FOX Sports

Utah vs. Washington State, Ohio State vs. Penn State, more we're watching in Week 9

The knock on No. 2 Ohio State is that the Buckeyes have had a soft schedule so far this season. That changes this weekend. James Franklin's No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions will welcome Ryan Day's Buckeyes to Happy Valley in a key Big Ten matchup on Saturday. The game kicks off Week 9 of the college football weekend as the featured game on "Big Noon Kickoff" on FOX.
FOX Sports

Why C.J. Stroud plays like he has a point to prove

C.J. Stroud is in the shadows no longer, the days when his effort and energy went not unrewarded – but certainly unnoticed – are far behind him now. Those times, current logic and trajectory suggests, are gone forever. Stroud, the Ohio State quarterback, wears many hats but fits...
FOX Sports

Ohio State holds off Tennessee in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings

Only six teams remain unbeaten this season. Week 8 saw some statement wins for some contenders and close shaves for others. Ohio State trounced an Iowa team that couldn't get anything going. Clemson barely kept their edge to stay undefeated, and Oregon blew past UCLA to become the dominant force in the Pac-12. Where does that land them in Klatt's top 10?
saturdaytradition.com

Desmond Howard has Ohio State on list of rising, falling stocks following Week 8 action

Desmond Howard put out his list of teams that are trending in the right and wrong directions after what happened in Week 8. Ohio State was the only B1G team to make his list. After the 54-10 win over Iowa Howard sees Ohio State as a team that is trending upwards. His other risers were Oregon, Tulane, and Liberty. The flip side had Syracuse, Ole Miss, UCLA, and UCF.
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Ohio State vs. Penn State Prediction

Two of the top teams in the Big Ten do battle this week as the Penn State Nittany Lions welcome the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes to Beaver Stadium. Ohio State started the season the same way they started last season: Undefeated at the midway point. They're the No. 2 team in the nation with a defense that hasn't given up more than 21 points in a game along with a high-octane offense that has dropped at least 45 points on opponents in the last six games.
