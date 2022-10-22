ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moyock, NC

NC inmate who used ‘toothbrush shank’ to escape jail is back in custody, officials say

By Brian Reese
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLRog_0ijBjf1h00

MOYOCK, N.C. (WAVY) — The man who authorities say used a “toothbrush shank” in his escape from a local jail is now back in custody.

According to a Facebook post from the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office , Deputies received information Friday morning that they located Russell Heath in the area.

While monitoring community security cameras in Wedgewood Lakes in Moyock, authorities located Heath on the side of the road where he was attempting to flee once again.

Deputies were able to capture Heath around 12:45 p.m. after an altercation. Authorities also retrieved a gun after it fell out of Heath’s waistband.

Authorities say Heath is being charged in Chowan with assault on a Government official, second-degree kidnapping and escape from jail. Currituck County Sheriff’s Office has pending charges involving firearms possession and resist delay and obstruction.

Heath was able to break out of the jail around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night when two guards came by to get supplies Heath was using to clean his cell, per Chowan Chief Sheriff’s Deputy John McArthur.

McArthur says Heath had created a toothbrush shank, which he used to threaten the guards and lock them up. He also took their cell phones so they couldn’t call for help.

“He attacked them and pushed them into a holding cell, took the keys, then came through this side of the jail and then out,” McArthur said.

Heath had been booked in the Chowan jail originally for financial-related crimes, authorities say.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Man charged with murder plot of 2 witnesses in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — On Thursday, Portsmouth police charged a man with plotting the murder of two people. According to the Portsmouth Police Dept., 41-year-old Nicholas Louis Ortiz was charged with two counts of criminal solicitation of murder and two counts of felony obstruction of justice for witness intimidation. Ortiz...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police looking for missing woman

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 28-year-old woman is missing and was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 7800 block of Woodall Road, according to Norfolk Police. Anna J. Midas is about 5-feet-8-inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Norfolk Police said she was last seen wearing a pink […]
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Chesapeake police: Chase with stolen car ends in crash, suspects run away

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police officers in Chesapeake are looking for a few people suspected of driving a stolen car during a car chase. Leo Kosinski, a spokesman for the city's police department, said the chase started a little before 1:30 p.m., when officers tried to stop a stolen car near Debaun Avenue and N. Battlefield Boulevard.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
CBS 17

CBS 17

23K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy