when a southbound car struck him, state police said in a press release.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
