Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundStill UnsolvedIredell County, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Related
WBTV
Authorities asking for the public’s help in locating missing Gaston County man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating Timothy Hedrick, 26. Hedrick has not been seen or heard from since Oct. 8. He was last seen at the Gastonia County Public Library. He frequently travels the Ozark Road/I-85 and East Long Road, according to authorities.
WBTV
Man injured after shooting inside vehicle at Gaston County intersection, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured after a shooting in Gaston County early Saturday morning, police said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the shooting happened at the intersection of East Long Avenue and North Broad Street around 4:22 a.m. Police said the victim was a 24-year-old...
WBTV
Three people displaced following massive house fire in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a massive house fire in the 12400 block of Dixie Ann Drive on Saturday afternoon. The fire was contained in 24 minutes. As a result of the fire, the majority of the front of the home was consumed. It took...
WBTV
911 call about men ‘acting suspiciously’ leads to chase in Union County
No police reports or incident reports substantiating behavior that would constitute unprotected speech have been received at this time. The City Hill City Council unanimously voted to reduce the speed limit in neighborhoods in areas with no speed limit signs. DNA links Iredell County man's arrest in cold case rape.
WBTV
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office shares how to have a safe and spook-tacular Halloween
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Soon our streets will be scattered with little ghosts, goblins, and witches trick-or-treating this Halloween. “Halloween should be filled with surprise and enjoyment and following some commonsense practices can keep events safer and more fun,” said Sheriff Kevin Auten of Rowan County. The...
WBTV
Decades-old cold case in Missouri leads investigators to suspect in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mooresville man is in jail tonight after he was arrested in a decades-old cold case that originated in Missouri. James Wilson is accused of a brutal sexual assault and attempted murder back in 1984. “We don’t know yet how expansive his reign of terror was,”...
WBTV
Kennel cough cases on the rise in Charlotte area dogs
Volunteers were up early Thursday morning preparing the food for the event, which is expected to draw thousands. Two hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-77 South in north Charlotte. Updated: 6 hours ago. This crash involves a tractor-trailer and at least one other car. Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church BBQ...
WBTV
Concord Police seek help in identifying person responsible for hit-and-run
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with locating the person responsible for the hit and run of a pedestrian. On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 6:50 a.m. a dark colored SUV struck a pedestrian as he was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Pitt School Road and Weddington Road. The operator of the vehicle stopped briefly, then proceeded to flee the scene. Fortunately, the cyclist’s injuries were non-life threatening. The cyclist described the vehicle as possibly and early model Ford Explorer.
WBTV
DNA links Iredell County man's arrest in cold case rape
No police reports or incident reports substantiating behavior that would constitute unprotected speech have been received at this time. The City Hill City Council unanimously voted to reduce the speed limit in neighborhoods in areas with no speed limit signs. Early voting surges as NC surpasses one million ballots cast.
WBTV
Woman killed after car and dump truck collide in Mooresville, police say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed after a car and dump truck collided in Mooresville on Thursday morning, police said. According to the Mooresville Police Department, the crash happened around 9:11 a.m. in the 800 block of River Highway, not far from Interstate 77. The driver of the...
WBTV
Two hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-77 South in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were hurt in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 77 in north Charlotte. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-77 near Cindy Lane. The toll lanes are blocked and only one of the general-purpose lanes is open as of 5:30 a.m.
WBTV
‘It’s messing with our livelihoods:’ Gaston County Schools employees frustrated after payday
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Another payday for Gaston County Schools has come and gone, and several employees say the same issues remain. The district transitioned from its old payroll system to a new system, Oracle, at the end of January. Officials say there have been dozens of errors with uploading...
WBTV
Judge denies bond for man accused of killing CATS bus driver
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday a judge decided not to set any bond for the man accused of shooting and killing CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera. The prosecutor laid out the day Ethan Rivera went to work as a CATS bus driver in February and was shot and killed while driving in uptown Charlotte.
WBTV
Family fights to keep man accused of killing bus driver in jail
Darian Thavychith was denied bond in court on Thursday after he allegedly killed Ethan Rivera earlier this year. Family remembers Statesville teen killed near N.C. A&T. Kaneycha Turner, a 19-year-old from Statesville, was shot and killed in Greensboro on Tuesday night. Teachers in Gaston County paid after months of payroll...
WBTV
Get Ready for a New Ski Season
Darian Thavychith was denied bond in court on Thursday after he allegedly killed Ethan Rivera earlier this year. Family fights to keep man accused of killing bus driver in jail. Updated: 4 hours ago. Darian Thavychith appeared in court on Thursday after he allegedly killed a CATS bus driver earlier...
WBTV
Rock Hill lowers the speed limit on unposted roads
No police reports or incident reports substantiating behavior that would constitute unprotected speech have been received at this time. Election officials in Gaston County are excited about the surge in early voters this year. DNA links Iredell County man's arrest in cold case rape. Updated: 6 hours ago. It was...
WBTV
City of Newton Halloween Spooktacular on October 29th
No police reports or incident reports substantiating behavior that would constitute unprotected speech have been received at this time. The City Hill City Council unanimously voted to reduce the speed limit in neighborhoods in areas with no speed limit signs. Early voting surges as NC surpasses one million ballots cast.
WBTV
‘Be There Dads’ brings Halloween fun, purpose to Charlotte-Mecklenburg elementary schools
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of Mecklenburg County dads is getting involved in their kids’ schools in a fun but meaningful way. They’ll be dressed in Halloween costumes and help with the drop-off line at three Charlotte-Mecklenburg elementary schools. These dads are part of a group called...
WBTV
Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church BBQ returns for its 91st year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The weather looks picture perfect for the 91st Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church BBQ happening Thursday. The event, which draws thousands of people, is held at the old Mallard Creek Community House, located at 11400 Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte. The church uses the money for community work and outreach. This year, some of it will go to help families impacted by Hurricane Ian.
WBTV
Local group trying to help those touched by gun violence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An organization founded after tragedy reaching out to a community stricken by violence. The group Pain into Purpose is holding their annual neighborhood meeting for with food, fellowship, and healing for families who have lost loved ones to gun crimes. “It’s crazy out here. It’s getting...
Comments / 0