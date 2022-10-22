Read full article on original website
Nikki Cross Returns On 10/24 WWE Raw, Attacks Bianca Belair And Bayley
In the main event of the October 24 episode of WWE Raw, Bayley faced Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The two foes threw everything they had at each other. At the end of the match, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Bayley's Damage CTRL stablemates, interfered. The referee was about to eject them, but the official got inadvertently taken out as a mysterious individual dove on to Kai and SKY at ringside. The newcomer then entered the ring and helped Bayley pin Belair.
Solo Sikoa: I Might Eliminate Myself From The Royal Rumble So I Don't Have To Face Roman Reigns
Solo Sikoa says that he might eliminate himself from the Royal Rumble rather than trying to win the match and challenge Roman Reigns. Sikoa joined The Bloodline when he arrived at WWE Clash at the Castle and helped Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. Since then, Sikoa has established himself as the stable's dominant enforcer and an impressive competitor in his own right. Given his early success, some fans have wondered wheher Sikoa could step up and face Reigns at some point.
Goldberg On Roman Reigns' Spear: I Don't Look Like A Girl When I Tackle People
Goldberg says Roman Reigns looks like a girl when he tackles people with his Spear. Goldberg has made the Spear an iconic finisher over the years. Having won numerous matches with the move, he has become a legend in the wrestling world. Plenty of wrestlers continue to use the Spear, including Reigns.
Rhea Ripley Physically Dominates Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson On 10/24 WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley dominates men, (WWE) RAW style. The antics of Rhea Ripley continued on the October 24 edition of WWE Raw. During a singles match between Karl Anderson and Finn Balor, Ripley was at ringside, as were the rest of The O.C. (AJ Styles & Luke Gallows). Eventually, Priest motioned to attack Styles, which prompted Ripley to body slam Luke Gallows on the ringside floor. This got one of the loudest reactions from the crowd thus far.
MLW National Openweight Title Fight Set For NWA Hard Times 3
Major League Wrestling will once again be represented at a National Wrestling Alliance event. During NWA 74, Davey Richards defended the MLW National Openweight Championship against Thrillbilly Silas. Now, at NWA what Hard Times 3 he will put that title on the line against Colby Corino. Speaking on social media,...
Black Adam To Make History For Dwayne Johnson, NXT Halloween Havoc Dark Matches, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, October 23, 2022. - The Rock's latest movie, Black Adam is expected to bring in upwards of 60 million dollars domestically at the box office, a personal best for any Dwayne Johnson-led film. Internationally, the movie is expected to Garner about 70 million dollars, making the approximated total $130 million at the box office.
WWE Raw 10/24/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for October 24, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Miracle Brand sheets stay cleaner longer! Get a set at TryMiracle.com/Fightful!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville, KY (10/23): Ronda Rousey Faces Liv Morgan
WWE held a live event on October 23 from Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville, KY (10/23) - WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) def. Kevin Owens &...
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (10/24): Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling airs its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday, October 24. The live stream for the show begins at 7 PM EST. Fans can view the stream in the video above and see the lineup below. AEW Dark: Elevation (10/24) Preston Vance defeated Baron Black. Eddie...
Tag Team Title Tuesday! | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | Full Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including... -Kayden and Katana vs. Zoey Stark and Nikita Lyons. ...90 minute review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free and make sure your PERFORMANCE is peak!
Cora Jade Discusses Working With Natalya, Says That She Was Her First Favorite Female Wrestler
Cora Jade is proud of her work with Natalya. The amount of integration between WWE Raw, SmackDown, and NXT has been growing over the months. Most recently, on the October 18 episode of NXT, many main roster stars competed and/or showed up on the show in one capacity or the other.
Kevin Owens Considers Himself A Better Good Guy Than Bad Guy
Kevin Owens started the year as one of the top heels in WWE through his alliance with Seth Rollins and feud with Steve Austin leading into WrestleMania 38. He's now a babyface after clashing with the likes of Austin Theory and The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn).
Billy Corgan: NWA Could Potentially Work With WWE Or AEW As A Developmental Brand
Billy Corgan thinks the NWA could potentially serve as a developmental brand for WWE. Corgan previously worked with TNA and went on to become the president of the promotion. After he left the company, he bought the NWA in 2017, and he has been its president ever since. Speaking with...
Mandy Rose Hits One Year As NXT Women's Champion
On October 26, 2021 Mandy Rose captured the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Halloween Havoc when she defeated Raquel Rodriguez in a Trick or Street Fight. One year later, Mandy Rose is still the NXT Women's Champion. Rose has made nine successful title defenses during her reign, including winning a...
Karl Anderson: I'm Not Vacating Anything, I'll Defend The NEVER Openweight Title On My Time
Karl Anderson says he's not going to vacate the NEVER Openweight Championship. Anderson is scheduled to defend the title against Hikuleo at the NJPW Battle Autumn event on November 5. Since Anderson and Doc Gallows returned to WWE on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw, the champion's status of the show has been unclear. Anderson posted a video in which he stated that he won't be coming to Battle Autumn because he and Gallows are also booked for WWE Crown Jewel on November 5. NJPW president Takami Ohbari subsequently stated that the company expects all talent to honor their commitments.
Wardlow: I Refuse To Have MJF As The Champion Of My Company, I'll Beat Him If He Wins The Title
Wardlow says he refuses to have MJF as the champion of his company. "Mr. Mayhem" made his AEW debut in 2019 and immediately aligned with MJF. He worked as the latter's bodyguard for the first two years of his time with the company. Both men were featured as members of The Pinnacle, but cracks in their alliance grew progressively worse until Wardlow finally turned on MJF at AEW Revolution in March 2022, where he helped CM Punk beat "The Salt of the Earth".
AEW Dynamite (10/26) Preview: MOX Defends His World Title Again, JAS vs. BCC Continues, And More
It's Wednesday, October 26, 2022, and you know what that means! It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Tonight, AEW returns to his normal night of Wednesday after a brief detour last Tuesday. Jon Moxley will once again defend his World Title, MJF will speak, two matches will take place between the Chris Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club, and more.
Zelina Vega Felt Like WWE Was Afraid To 'Give Her The Ball' For The Longest Time
Zelina Vega returned to WWE television on the October 7 episode of WWE SmackDown when she aligned with Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro) to attack Hit Row (Top Dolla, B-Fab, & Ashante "Thee" Adonis). Zelina has filled multiple roles during her time in WWE...
Wade Barrett Hasn't Been Approached About In-Ring Return, Wrestling Not High On His Priority List
In August 2020, Wade Barrett returned to WWE as a commentator for NXT. Barrett had previously been part of the WWE system from 2007 in Ohio Valley Wrestling through 2016. Barrett hasn't wrestled since 2016 when he and Sheamus challenged for the WWE Tag Team Championships against WWE Tag Team Title: The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston).
Eddie Kingston: Me And Claudio Castagnoli Are Cool Now, Me And Bryan Danielson Will Never Be Cool
Eddie Kingston addresses his enemies. Kingston has made it clear that he does not like Bryan Danielson and has not liked Claudio Castagnoli. Kingston has aired his issues with both men on AEW television and kept his distance despite fighting on the same team with Bryan in Anarchy in the Arena and Claudio in Blood & Guts.
