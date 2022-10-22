Effective: 2022-10-26 09:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-26 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burke; Divide; Mountrail; Williams PATCHY DENSE FOG NORTHWESTERN NORTH DAKOTA THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog is starting to dissipate over northwest North Dakota, especially south of Lake Sakakawea. However, there are still some areas of reduced visibilities north of the Lake, especially along portions of Highway 2 in Mountrail and eastern Williams counties. Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities, and use low beam headlights. Be extra cautious at intersections and railroad crossings. The fog will continue to slowly dissipate by mid to late morning.

