Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Fermyon raises $20M to build tools for cloud app dev
Along the journey, they faced myriad problems with containers — namely speed and cost. The setbacks spurred them and a handful of other DeisLabs veterans to found Fermyon, which today closed a $20 million Series A funding round led by Insight Partners with participation from Amplify Partners and angel investors. Fermyon offers a managed cloud service, Fermyon Cloud, that allows developers to quickly build microservices, or pieces of apps that work independently, but together (e.g. if one microservice fails, it won’t bring down the others).
Only 5 billionaires including the founders of Zynga, FTX and 23andme have signed up to The Giving Pledge this year
The number of billionaires pledging to give away most of their wealth has fallen to a record low. Only five have signed up for The Giving Pledge in 2022, down from 14 last year. Jeff Bezos is noticeably missing from the list, but his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott is on it.
Amazon reporter Eugene Kim shares how he gets inside one of the most powerful — and feared — companies in the world
Insider is taking you behind the scenes to learn more about our top reporters with our series "The Inside Story."
Digital Trends
Here’s how much faster Nvidia’s RX 4090 is at cracking passwords
You really shouldn’t be trying to manage your own passwords when high-performance graphics cards featuring GPUs as powerful as Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4090 could be in use by hackers. The password-cracking speed of Nvidia’s best GPU has been highlighted before but the latest revelation points out the performance compared to other graphics cards.
CNBC
YouTube's shrinking ad business is an ominous sign for the battered online ad market
YouTube revenue declined for the first time since Google started reporting the division's earnings separately. Alphabet's total quarterly revenue growth drastically declined from 41% to 6%. The growth rate of Microsoft's search and news advertising business has been shrinking each quarter of the past year, coinciding with the general downward...
Digital Trends
Google Pixel 6a is a steal at $299 at Amazon today
Apple iPhones might be slightly more popular than Android phones in the U.S., but worldwide, Android reigns supreme. If you’re an Android person in need of a new phone or maybe you’re looking to make the jump from iOS, you can do much worse than Google’s own Pixel 6a, which is no surprise given that Google is largely responsible for bringing the Android operating system to the world. One of the best Android phone deals going right now is this killer discount on the excellent (and budget-friendly) Google Pixel 6a, which you can score from Amazon right now for just $299 after a whopping 33% discount that knocks $150 off its normal $449 price tag.
Northern Tool + Equipment’s CEO Suresh Krishna Receives “Global Indian of the Year” Award From AsiaOne, Highlighting Victories To-date and Paving the Way for Success
BURNSVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Suresh Krishna, President, and CEO of family-owned Northern Tool + Equipment, was awarded by New Delhi-based Asian media powerhouse AsiaOne as a “Global Indian of the Year,” a celebration of his successful executive career to-date and an acknowledgment of his recent successes charting the course for the 40-year-old national retailer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005218/en/ In his position as CEO, Krishna has brought financial growth and successful innovative strategies to propel the 40-year-old national retailer (Photo: Business Wire)
Business Insider
How Brex cards and software are transforming spend management by focusing on the user experience
As companies grow and become more distributed, they need a streamlined, efficient way to enable spend. Enabling and tracking spend and expenses is a headache for employees and finance departments. Brex's spend management solution makes this process much easier for teams around the world. No matter how large your company...
Digital Trends
Dell’s XPS 17 laptop just got a massive $700 price cut
The XPS lineup of laptops is Dell’s answer to the Macbook and Microsoft Surface, and if you’re not particularly interested in either the Apple or Microsoft ecosystem, then the XPS is a great alternative. So, if you’re looking for great laptop deals for a desktop replacement, then the Dell XPS 17 will get you there, and you can even pick it up for a discount from Dell for $1,899, rather than the usual $2,600 it goes for.
