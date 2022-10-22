Read full article on original website
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International Airport
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of Staff
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada
3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7
kunr.org
Breaking down responses to KUNR’s candidate surveys on the environment
KUNR put together an environmental survey for candidates running for city council or mayor in Reno or Sparks and commissioner in Washoe County based on questions submitted by the community. KUNR’s Natalie Van Hoozer and Shelby Herbert sat down with Lucia Starbuck to discuss what people running for office had...
KOLO TV Reno
Long-time Sparks resident despairs over desert dumping and target shooting near his home
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A look at the garbage and make-shift targets outside of Golden Eagle Park, 39-year resident Jack Berry calls it just one word. “I think it is disgusting,” says Berry. Berry has lived in the area and raised his kids here. The garbage being dumped has only...
2news.com
RPD’s Traffic Section and four officers recognized at 2022 Nevada Traffic Safety ceremony
The Reno Police Department’s (RPD) Traffic Section and several of its officers were recognized for outstanding contributions to enhancing traffic safety in Reno at the 2022 Nevada Traffic Safety Summit and Joining Forces Award Ceremony. Awards were received in the following categories:. Reno Police Department Traffic Section - Program...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Public Health Lab opens new location in Fallon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ribbon was cut at the new Nevada Public Health Lab Monday in Fallon. Now, it’s time to open the doors to the public. “This is just an exciting day and its taken two years to get here,” said Shannon Ernst, Churchill County Social Services Director.
KOLO TV Reno
Outside water feature fire under investigation in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A water feature that caught fire in a high-rise apartment building in Sparks is under investigation. Crews with the Sparks Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at Atrium Apartments on C Street around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25. According to the battalion chief, a water feature outside on the 3rd floor of the 5-story building was on fire, and it was spreading along a nearby wall.
2news.com
Reno Police request assistance locating missing person suffering from Dementia
The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating an endangered missing person. Jeanne Milet (77 year old) was last seen at her residence on Coranado Wy in Reno on October 22, 2022 at 3 pm. Jeanne suffers from dementia and short term memory loss. Jeanne is...
KOLO TV Reno
Smith’s to host drug takeback day at Reno locations
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smith’s Food and Drug Company will be hosting a drug take back day at its Reno locations on Oct. 29. The events are scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at these Smith’s locations:. 175 Lemmon Drive, Reno. 750 S Meadows Parkway, Reno. 1255...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Day Weekend 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While the Nevada Day Parade is the big event this weekend, there are a lot of other family friendly events happening in Carson City to celebrate our state’s birthday. From the hot air balloon launch to free admission at select museums, there are so many reasons to visit Nevada’s capital city during this festive time. Lydia Beck with Visit Carson City visited KOLO to give details.
mynews4.com
One dead after early morning apparent self-defense shooting in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after an early morning self-defense shooting near the Atlantis casino, according to the Reno Police Department. According to Lieutenant Anthony Elges with the Reno Police Department, officers responded around 4:45 a.m. on Oct. 23 to the 3000 block of S. Virginia St. on reports of a shooting and found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man died on scene.
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD now offering free 24/7 tutoring for grades 6-12
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Recent studies across the nation show test scores have lowered significantly since the pandemic. The Washoe County School District shared their plan in hopes to aid students’ academic success. According to The Nation’s Report Card, math scores have decreased more than they ever have and...
2news.com
Regional Narcotics Unit Makes Weapon and Drug Arrests after multi-month investigation
With the assistance of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Reno Police Department K9 units, the Regional Narcotics Unit recently wrapped up a multi-month drug investigation into Cami Ward and Lahun Oliver. On October 13, 2022, Ward was stopped while traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near Mogul. During a...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno-based company gets $58M grant, will lead to creation of 150 regional jobs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is one of a dozen states getting a chunk of $2.8 billion dollars in federal grant money to expand domestic production of electric vehicle batteries. Reno-based American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) received almost $58 million to build and operate a first-of-its-kind facility to manufacture battery-grade lithium hydroxide from unconventional sedimentary resources.
2news.com
Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces return of Baggin’ for Apples
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada has announced the return of the popular all ages volunteer event, Baggin’ for Apples, sponsored by Renown Health. The event will be held at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. and registration is now open at fbnn.org.
2news.com
Police Respond to Fatal Shooting, Appears to Be Self-Defense
Around 4:45 a.m. on October 23, 2022, the Reno Police Department responded to a shooting on South Virginia St near Gentry Way. When officers got there, they found a male who had been shot. Despite first responders giving medical aid, the subject was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives from...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Reno, Nevada
“Though she may be but little, she is fierce.” Shakespeare may not have known it then, but he was penning a perfect description of Reno. This sparkling city in Northern Nevada is home to more than its fair share of fun, leaving all sorts of things to do in Reno, NV.
2news.com
Volunteers Clean up Northern Nevada Veteran's Cemetery
Ahead of Veteran’s Day, volunteers and the Lizzy Hammond Foundation and PTSD Now partnered to cleanup the Northern Nevada Veteran's Cemetery in Fernley on October 23, 2022. The organization's staff says the cemetery is overwhelmed and the headstones are overgrown, so volunteers are working to help it shine in honor of service members.
nevadabusiness.com
Founder and Mentor Chase Harmer
Chase Harmer, having built a few startups from zero to hundreds of millions in valuation started a non profit to help new founders build process and scale by offering free guidance, education and support along with a cast of other successful founders from the e-commerce and technology industries. Building companies from ground zero and making them successful is not easy work. Its a stressful, under appreciated job that requires risk, luck and significant sacrifice with most founders having to go through this process alone, without any support or guidance.
KOLO TV Reno
Baby formula issues remain: What lactation specialists recommend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the last 8 months, families of newborns have been faced with a formula shortage driven by a massive recall. Shelves are fuller than they were, but families need to be aware of the latest recall of the Abbott Ready-to-Feed liquid baby products due to faulty bottle caps.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks City Council Ward 2: VanderWell vs. Eastwick
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Early voting is underway and Sparks voters will find two names on the ballot for city council Ward 2, including incumbent Dian VanderWell. VanderWell, who was appointed in 2020, is defending her seat and if successful, she plans to continue some of her current projects like widening Pyramid Highway and working with parks in her Ward to do cleanups.
Nevada deputies hospitalized from fentanyl exposure in drug bust
Five Nevada, deputies were exposed to fentanyl during a drug bust on Thursday and had to be hospitalized. The deputies have since been released from the hospital.
