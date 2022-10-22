Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Burke, Divide, Mountrail, Williams by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 09:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-26 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burke; Divide; Mountrail; Williams PATCHY DENSE FOG NORTHWESTERN NORTH DAKOTA THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog is starting to dissipate over northwest North Dakota, especially south of Lake Sakakawea. However, there are still some areas of reduced visibilities north of the Lake, especially along portions of Highway 2 in Mountrail and eastern Williams counties. Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities, and use low beam headlights. Be extra cautious at intersections and railroad crossings. The fog will continue to slowly dissipate by mid to late morning.
Special Weather Statement issued for McKenzie by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 09:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-26 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: McKenzie PATCHY DENSE FOG NORTHWESTERN NORTH DAKOTA THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will reduce the visibility to one quarter mile at times in parts of northwest North Dakota this morning, especially in areas that still have some snow remaining. Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities, and should use extra caution traveling. Use low beam headlights and be extra cautious at intersections and railroad crossings. The fog will dissipate by mid morning.
