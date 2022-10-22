Daily Update: SmackDown ratings, Goldberg, Westin Blake
SmackDown fast nationals, an update on Goldberg, and Blake pays tribute to Sara Lee.
Daily Update
Saturday News Update
WWE
- Last night’s SmackDown averaged 2.163 million viewers in the fast national ratings, up slightly from the 2.129 million the show drew in the fast nationals last week. The rating in the 18-49 demo was a 0.5.
- WWE announced a storyline injury update on Sheamus after he was attacked by The Bloodline on SmackDown: “BREAKING: Due to the attack earlier tonight by #TheBloodline, @WWESheamus has a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation.” During the attack, The Bloodline targeted Sheamus’ arm by repeatedly hitting it with a steel chair against the steps.
- A new message from Bray Wyatt aired on SmackDown last night .
- While being interviewed on the Roman Atwood Podcast, Goldberg said he has two months left on his WWE contract.
- Lucha Libre Barcelona thanked Sasha Banks for coming in to train with them.
- Solo Sikoa spoke about trying not to laugh while working with Sami Zayn: “We do rehearsals and [Zayn] says, 'We'll do this, this, and that.' Then when we got out there, I was like, 'Man, you didn't do this or that. Why didn't you tell me you were going to do that? You're all up in my face laughing.' He's like, 'Man, I'm gonna make you crack. I'm going to make you laugh one of these days, and he's still trying to. I'm trying my hardest not to. It's difficult."
- This weekend is Johnny Gargano’s first house show loop since returning to WWE.
- The Orlando Sentinel interviewed Shawn Michaels .
- Chucky narrated the opening video for tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc event.
- Liv Morgan, Damage CTRL, and Rey Mysterio appeared on The SmackDown LowDown .
- WWE’s YouTube channel uploaded Edge vs. Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman (Rebellion 2002), Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (Backlash 2018), and a DX/Brothers of Destruction segment (October 29, 2018 Raw).
AEW/Other Wrestling
- Westin Blake (former WWE wrestler Wesley Blake) shared an emotional tribute to his late wife Sara Lee :
- Dear Sara,
- I loved you from the first moment I saw you. I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth. Beautiful, compassionate, strong and so loving. An angel that blessed me with 3 of the most beautiful children I could imagine. But you were soo much more than just mom. You were a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the back bone of our family, and (my favorite), my wife. I really don’t know what to say in these uncertain times. I just know that death can’t take away the memories we made. I can’t promise that I will stop grieving but I know now, that you’re free. I can’t thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far.
- I LOVE YOU SARA
- At the end of last night’s Rampage, AEW aired an in memoriam video for Brian “Mongo” Muster. Muster, who was AEW’s lead video engineer, passed away unexpectedly earlier this week. AEW also paid tribute to Muster at Daily’s Place after Rampage went off the air.
- Billy Gunn discussed his current run in AEW with The Acclaimed: “I’m supposed to be at the end of my career, not [as] over as I was 20 years ago,. I’m very lucky. I’m loving this.”
- First Coast News in Jacksonville interviewed Tony Khan earlier this week .
- Stardom officially unveiled the design for the IWGP Women’s Championship belt today. Here’s a better look at the title belt .
- GCW’s Brett Lauderdale appeared on The Business of The Business podcast.
- WBEZ Chicago published a piece on the history of pro wrestling in the city.
