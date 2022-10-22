Read full article on original website
Related
michiganchronicle.com
Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Earns National Accreditation For Rectal Cancer Program
Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, recently earned a three-year accreditation from the National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer, or NAPRC. “Currently, four hospitals hold such accreditation in the state, and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, is the first hospital in the Metro Detroit area to meet these standards,” said Dr. Harry Wasvary, the director of the Multidisciplinary Colon and Rectal Cancer Clinic at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
The Oakland Press
Trick-or-treating and more Halloween activities in Oakland County
The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours and activities happening in Oakland County. Some events require registration. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners can leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
Detroit school district looks to sell Cooley High School to local nonprofit
After years of weighing the future of the vacated site of Cooley High School, Detroit school district officials have landed on a new owner they believe will revive the blighted yet historic building. The Detroit Public Schools Community District is poised to sell Cooley to local nonprofit Life Remodeled for $400,000. During a meeting held by the school board’s academic committee Monday afternoon, where the potential sale was first introduced, Superintendent Nikolai...
Trinity Health and Michigan Medicine to Bring Pediatric Specialties to Metro Detroit
Trinity Health Michigan in Livonia and University of Michigan Health in Ann Arbor have entered a unique collaboration to bring advanced pediatric specialty care to Trinity Health Oakland hospital in […] The post Trinity Health and Michigan Medicine to Bring Pediatric Specialties to Metro Detroit appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
The Oakland Press
MSP Lt. Mike Shaw receives international award
A lieutenant and public information officer for the Michigan State Police – second district was recently honored internationally for his work. Lt. Mike Shaw received the International Association of Chiefs of Police Flock Safety Leadership in Public Management Award, in recognition of his ability to effectively disseminate information to the public.
michiganchronicle.com
Cancer Screening Event at Karmanos Cancer Institute to Help SE Michigan Get Back on Track
The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, in collaboration with the American Cancer Society (ACS), is reminding Southeast Michigan that early detection of cancer is important by hosting a screening event open to the public. Screening Saves: Cancer Screening and Education Event will allow people to catch up on cancer screenings they may have put off or forgotten to reschedule. On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., screening mammograms, head and neck examinations and colorectal cancer screening consultations will be available at Karmanos, located at 4100 John R. St. in Detroit.
cityoftaylor.com
COVID-19 home testing kits available
Wayne County Commission Ray Basham and staff will be giving away free COVID-19 testing kits from 10-10:45 a.m. Friday, October 28, at the Taylor Media Center, 23511 Goddard Road. The Media Center is located in front of the Taylor Police Department on the City Hall Campus. No proof of residency...
The Oakland Press
Students lead town hall meeting in Pontiac
A campaign to reduce violence in Pontiac includes youth recreation, mentoring and jobs. On Tuesday, some Pontiac officials attended a student-led town hall at the Arts and Technology Academy of Pontiac to find out what is – and isn’t – working. Kaino Phillips, president and CEO of...
candgnews.com
Free from debt, Focus: HOPE relaunches aid efforts
METRO DETROIT— The team at Focus: HOPE is getting the word out that the nonprofit is back after several difficult years. Focus: HOPE celebrated that with its March for Hope on Oct. 9. The organization, the aim of which is to take practical action to overcome racism, poverty and...
The Oakland Press
School bullying still part of the fabric of our schools
Bullying remains a significant issue for students across the state, but Oakland County is making progress in recognizing and solving the problem. October is Bullying Awareness Month as schools throughout the county continue to work on creating a safe atmosphere for students. According to a 2021-22 Michigan Profile for Healthy...
abc12.com
Genesee County clerk pleads guilty, resigns from office
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Clerk John Gleason has pleaded guilty to one count of violation of the marriage act. The plea deal was announced in a Livingston County courtroom on Tuesday, where Gleason’s preliminary hearing was set to begin. He admitted to performing a wedding where the couple did not have a license.
The Oakland Press
Stretch of roadway named in memory of Deputy Bob Loken
A stretch of roadway in Independence Township now bears the name of the late Bob Loken, a 27-year veteran of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office who died last January after battling pancreatic cancer. A master K-9 trainer who worked throughout the law enforcement community, Loken was highly respected and...
Freshman in custody for bringing Airsoft gun to Macomb County high school
Police say it happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning at Clintondale High School— the same day the accused Oxford shooter pled guilty to 24 charges, including terrorism, for killing four students in a mass shooting in November.
HometownLife.com
Threat of violence found at South Lyon High School, canceling after school activities
For the second time this month, a school shooting threat has been made in the South Lyon Community Schools district. Administrators notified families in an email shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday that a message was found written in a boys bathroom stall on the second floor of the G-Wing at South Lyon High School.
animalpetitions.org
Ban Veterinarian Accused of Beating Dog From Working With Animals
Target: Matthew Hynes, DVM, Director of Michigan Veterinary Medical Association Macomb Branch. Goal: Revoke license if veterinarian is convicted of animal cruelty. A YouTube video surfaced showing a man allegedly beating, slamming, and even choking his pet dog. Unfortunately, the circumstances are nothing new. These specific allegations, however, have a troubling new twist: the suspect is a veterinarian.
Warden removed from Macomb Correctional Facility after prison homicide
LANSING − The Michigan Department of Corrections has replaced the warden at Macomb Correctional Facility and banned him from prison property, pending internal investigations, an official confirmed. George Stephenson has been "stop ordered," meaning he is barred from entering the prison, department spokesman Chris Gautz said. Willis Chapman, an MDOC assistant deputy director...
Look Inside This Abandoned Medical Clinic In Detroit
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This is a Michigan find, you probably won't stumble onto, more than once. It's as if the staff left everything in its place, awaiting the next curious traveler.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Investigation underway after 38 cats rescued from Oakland County fire -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Animal abuse investigation underway after 38 cats rescued from Commerce Township house fire. Oakland County Animal Control is investigating animal neglect and abuse after 38...
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
HometownLife.com
Residents say they'd like to see Livonia's Greenmead park more like Greenfield Village
Most communities don't have anything like Greenmead Historical Park in Livonia. The old buildings and artifacts at the park, owned by Livonia since the late 1970s, allow visitors to catch a glimpse of a bygone era when the now bustling well-developed suburb was still a rural community. Local leaders have long said the park is underutilized and recently underwent a master planning process to create a roadmap for the park to become a regional attraction.
Comments / 0