ComicBook
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Ignites the Internet While Fishing in a Loincloth
Aquaman star Jason Momoa's maritime antics are catching love on social media -- but not the ones he performs as King of Atlantis. Instead, a pair of photos Momoa shared to social media see him landing a large fish and then showing it off to the camera...but he's doing so while wearing a komanam (a thong-style loincloth) and showing off a not-insignificant bit of cheek. Twitter user "gaysmtra" has gone semi-viral for pointing out that "aint nobody looking at that damn fish," racking up more than 1,400 quote retweets as of this writing and inspiring plenty of hilarious responses.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Disney Reportedly Wants Kathleen Kennedy to Stop Announcing New Projects
Disney is reportedly taking a "do or do not" approach to Star Wars and pressing pause on formally announcing new projects and creators amid a stagnant film slate. The storied franchise has been on a theatrical hiatus since the release of 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final Skywalker Saga film, shifting focus to the television side of the galaxy far, far away with acclaimed Disney+ series The Mandalorian and Andor. Following word that LOST and Star Trek scribe Damon Lindelof is scripting yet another untitled Star Wars film, insider Matthew Belloni's Puck News reports Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has been "advised" by Disney to "stop announcing projects and creative partners."
ComicBook
The Rock Responds to Henry Cavill Announcing Superman Return: "We Fought for Years to Bring You Back"
Dwayne Johnson took to social media today, sharing yesterday's announcement video from Henry Cavill and expressing how excited he is to have the Man of Steel star back in the DC movie universe. Yesterday, Cavill said that his cameo appearance in Black Adam was "a very small taste of things to come," and rumors have been circulating that a stand-alone Superman movie is one of the properties in active development at Warner Bros. Discovery. That may seem counterintuitive, considering The Rock's repeated claims that he had to fight tooth and nail to get Cavill back, but it also lines up with new CEO David Zaslav's move away from niche and obscure characters and his desire to embrace Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman in a big way.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Keeps Splitting His Pants Because His Muscles for Wolverine Return Are So Big
Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. After Logan, fans thought Jackman's 17-year-run as the X-Men hero was over, but both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of the 2017 film. Jackman is already back to training for the role, and it sounds like it's going pretty well. In fact, the actor just told Variety that his muscles are getting too big for his clothes. Jackman revealed he's losing 1,500 calories a night, which is impacting his role in The Music Man on Broadway.
ComicBook
Star Trek's 10 Original Movies Have Found a New Streaming Home
Star Trek's 10 original movies have found a new streaming home on HBO Max. The films recently left Paramount+ after joining the streaming service in November 2021, making every Star Trek movie became available to stream on the same platform that is the exclusive streaming home of every episode of Star Trek television for the first time. However, the exit of the Star Trek films featuring the Star Trek: The Original Series cast and the Star Trek: The Next Generation meant those films were no longer available to stream anywhere, leaving Paramount+ in the United States with only 2009's Star Trek and its sequel, Star Trek Into Darkness. Star Trek Beyond remained on AMC+.
ComicBook
Doctor Who: All the Doctors That Appeared In the Power of the Doctor
The Doctor Who Centenary Special, "The Power of the Doctor," Jodie Whittaker's final episode starring as the Thirteenth Doctor, has aired on the BBC and will debut on Sunday night in the United States [SPOILERS follow]. In addition to Whittaker's regeneration, which had an unexpected outcome, the episode included appearances by several former Doctor Who stars who aided the Doctor in her moment of crisis. Whittaker previously said that the 90-minute special would be one longtime Doctor Who fans can appreciate -- "It's one for the Whovians," she told Empire Magazine. "It's a huge treat if you're a proper fan. It's got all the iconic things that you associate with Doctor Who. It's massive" -- these Doctor Who returns (on top of several returning companions and the Master, Daleks, and Cybermen all threatening the Doctor in a single episode for the first time in modern Doctor Who history) seems to have been what she was referring to.
ComicBook
Henry Cavill Breaks Silence on His Return as Superman: "A Very Small Taste of Things to Come"
Spoilers ahead for Black Adam, in theaters now. Henry Cavill took to Instagram today to officially confirm his intent to return as Superman, sharing a new image of himself in the costume and promising that there is much more to come. The star said that he waited until after Black Adam's opening weekend had happened, in the hopes that he would not spoil the mid-credits stinger in which Cavill's Superman turned up to have a chat with Dwayne Johnson's antihero. Now that the internet at large knows all about that, though, Cavill is on the record that this is just the beginning.
ComicBook
Doctor Strange: Charlize Theron Worried Marvel Could Change Their Mind About Her Future
Could Marvel change its mind regarding Charlize Theron's future as Clea from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? You never know when it comes to Marvel Studios, according to Theron. The actress made a surprise appearance as the sorcerer Clea in the mid-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, recruiting Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange to fix an incursion, one of the main multiversal plot points of the Doctor Strange sequel. One can imagine Clea will return in a Marvel project down the line, but the actress isn't giving away any clues regarding Clea's future.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Explains Why He's Returning As Wolverine In Deadpool 3
Marvel and Ryan Reynolds shocked the world when it was revealed that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, the same film that will see Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool make his official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What was particularly shocking about the news that Wolverine is in Deadpool 3 was the fact that Jack had once made it adamantly clear that he was done wearing Wolverine's claws – so what convinced him to change course and bring Logan back for Marvel's Deadpool movie?
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Pits the War Devil Against Asa Mitaka
Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest franchises in anime right now, and season one is bringing more fans to Tatsuki Fujimoto's award-winning manga. Of course, the series only recently returned to print as Fujimoto needed to prepare content for part two. The comeback has hit it off with fans as Asa Mitaka and the War Devil play well with Denji. And now, two fans are going viral for bringing the new leads to life.
