Daily Update: SmackDown ratings, Goldberg, Westin Blake

Match and performer of the week

2022 Hall of Fame ballot, rules, everyone eligible, thoughts on this year's election and the strongest candidates.What candidates on this year's ballot did the best in last year's ballot

TripleMania, the story behind the show, business of the show, , news notes, poll results and star ratings

WWE PPV changes, Crown Jewel notes and updates on upcoming PPV shows

Dana White starting new promotion with Lorenzo Fertitta and two new combat ideas he's working on

The life of Humberto Garza, the grandfather of two WWE stars and father of Hector Garza. Garza, who passed away this past week, was a very significant star in Mexico and a look at his career

Full coverage of Saturday's UFC show,and the ramifications of the show.

A look at the career of Jose Rivera, one of the key building blocks of the Puerto Rico wrestling boom, including a look back at the growth of WWC and its biggest feud ever

Ratings for every show including how every segment did and details of AEW vs. NXT head-to-head on Tuesday

First all-women's show in the history of a major promotion

First women's main event on a Middle Eastern show

CMLL star gives unique reason why he's been gone for so long

The business of TripleMania

More details on a wrestling show coming to Disney +

Two starts of the same promotion were on the national team in the same competition

The top matches from Royal Quest

Update on the New Japan TV title tournament

More details on the arrest of Shocker

Who are the wrestlers who generate the most money on Cameo

Jim Lyman tournament news

Two stars going after fourth NCAA title

WWE & Impact PPV Numbers from last week

Adam Page update

Update on ramifications of the brawl after All Out and where things stand regarding who stays and who goes

More details on Chris Jericho's contract

Tony Khan, Dana White and Vince McMahon all scheduling major events on the same day

More on AEW new reality show

More on AEW in Toronto

AEW star announcing on the Mayweather show

Upcoming ticket sales to AEW & WWE events

DAZN back in the MMA business

Dwayne Johnson and possible WWE sale

UFC owners talk possible WWE sale

Notes on Bray Wyatt return

International TV ratings

DVR viewership numbers for all shows so far this year

Royal Rumble update

Lots of injury updates

The real story on why Billy Gunn wasn't at the DX Reunion on Raw

Streaming numbers for AEW & WWE

This Week's Retro Observer Newsletter:

