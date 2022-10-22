ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia safety Dan Jackson is facing foot surgery that could end his season. Coach Kirby Smart says Jackson, tied for sixth on the team in tackles, won’t be available for No. 1 Georgia in Saturday’s game against Florida in Jacksonville. Jackson, a junior, has 16 tackles with one interception. Smart says he doesn’t know when Jackson will have the surgery. Jackson opened the season playing with Christopher Smith as the starting safeties in the Bulldogs’ base defense. Freshman Malaki Starks has since taken the starting role in the base defense and Jackson has played as the third safety in passing situations.

ATHENS, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO