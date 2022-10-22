Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wild Halloween celebration coming to Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s going to be a wild weekend at ZooWorld for their annual Halloween celebration. Families can bring their kids out this Saturday and Sunday to trick-or-treat with the animals. 30 vendors will set up around the zoo handing out full-sized candy bars. There will also be photo opportunities with […]
mypanhandle.com
4th Annual Songwriter’s Festival to feature dozens of artists in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Downtown Panama City, Florida will be home to the area’s fourth Annual Songwriter Festival. Will Thompson and Anthony Peebles were both in studio with us to play some music and talk details about the event. The festival will be taking place Thursday Nov....
WJHG-TV
Merriam Cherry St. Elementary Kidcam
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Smiling faces greeted our Chris Smith at Merriam Cherry St. Elementary on Tuesday. The kids have been studying about natural disasters and the weather. Chris showed them his pet tornado, did an experiment showing the water cycle, and even made a cloud in a bottle. Thanks for your hospitality!
WJHG-TV
Fall Thunder Beach Rally vendors provide insight about event
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The dust has officially settled from this year’s Fall Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally. However, it’s never too late to look back on how things went overall. “It’s a huge draw not just for the motorcycle crowd but you’ve got the people who...
Families pumpkin carve for free at No Name Lounge
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some residents got into the Halloween spirit at No Name Lounge Sunday. The landmark bar hosted its 4th annual pumpkin carving event. The lounge had 100 pumpkins that were free to carve out on the lounge’s deck. Stephanie Cooley brought her three girls with her to carve pumpkins. She said […]
WJHG-TV
$1.2 million project works to get rid of stinky smell in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s an issue most Panama City Beach residents have smelled; the Wastewater Treatment Plant off Back Beach Road has an odor you just can’t miss. “Rank. Very rank,” Logan McClain, a Bay County resident, said. “Like rotten eggs almost,” Madison Carter,...
Sunflower Festival has made its way to the Panhandle
VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Black Barn Blossoms opened up three years ago and on Saturday it hosted its inaugural Sunflower Festival. Owner Gina Hamilton said Fall is the perfect time for an event like this. “We wanted to, being that its fall and sunflowers are kind of associated with fall, we wanted to kind of […]
WJHG-TV
Fallen hero memorialized during Thunder Beach Fall Rally
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fallen hero is being remembered. Dozens of bikers came together Saturday to parade Panama City Beach in honor of Sergeant Kevin Kight. Kight was killed in the line of duty in 2015, after being shot during a traffic stop. More than 15 years has passed since his death, however, his legacy lives on through the Kevin Kight Memorial Bike Parade. The parade takes place twice a year during the Thunder Beach Rally.
Residents given free trees at local farmers markets
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At the Panama City and St. Andrews farmers market 600 Red Maple and River Birch trees were given away on Saturday. Along with the trees, Panama City Quality of Life and IFAS of the University of Florida staff members provided some tips for growing a healthy and gorgeous tree. This […]
WEAR
Nearly 40 dogs in poor condition rescued from Northwest Florida home
FREEPORT, Fla. -- Nearly 40 neglected dogs rescued from a home are now being treated at multiple Northwest Florida animal centers. The Lucky Puppy Rescue initially received the call after eight adult dogs and 29 puppies -- all in poor condition -- were discovered a week ago living inside a home in Chipley.
Freeport teacher treats students like family
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – When you spend a few minutes in Jennifer Dickson’s classroom at Freeport Elementary School, there’s an overwhelming sense of joy. “I love being here,” said Jennifer Dickson. “I love these kids.” Dickson teaches K-3 students who have special needs. Most of her lessons are interactive and go beyond learning how to […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County officials extinguish controlled burn that rekindled
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A controlled burn off of Thomas Drive rekindled Monday night causing emergency services to put it out. Bay County Emergency Services said a company in the area was burning off land clearing debris in unincorporated Bay County off of Thomas Drive. Officials said the company had a day time permit to burn, but the fire rekindled.
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s our favorite day of the week with Local Historian Bill Hudson!. On today’s Time Travel Tuesday, Hudson brought along some videos that may feature some familiar faces big and small. We took a look at some unexpected triplets arriving to the world all the way to a judge deliberating in a court room. Hudson says he loves to share the history he has captured of the town.
Every day is Halloween for this Panama City woman
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It is not unusual to spot decked-out homes passing through neighborhoods around Christmas time. It’s actually pretty uncommon to see the dedication during other major holidays. However, there’s a Panama City woman who treats every day like it’s Halloween and she expresses it throughout her home. When it comes to […]
Diego’s Burrito Factory coming to Lynn Haven facing delays
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Diego’s Burrito Factory set to come to Lynn Haven is facing some delays. Last October, Lynn Haven commissioners approved the development order for Diego’s to open on Highway 77 across from Winn-Dixie. Dirt has been moved on the property since then, but not much else has happened. Earlier this […]
WJHG-TV
Back Beach Road crash ends in death
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is dead after losing control of a car on Panama City Beach Parkway, according to Beach Police. Officers say when they responded to the scene, they found a silver Toyota had been traveling east on Back Beach towards Cobb Road when the car entered the median.
WJHG-TV
Construction of Gulf Coast Parkway set to begin soon
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The amount of people moving to, and driving though, Bay County is booming. With more people comes more cars on the road. Officials are working to make sure our infrastructure can keep up. One big project in the Callaway area is set to begin in November.
Youngstown home damaged in fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A fire that broke out just hours ago has damaged a Youngstown home. The fire was in the 4800 block of Palm Avenue near Bayhead. Local Battalion Chief Raymond Hottinger said it seems the fire broke out after someone was doing metalwork in the neighboring yard. A shed caught fire as […]
Pedestrian hit and killed in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 8 p.m. Tuesday a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle. Panama City police are now searching for the vehicle. The incident happened near the intersection of Highway 231 and Highway 390. Police said the victim was pulling a trailer of furniture and turned off of Highway 390 […]
WJHG-TV
Shed destroyed, house damaged in Bay County fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An outdoor shed was destroyed, and a house was left damaged after a fire in Youngstown Sunday afternoon. Bay Emergency officials told NewsChannel 7 a person was welding in the outdoor shed when they put the equipment down and walked away. We’re told when they returned a fire had started in the shed.
Comments / 0