Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
Why You Should Be Excited About DaVinci Resolve Coming to iPad
One of the most powerful free video editors, DaVinci Resolve, will become available on the iPad in Q4 2022. This video editor is often compared with other premiere video editing suites, like Adobe Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro. Given that these two other alternatives aren't available yet on iPad,...
makeuseof.com
Why Is Apple Hiking the Prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One?
Apple is raising prices on two of its most popular subscription-based streaming services—Apple Music and Apple TV+. So, if you pay for either of those, or you're subscribed to Apple One, expect to start paying between $1 and $2 more per month. Like almost all of you, we're not...
makeuseof.com
AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods 3: Which One's Right for You?
Apple launched the second-generation AirPods Pro in September 2022, but that doesn't make the AirPods (3rd generation) that came out in 2021 any less relevant. Both earbuds are significant advancements over their previous generations. However, you may be perplexed if you're in the market for a new pair of AirPods...
makeuseof.com
7 Reasons You Should Buy Apple AirTags
If you’re an iPhone user, Apple’s AirTag is a tailor-made option to help track your items. Whether it's keys, a bag, or something else, the item tracker takes the best of Apple software and hardware design to provide a great solution. Here are some reasons why you should...
makeuseof.com
Check Which macOS Versions Your Mac Is Compatible With
Unlike Windows PCs, Apple uses a straightforward naming scheme with its Mac lineup. The product names remain unchanged, with the company differentiating them based on the year they launched. But if you are not the tech-savvy type, it can become difficult to ascertain which Mac model you own and which...
makeuseof.com
What Is Netflix’s Profile Transfer and How Does It Work?
With Netflix’s Transfer Profile feature, you can now get your own account without missing a beat of your streaming experience. Also, if you plan on removing someone from your account, you can give them a nice way out. Either way, Transfer Profile is designed to make the transition easier.
makeuseof.com
How to Get the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island on Your Android Phone Today
If there's any brand that can turn design limitations into the next trending feature, it's Apple. The iPhone 14 Pro launched with an extended pill cutout on its display to house the front-facing camera and the sensors required to run Face ID. While the new design takes almost the same...
makeuseof.com
6 Reasons You Don't Need the M2 iPad Pro
Apple brought its next-generation M2 processor to the iPad Pro lineup in 2022. But although this latest version of the iPad Pro is faster than ever, it's probably not a worthwhile upgrade for most people. The M2 iPad Pro is powerful, but it's light on new features, and only a...
makeuseof.com
iPhone 14 Plus Review: Who Is This For?
The iPhone 14 Plus is a good flagship smartphone for 2022. While it is missing some common high-end features and introduces minimal updates this year, it is worth considering if you want a large iPhone with excellent battery life without spending $1,099. Key Features. 6.7-inch Super Retina Display. Great performance...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Static Audio in Cakewalk by BandLab
Cakewalk by BandLab is a free, PC-based Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) for recording audio, mixing musical tracks, and producing songs. If you hear audio issues such as static during playback of your recording and MIDI tracks, there can be a few causes. But there's a quick fix you should try before troubleshooting: your driver settings.
makeuseof.com
How to Install R and RStudio on Mac
Installing applications on the Mac is easy. All you have to do is head to the App Store, search for the app you are looking for and install it after entering your Apple credentials. That said, if you are looking to install R and RStudio using this methodology, you might...
makeuseof.com
Create an Internet Radio Station With Your Raspberry Pi
Streaming audio can be as simple as connecting your smartphone to Wi-Fi, AirPlay, or Bluetooth connected speakers within your home. When you get that itch to dust off your DJ equipment and spin records at a private event, your Raspberry Pi can help you stream those epic cross-fades and record scratches all over your home.
makeuseof.com
How to Stop YouTube From Translating Video Titles
Is YouTube translating the titles of videos into your native or any other language, making it difficult for you to understand the context of the video and find the content you're looking for? This usually happens when you select the wrong location or language in YouTube settings, your Google account, or your device. Browsing YouTube while using a VPN may also cause the issue.
makeuseof.com
Nest Aware vs. Nest Aware Plus: Which Subscription Do I Need?
Google Nest is Google's line of smart home products for your homes. It makes many devices, including the Google Nest Hub Max, Nest Doorbell, and Nest Cams. The camera-equipped Google Nest Hub Max and Nest Doorbell are generally used for communication, while the Nest Cams are used for remotely viewing your house.
makeuseof.com
How to Have Windows Remember Their Size and Positions With WinSize2
We have been through multiple versions of Windows. Yet, Microsoft still refuses to give its OS one much-requested feature: the ability to remember each window's desktop placement and dimensions. Thankfully, the free WinSize2 utility can help with that. So, let's see how you can use it to keep your desktop...
makeuseof.com
Why Netflix Is Getting Rid of Its Extra Home Feature
Netflix experienced rapid changes in 2022. Hot on the heels of announcing a new ad-supported tier, Netflix changed its mind about Extra Home, a feature it introduced earlier in 2022. Here's what you need to know. Netflix Is Ending Its Extra Home Feature. A Netflix email informed subscribers of the...
makeuseof.com
Save Up to $40 on Haylou Headphones, Earbuds, and Smartwatches
We love listening to music on the go, so having a pair of headphones you're comfortable with is essential. Haylou has a bunch of products that are currently on sale and we think you should get something for yourself right now!. If you prefer Bluetooth earbuds, Haylou has you covered....
makeuseof.com
Is Amazon's Halo Rise the Right Sleep Tracker for You?
Looking for a new device to get deeper into wellness technology? Perhaps you're eyeing Amazon's Halo Rise, released in late 2022, and wondering if it's worth your cash. Is this an exciting new tool that you'll love using to monitor your sleep or a silly gimmick? Let's examine the Halo Rise to help you make the right call on whether or not to buy.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Your Android Phone as a Speaker for Your Windows, Mac, or Linux Computer
Most computer monitors feature a built-in speaker. If you use a laptop, it is likely to have a built-in speaker as well. While the audio output quality is debatable, these built-in audio devices help in the absence of an external audio setup. However, what if your computer speaker or the...
makeuseof.com
How to Turn Off Location Sharing on BeReal
When you post a BeReal, you will see the location of where you took the photo along with it. You can even see the precise location where your friends took their BeReals on a map. If you don’t want to share your location on your posts, it is easy to turn it off with a few steps.
Comments / 0