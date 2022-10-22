Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Working On Plans For 30th Anniversary Raw
The 30th anniversary episode of WWE Raw takes place in a few months, and WWE is reportedly making plans for the show already. PWInsider reports that the company is working on plans for the 30th anniversary show, which will take place in mid-January. Raw launched on January 11th, 1993. There’s...
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling Taping Results From Las Vegas (SPOILERS)
Impact Wrestling taped two more weeks of television from Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas last night, leading up to the Overdrive PPV. Here are spoilers, via PWInsider:. * X Division Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Trey Miguel def. Mike Bailey via DQ when Kenny King interfered. * Impact Digital...
411mania.com
NJPW Says NEVER Openweight Title Will Be Vacated If Karl Anderson Doesn’t Make Battle Autumn
NJPW says that Karl Anderson will be stripped of the NEVER Openweight Championship if he doesn’t defend it at NJPW Battle Autumn. As has been reported, Anderson and the company have been issuing statements back and forth about the show, where Anderson is scheduled to defend his title against Hikuleo. Anderson is booked for WWE Crown Jewel on the same day as the show and has alleged he was booked without being spoken to about it.
411mania.com
PCW ULTRA Set In Stone Results 10.21.2022: Heavyweight Championship Ultra Vault Match, Women’s Championship, & More
The Set In Stone event hosted by PCW ULTRA was held on October 21 in Wilmington, CA. You can find the complete results (via PCW ULTRA) and a few highlights below. *PCW ULTRA Light Heavyweight Championship #1 Contendership: Matt Vandagriff def. Danny Limelight & Lince Dorado & Lucas Riley. *Shane...
411mania.com
Alexander Hammerstone Discusses His Short-Lived Run With WWE
Speaking recently on The Wrassingh Show, MLW World Champion Alexander Hammerstone talked about his career path that led to this point (per Wrestling Inc). The wrestler referenced his multiple failed attempts to audition for WWE and his very brief period employed by the company. Now, in the wake of success with independent promotions, Hammerstone feels he can better contextualize the lack of success with WWE. You can read a few highlights and watch the full interview below.
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE NXT Review 10.25.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. We’re fresh off of Halloween Havoc and that means not much has really changed. The only new champion crowned was Wes Lee, who won the vacant North American Title. In other words, pretty much everyone should be on to something new as we are coming up on Deadline in about six weeks. We do have a pair of Tag Team Title matches though, which feel like matches that they just couldn’t fit on Halloween Havoc. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Booker T Weighs In On The Likelihood Of CM Punk Re-joining WWE
As previously reported, rumors abound that AEW is planning to buy out CM Punk’s contract with the promotion. Booker T commented on the possible results of such a deal on his Hall Of Fame podcast recently, specifically regarding the potential for Punk to re-join WWE after the fact (via Wrestling Inc). Some indicate that WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque would be open to the concept, although his colleagues are reported to oppose the idea. You can read a highlight from Booker T and watch the full episode below.
411mania.com
Solo Sikoa on Possibly Having to Eliminate Himself From the Royal Rumble
– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Solo Sikoa addressed the nothing of competing in the Royal Rumble at next year’s event. Sikoa noted that he might have to eliminate himself from the match to avoid facing Roman Reigns. Sikoa stated the following:. “I might not win the...
Comments / 0