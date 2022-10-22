ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

WBTV

Kennel cough cases on the rise in Charlotte area dogs

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Concord Police seek help in identifying person responsible for hit-and-run

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with locating the person responsible for the hit and run of a pedestrian. On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 6:50 a.m. a dark colored SUV struck a pedestrian as he was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Pitt School Road and Weddington Road. The operator of the vehicle stopped briefly, then proceeded to flee the scene. Fortunately, the cyclist’s injuries were non-life threatening. The cyclist described the vehicle as possibly and early model Ford Explorer.
WBTV

DNA links Iredell County man's arrest in cold case rape

IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Judge denies bond for man accused of killing CATS bus driver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday a judge decided not to set any bond for the man accused of shooting and killing CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera. The prosecutor laid out the day Ethan Rivera went to work as a CATS bus driver in February and was shot and killed while driving in uptown Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Family fights to keep man accused of killing bus driver in jail

STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Get Ready for a New Ski Season

STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Rock Hill lowers the speed limit on unposted roads

ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

City of Newton Halloween Spooktacular on October 29th

NEWTON, NC
WBTV

Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church BBQ returns for its 91st year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The weather looks picture perfect for the 91st Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church BBQ happening Thursday. The event, which draws thousands of people, is held at the old Mallard Creek Community House, located at 11400 Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte. The church uses the money for community work and outreach. This year, some of it will go to help families impacted by Hurricane Ian.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Local group trying to help those touched by gun violence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An organization founded after tragedy reaching out to a community stricken by violence. The group Pain into Purpose is holding their annual neighborhood meeting for with food, fellowship, and healing for families who have lost loved ones to gun crimes. “It’s crazy out here. It’s getting...
CHARLOTTE, NC