ComicBook
Deadpool 3: When Ryan Reynolds Met With Kevin Feige Revealed
It may surprise some fans to learn when Ryan Reynolds met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to discuss Deadpool 3. The first two Deadpool movies were released by Fox when the studio had the film rights to the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. Disney would eventually acquire 20th Century Fox, meaning Marvel now had creative control of all X-Men and Fantastic Four characters, including Deadpool. News regarding Deadpool 3 has slowly come out over the years, but September brought the first official confirmation that the film would bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Marvel projects are years in the making, and that's how long it's been since Reynolds and Feige got together to bring the Merc With a Mouth to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ComicBook
Major Mutant Character Reportedly Confirmed for Marvel's Secret Invasion
A major Marvel Comics mutant may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Secret Invasion streaming series. Disney may have inadvertently revealed this through official Secret Invasion gifs added to Tenor (h/t Murphy's Multiverse). One of those gifs is titled "It's the Beginning Abigail Brand" and shows Clarke speaking to someone out of frame. Many fans have long speculated that Clarke could be playing Brand, whom Joss Whedon and John Cassaday created and introduced in their Astonishing X-Men run as the half-mutant/half-alien head of SWORD, SHIELD's space-facing counterpart. It seemed only a matter of time until she arrived after SWORD's MCU introduction in WandaVision.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Takes Battle Damage With Sero
My Hero Academia might focus on heroes including Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki, along with villains such as Shigaraki and All For One, but there are countless young heroes fighting the good fight. One such is hero the cellophane crime-fighter known as Sero, with one cosplayer imagining a battle-damaged iteration of the character as the Final Arc unfurls in the manga's pages and the Paranormal Liberation War takes place in the anime adaptation's sixth season.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Doesn't Want New Deadpool Movie to Be Called Deadpool 3
Hugh Jackman doesn't think Deadpool 3 should be just another numbered sequel. In an interview with Variety, the Logan actor explained that he wants it to be called something else. Now, Jackman is being sly with this admission. A tacit acknowledgement that anything involving Wolverine probably doesn't have the X-Men character playing second fiddle. But, for now, Marvel Studios has Deadpool 3 as the working title for the upcoming project. People on social media are just too glad to have Jackman back in the fold however they could get him. Recent months have seen the chanting for X-Men content reach pandemonium levels. There have been a couple of nods here and there in Ms. Marvel and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But, a lot of viewers won't be satisfied until they see the yellow spandex.
ComicBook
Popular House of the Dragon Character Finally Returns in Season Finale
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon Season 1 finale... House of the Dragon fans haven't seen Corlys Velaryon for a couple of weeks now, and the events of the series had many characters believing he may be dying. After suffering a wound while battling in the Stepstones, Corlys took some time to heal up. Fortunately, he isn't dead, and it doesn't look like he's going to be exiting House of the Dragon's story any time soon.
ComicBook
Rian Johnson's Poker Face Series Gets First Trailer From Peacock
Debuting later this year is Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, but that's not the only mystery that the filmmaker is delivering in the coming months, as Peacock revealed the first trailer for the all-new series Poker Face, which will be debuting in January. The series, which he developed with star Natasha Lyonne, will be delivering audiences an all-new mystery with each episode, harkening back to the spirit of series like Columbo and Murder, She Wrote. Check out the first trailer for Poker Face below before the series officially launches on Peacock on January 26, 2023.
ComicBook
Michael J. Fox Has New Idea for Back to the Future Reboot
If it's density — I mean, destiny — to remake Back to the Future, actor Michael J. Fox has an idea for the new Marty McFly. In his star-making role, Fox played the time-traveling teen opposite Christopher Lloyd's Doc Brown in 1985's Back to the Future, returning for 1989's Back to the Future Part II and 1990's Back to the Future Part III. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Fox, 61, shared how he would bring Back to the Future back from the past — without his DeLorean time machine.
‘Dungeon Crawler Carl’ Author Matt Dinniman Inks With WME
EXCLUSIVE: Matt Dinniman, the author of bestseller Dungeon Crawler Carl, has signed with WME in a competitive situation. Dinniman’s Dungeon Crawler Carl holds the No. 1 spot in the top 100 paid audiobooks for TV on Amazon. The series has sold over 400,000 copies across print, audio and eBook. WME will work to develop it into an adaptation for the screen. Dungeon Crawler Carl involves a man and his ex-girlfriend’s cat with a sadistic game show unlike anything in the universe: a dungeon crawl where survival depends on killing your prey in the most entertaining way possible. In a flash, every human-erected...
ComicBook
One Piece Releases Epic Art for Volume 104
One Piece is pushing forward with its manga's final act, and all eyes are on the Straw Hats thanks to their new adventure. After all, the gang reached new heights during the Wano Country saga, and Luffy is taking the lessons he learned on the seas. Now, Shueisha is ready to honor Wano's final moments with a new volume, and the cover art of volume 104 is looking gorgeous.
ComicBook
Green Lantern Being Retooled at HBO Max
The long-in-development Green Lantern series from executive producer Greg Berlanti is being "redeveloped" at HBO Max, and has lost writer Seth Grahame-Smith, who had already written a full eight-episode season before deciding to abandon the project. Grahame-Smith, best known for his book Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, was one of the biggest voices on Green Lantern, which was supposed to star Finn Whitrock as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott. He joins Berlanti and his frequent collaborator Marc Guggenheim, as well as veteran Green Lantern writer Geoff Johns.
