Apple iPhones might be slightly more popular than Android phones in the U.S., but worldwide, Android reigns supreme. If you’re an Android person in need of a new phone or maybe you’re looking to make the jump from iOS, you can do much worse than Google’s own Pixel 6a, which is no surprise given that Google is largely responsible for bringing the Android operating system to the world. One of the best Android phone deals going right now is this killer discount on the excellent (and budget-friendly) Google Pixel 6a, which you can score from Amazon right now for just $299 after a whopping 33% discount that knocks $150 off its normal $449 price tag.

1 DAY AGO