Digital Trends
Perfect for work, this Dell laptop is $1,200 off (seriously)
Dell laptop deals pop up regularly but how often do you see a deal that will save you $1,200 off the usual price? Not often. If you’re looking for a great system for working from home while still being able to take it to the office with you, you need the Dell Vostro 7620. Normally priced at $2,499, it’s currently $1,200 off meaning it’s down to just $1,299 for a limited time only. All Dell deals only run for a short period of time so if you’re keen to save big, it makes sense to hit the buy button now. Here’s a quick look at why it’s worth your time.
Digital Trends
Twitter workers call Elon Musk’s reported layoff plan ‘reckless’
With Elon Musk’s deal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion expected to go through by the end of this week, employees at the social media company have described the billionaire’s reported plan to cut the workforce by 75% as “reckless.”. A draft of an open letter seen...
Boomi Recognized as Global Leader in Cloud Computing in 2022 Stratus® Award
CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Boomi ™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced it won the prestigious Stratus® Award for 2022. The Business Intelligence Group named the award-winning integration platform as a service (iPaaS) leader as a top organization offering unique solutions while leveraging cloud technologies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005273/en/ Boomi Recognized as Global Leader in Cloud Computing in 2022 Stratus® Award (Photo: Business Wire)
Digital Trends
Does the Apple iPad Pro (2022) come with a keyboard?
Apple has upgraded the iPad Pro to make it easier to get things done on the go. The faster M2 chip makes multitasking a breeze, while the beautiful 12.9-inch screen gives you a lot of room to work and play. If you pair it with a stylus and a keyboard, it can work as a great laptop replacement. But creating this setup may take some extra steps and money, as the iPad Pro (2022) does not come with a keyboard in the box.
Digital Trends
This RTX 4090 GPU has a huge problem. It caught fire
It appears that there might be a problem with the 16-pin connector that powers the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090. According to a Redditor who owns the card, their GPU actually went up in flames, and parts of it have melted as a result. Is this a more widespread issue, and...
CNBC
The major space players and diverging strategies in the race to connect your smartphone via satellites
An ambitious race to connect directly from space to devices like smartphones began in earnest earlier this year. A host of projects and partners – from Apple, Iridium, SpaceX, T-Mobile and AT&T, among others – have come to the fore in 2022. The potential untapped is spurring a...
Digital Trends
The Netflix app on your phone is hiding dozens of games, and they’re great
Hidden among Netflix’s endless main menu, where you usually scroll through its extensive list of shows — unable to decide what to watch — you may have stumbled across a section labeled “Mobile Games.” Yes, a small library of games is also included with your Netflix subscription, and despite being around since the end of 2021, not everyone may have given them a go yet.
getnews.info
Site Analyzer Ultimate Free SEO Tools For SEO Professionals
Site Analyzer is a great free SEO tool that can help improve a website’s ranking and visibility. It provides detailed reports on the site’s SEO and offers recommendations for improving it. Additionally, the Site Map Generator and Article Rewriter are both excellent tools for anyone who wants to improve their website’s SEO.
Digital Trends
Apple confirms USB-C is coming to iPhones, but it’s still bitter about it
Apple is going to embrace the USB-C port for iPhones, ditching the Lightning standard that it has held on tightly for years. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak, confirmed that Apple is going to comply with the EU’s decision of mandatorily putting a USB-C port for a wide range of electronic gadgets, including iPhones.
getnews.info
Professional Service Organizations Embrace AI-enabled platforms
As businesses strive to become more efficient, many are turning to Professional Services Organizations (PSOs) for expert guidance on digitization, process automation, and enterprise transformation. However, these so-called experts often lag behind in terms of their own technology adoption. To close the gap, some progressive PSOs are now harnessing cutting-edge Advanced Analytics and AI-enabled tools to drive their digital transformation efforts — resulting in fundamental changes to how they operate.
Digital Trends
Two years later, the PS5 could never live up to its performance promises
The seams of the PS5 and Xbox Series X are starting to crack. Over the past week, two games launched that challenged the status quo for performance on current-gen consoles: A Plague Tale Requiem and Gotham Knights. Unlike nearly all console releases since 2020, both games shipped locked at 30 frames per second (fps) without a performance mode.
Comments / 0