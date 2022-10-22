MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies football team dropped its second-straight contest on Saturday in a 31-24 overtime loss at Sacramento State. Broadcast on ESPN2, the Big Sky Conference had a golden opportunity to display two of its powerhouse teams to a national audience. Instead, its officiating stole the show in crunch time, and Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill released a statement via his personal Twitter account on Monday that made things worse.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO