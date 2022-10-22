ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bandon, OR

SCHHC drive-through flu shot clinic set Oct. 25

The World
The World
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rpWgP_0ijBfi6O00

Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center will once again offer free flu shots at its annual drive-through Flu Shot Clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 25, beginning at sunrise and continuing until 1 p.m. or while supplies last.

The free drive-through Flu Shot Clinic will be held in its usual location, in the graveled parking area adjacent to the main baseball field at Bandon City Park. Signs will be posted on 11th Street to clearly guide people.

This year, the hospital will offer both the high-dose vaccine for those 65 and over as well as the regular dose vaccine. As usual, there are limited supplies, so those wishing to receive flu shots are encouraged to come early and remain in their cars and medical staff will assist.

Southern Coos Hospital reminds everyone that medical staff will observe COVID-19 protection protocol by wearing masks, sanitizing between each shot, and ensuring the highest standard of safety. Southern Coos Hospital asks that community members attending the drive-through clinic wear a mask while flu shots are administered to protect staff.

There is no charge for the flu shots but donations to the Southern Coos Health Foundation are encouraged and greatly appreciated. The Flu Shot Clinic is available free to the public each year with funds raised by the Southern Coos Health Foundation from proceeds from the Golf for Health classic and the Southern Coos Hospital Gift Shop. Volunteers will be available to take donations and provide people with information about the work done by the Foundation.

SCHHC welcomes volunteers for this event, especially licensed nurses or other medical professionals. If interested or for more information about the clinic, email Denise Ebenal at debenal@southerncoos.org or at 541-347-2426 ext. 193.

Comments / 0

Related
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN INJURED IN MONDAY NIGHT WRECK

A Lakeside woman was injured in a Monday night wreck in south Douglas County. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 10:00 p.m. the 75-year old was negotiating the turn at Bills Road and North Old Pacific Highway in the Myrtle Creek area. The driver went too wide and too fast for the wet roads and drove off the roadway and into a ditch. The woman had to be extracted from the vehicle due to being disabled and unable to get out on her own.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatal, Douglas Co., Oct. 26

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at approximately 12:41 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry, operated by David Feaver (77) of Modesto, California, lost control on the wet roadway. The Camry struck the embankment and rolled onto its roof. Feaver was transported by ambulance with critical injuries and later pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire Department and ODOT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ONE TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING FRIDAY WRECK

One person was transported to the hospital following a wreck on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 11:15 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Bills Road and Gael Lane in the Myrtle Creek area. One vehicle was in the ditch off of the east bound lane of Gael Road. The second vehicle was stopped in the intersection.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER CITED AFTER ACCIDENT THAT LED TO POWER OUTAGE

The driver was cited after an accident led to a power outage in northeast Roseburg Friday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said just after 4:30 p.m. 35-year old David Riggleman was driving east on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard when he fell asleep at the wheel. His van went over the south sidewalk and hit a power pole, completely shearing it off at the base. The collision caused a power line behind a business several blocks east to explode, which cut off power to a significant portion of the city. It also started a small brush fire that had to be extinguished by City of Roseburg firefighters.
ROSEBURG, OR
thelundreport.org

In Novel Tactic, Labor Unions Target Coos Bay Hospital Board For Recall

Two Oregon labor unions, unhappy at how the Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay is run, are taking the unusual step of trying to eject members of the nonprofit hospital’s publicly elected board through a recall. Last week, the $85,000 union-funded campaign submitted to the Coos County Clerk’s Office...
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

STOP FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS LEADS TO DRIVER GOING TO JAIL

A stop for traffic violations led to the driver going to jail early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:00 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 18000 block of Highway 38 in north county. The driver, a Florence man, had an active warrant for his arrest. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and he was taken into custody without incident. His vehicle was towed and his dog was taken to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE

Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged disturbance on Saturday. An RPD report said at 10:00 p.m. a female teenager was having a birthday party at her apartment in the 100 block of Northeast Sunshine Road with multiple family members present. A man at the event became heavily intoxicated and wanted to fight another man that was there. The teenager demanded that the first man leave the apartment, which led to a disturbance.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Instructional Assistants in Coos County rally for higher wages

COOS BAY, Ore. -- Special education instructional assistants in the South Coast Education Service District are speaking out for better staffing in classrooms and higher wages. On Saturday, dozens rallied on the Coos Bay boardwalk holding up signs and talking to the public about their effort. "Last weekend was our...
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

NEW SCOTTSBURG BRIDGE HAS LIGHTED PYLONS

The new Scottsburg Bridge on Oregon Highway 38, now features lighted pylons at each end of the structure, to help light up the area for those passing through. A release from the Oregon Department of Transportation said lined with steep hills and tall trees, the highway can be a dark and challenging drive for some travelers.
SCOTTSBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

