Bozeman, MT

Montana State 1st, Montana 3rd in Big Sky preseason men's basketball polls

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Montana State men’s basketball team was picked to finish atop the Big Sky Conference in the 2022-23 preseason media and coaches polls, the conference announced Wednesday. The reigning Big Sky regular season- and tournament-champion Bobcats received 19 of 26 first-place votes from the media...
BOZEMAN, MT
Big Sky commissioner offers lackluster response about Week 8 officiating

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies football team dropped its second-straight contest on Saturday in a 31-24 overtime loss at Sacramento State. Broadcast on ESPN2, the Big Sky Conference had a golden opportunity to display two of its powerhouse teams to a national audience. Instead, its officiating stole the show in crunch time, and Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill released a statement via his personal Twitter account on Monday that made things worse.
MISSOULA, MT
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Cats, snaps and refs highlight wild Week 8

On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb discuss Montana's and Montana State's crazy Week 8 football games. First, Flores and Semb talk about the Bobcats' 43-38 home win over Weber State (1:07), a game that included four safeties from the Wildcats' long snapper. Then they dive into the Grizzlies' overtime loss at Sacramento State and the controversial no-calls (14:17).
BOZEMAN, MT
Montana stumbles at Weber State, to play Portland State in tourney

The Montana women's soccer team wrapped up its regular season with a 2-0 loss at Weber State on a cold, windy Sunday in Ogden, Utah. Despite the loss, the Grizzlies (6-6-6, 3-4-1 BSC) advance to their ninth consecutive Big Sky Conference tournament, their league-record 21st overall. Montana, the No. 6...
OGDEN, UT

