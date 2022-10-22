Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Related
FOX Sports
Utah vs. Washington State, Ohio State vs. Penn State, more we're watching in Week 9
The knock on No. 2 Ohio State is that the Buckeyes have had a soft schedule so far this season. That changes this weekend. James Franklin's No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions will welcome Ryan Day's Buckeyes to Happy Valley in a key Big Ten matchup on Saturday. The game kicks off Week 9 of the college football weekend as the featured game on "Big Noon Kickoff" on FOX.
FOX Sports
Why C.J. Stroud plays like he has a point to prove
C.J. Stroud is in the shadows no longer, the days when his effort and energy went not unrewarded – but certainly unnoticed – are far behind him now. Those times, current logic and trajectory suggests, are gone forever. Stroud, the Ohio State quarterback, wears many hats but fits...
FOX Sports
Ohio State holds off Tennessee in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings
Only six teams remain unbeaten this season. Week 8 saw some statement wins for some contenders and close shaves for others. Ohio State trounced an Iowa team that couldn't get anything going. Clemson barely kept their edge to stay undefeated, and Oregon blew past UCLA to become the dominant force in the Pac-12. Where does that land them in Klatt's top 10?
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State's win over Iowa was 'scary' for rest of the country
Joel Klatt talked Ohio State-Iowa on his show on Monday, putting the win in perspective for everyone. The Buckeyes dominated Iowa 54-10, completely shutting down Iowa’s offense and steamrolling the defense. A dominant win for Ohio State is nothing new, but Klatt argues that the Buckeyes didn’t even play...
saturdaytradition.com
Desmond Howard has Ohio State on list of rising, falling stocks following Week 8 action
Desmond Howard put out his list of teams that are trending in the right and wrong directions after what happened in Week 8. Ohio State was the only B1G team to make his list. After the 54-10 win over Iowa Howard sees Ohio State as a team that is trending upwards. His other risers were Oregon, Tulane, and Liberty. The flip side had Syracuse, Ole Miss, UCLA, and UCF.
ESPN Computer Releases Ohio State vs. Penn State Prediction
Two of the top teams in the Big Ten do battle this week as the Penn State Nittany Lions welcome the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes to Beaver Stadium. Ohio State started the season the same way they started last season: Undefeated at the midway point. They're the No. 2 team in the nation with a defense that hasn't given up more than 21 points in a game along with a high-octane offense that has dropped at least 45 points on opponents in the last six games.
Comments / 0