Daily Update: SmackDown ratings, Goldberg, Westin Blake

By Joseph Currier
 3 days ago

SmackDown fast nationals, an update on Goldberg, and Blake pays tribute to Sara Lee.

Daily Update

WWE

This Week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

  • Match and performer of the week
  • 2022 Hall of Fame ballot, rules, everyone eligible, thoughts on this year's election and the strongest candidates.What candidates on this year's ballot did the best in last year's ballot
  • TripleMania, the story behind the show, business of the show, , news notes, poll results and star ratings
  • WWE PPV changes, Crown Jewel notes and updates on upcoming PPV shows
  • Dana White starting new promotion with Lorenzo Fertitta and two new combat ideas he's working on
  • The life of Humberto Garza, the grandfather of two WWE stars and father of Hector Garza. Garza, who passed away this past week, was a very significant star in Mexico and a look at his career
  • Full coverage of Saturday's UFC show,and the ramifications of the show.
  • A look at the career of Jose Rivera, one of the key building blocks of the Puerto Rico wrestling boom, including a look back at the growth of WWC and its biggest feud ever
  • Ratings for every show including how every segment did and details of AEW vs. NXT head-to-head on Tuesday
  • First all-women's show in the history of a major promotion
  • First women's main event on a Middle Eastern show
  • CMLL star gives unique reason why he's been gone for so long
  • The business of TripleMania
  • More details on a wrestling show coming to Disney +
  • Two starts of the same promotion were on the national team in the same competition
  • The top matches from Royal Quest
  • Update on the New Japan TV title tournament
  • More details on the arrest of Shocker
  • Who are the wrestlers who generate the most money on Cameo
  • Jim Lyman tournament news
  • Two stars going after fourth NCAA title
  • WWE & Impact PPV Numbers from last week
  • Adam Page update
  • Update on ramifications of the brawl after All Out and where things stand regarding who stays and who goes
  • More details on Chris Jericho's contract
  • Tony Khan, Dana White and Vince McMahon all scheduling major events on the same day
  • More on AEW new reality show
  • More on AEW in Toronto
  • AEW star announcing on the Mayweather show
  • Upcoming ticket sales to AEW & WWE events
  • DAZN back in the MMA business
  • Dwayne Johnson and possible WWE sale
  • UFC owners talk possible WWE sale
  • Notes on Bray Wyatt return
  • International TV ratings
  • DVR viewership numbers for all shows so far this year
  • Royal Rumble update
  • Lots of injury updates
  • The real story on why Billy Gunn wasn't at the DX Reunion on Raw
  • Streaming numbers for AEW & WWE

This Week's Retro Observer Newsletter:

Saturday News Update

WWE

AEW/Other Wrestling

  • Westin Blake (former WWE wrestler Wesley Blake) shared an emotional tribute to his late wife Sara Lee :
          • Dear Sara,
          • I loved you from the first moment I saw you. I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth. Beautiful, compassionate, strong and so loving. An angel that blessed me with 3 of the most beautiful children I could imagine. But you were soo much more than just mom. You were a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the back bone of our family, and (my favorite), my wife. I really don’t know what to say in these uncertain times. I just know that death can’t take away the memories we made. I can’t promise that I will stop grieving but I know now, that you’re free. I can’t thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far.
          • I LOVE YOU SARA
  • At the end of last night’s Rampage, AEW aired an in memoriam video for Brian “Mongo” Muster. Muster, who was AEW’s lead video engineer, passed away unexpectedly earlier this week. AEW also paid tribute to Muster at Daily’s Place after Rampage went off the air.
  • Billy Gunn discussed his current run in AEW with The Acclaimed: “I’m supposed to be at the end of my career, not [as] over as I was 20 years ago,. I’m very lucky. I’m loving this.”
  • First Coast News in Jacksonville interviewed Tony Khan earlier this week .
  • Stardom officially unveiled the design for the IWGP Women’s Championship belt today. Here’s a better look at the title belt .
  • GCW’s Brett Lauderdale appeared on The Business of The Business podcast.
  • WBEZ Chicago published a piece on the history of pro wrestling in the city.

F4WOnline

F4WOnline

