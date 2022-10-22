Red Bull Co-Founder Dietrich Mateschitz Dies at 78
Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz has died at the age of 78. The Austrian businessman founded the energy drink company in the 1980s, which went on to become a leader in the market. He also spearheaded the company’s synergy with the Formula One, officially buying a team in 2004. The Red Bull team has gone on to win several championships. Mateschitz owned the Austrian professional soccer team FC Red Bull Salzburg, MLS team New York Red Bulls and Bundesliga team RB Leipzig. He is survived by his long-time partner Marion Feichtner and son Mark Gerhardter.
Comments / 0