North Bend City Housing Authority, Oct. 25

The North Bend City Housing Authority will hold a regular Board Meeting Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM, 1700 Monroe Street, Conference Room, North Bend, OR 97459, Zoom Meeting ID: 993 3961 7298, Passcode: 784560, AGENDA: 1. Call to Order; 2. Establishment of Quorum; 3. Pledge of Allegiance; 4. Public Comments: This time is reserved for members of the public to address the Board with matters relative to Board business. Please Keep Comments to a Maximum of Three Minutes; 5. Approval of Minutes: Regular Board Meeting September 27, 2022; 6. Old Business: a. Bangor School; 7. New Business: a. Request Approval of Resolution 843: Public Housing Flat Rent Schedule FY 2023; 8. Secretary’s Report; a. Financial Report; b. Operations Report; c. Capital Fund Project Report; 9. Executive Session: The Board of Commissioners may retire to Executive Session at any time upon the motion of any Commissioner, as authorized under ORS 192.660; (a) Employment of Public Officers, Employees and Agents; (b) Discipline of Public Officer and Employees; (e) Real Property Transactions; (h) to consult with Legal Counsel; or (i) Performance Evaluations of Public Officers and Employees. 10. Date and Time of Next Meeting: Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM at the North Bend, City/Coos-Curry Housing Authorities Office, 1700 Monroe Street, North Bend, OR 97459; 11. Adjournment.
NORTH BEND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CHARGED FOLLOWING ALLEGED BURGLARY INCIDENT IN WINCHESTER BAY

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following an alleged burglary incident in Winchester Bay which was discovered Monday. A DCSO report said at 10:00 p.m. a victim called to say that three hours earlier she located a man sleeping in their 50-foot boat in the 800 block of Beach Boulevard. The suspect, determined to be 46-year old Sanford Haines, apologized and left the area.
WINCHESTER BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT AFTER SUNDAY CONTACT

A Roseburg man jailed for a warrant after being contacted by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said at 10:45 p.m. a deputy was called to the 100 block of Colton Lane in the Winchester area on a different matter. The deputy learned the 19-year old had a warrant for failing to appear that came out earlier in the month. The man was taken to Corrections. Bail was set at $200,000.
ROSEBURG, OR
Kirkus Reviews

A Graphic Novelist on Life After a School Shooting

Mass shootings in the United States happen frequently enough that they have become horrifyingly rote. News of the latest tragedy often lands as a weary nation has only begun to shake off the fresh horror of the incident that came before. In her debut graphic memoir, Numb to This: Memoir of a Mass Shooting (Little, Brown; Oct. 11), author/illustrator Kindra Neely plumbs the awfulness and dreadful monotony of these massacres through her own experience as a survivor of the 2015 shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, where Neely was then a 19-year-old student. In a book that “will resonate with far too many,” according to our review, Neely conveys her struggle to cope with the incident, and its psychologically grueling aftermath, with honesty, self-awareness, and hope. The author spoke to us via Zoom from her home in Salem, Oregon; the conversation below has been edited for length and clarity.
ROSEBURG, OR
opb.org

Two coastal counties in Oregon practice emergency response to disasters

Your browser does not support the audio element. Earlier this month, Coos and Curry County came together to plan for the worst-case disaster scenario. They underwent a series of exercises to solidify roles for each county and get familiar with what to do in the case of a tsunami, earthquake or other emergency situation. Debbie Mueller is the Coos County Emergency Coordinator. She joins us to share how these trainings went and how Oregonians can be prepared for the worst.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DFPA PUBLIC USE RESTRICTIONS MOVE TO LOW

Staff with the Douglas Forest Protective Association have moved the Public Use Restriction Levels to LOW for all private, county, state and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands in the Douglas District. The Roseburg District of the Bureau of Land Management is included in the declaration which imposes certain fire restrictions...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COUNCIL TO CONSIDER TAX EXEMPTION FOR LOW-INCOME HOUSING PROPERTY

The Roseburg City Council will consider a property tax exemption for the residential portion of a low-income housing property, at its meeting Monday night. The property is the Rose Apartments, located at 805 Southeast Stephens Street. It includes 40 units which houses elderly and disabled tenants on four floors of the building. The first floor has 4 spaces for commercial businesses. Staff is recommending that the council approve the request, which came from owner NeighborWorks Umpqua earlier this month. Staff noted that in the past, the council has approved tax exemptions for several other properties owned by the non-profit organization.
ROSEBURG, OR
The World

The World

Coos County, OR
133
Followers
475
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

The World covers local news in the Coos County and Douglas County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://theworldlink.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy