ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Consecutive blocked punts help Notre Dame to easy win

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FY0Rj_0ijBf9UK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18KOYX_0ijBf9UK00

Defensive end Isaiah Foskey blocked two punts in a two-minute span of the first quarter to set up two scores and spark Notre Dame’s 44-21 victory over UNLV on a warm Saturday afternoon in South Bend, Ind.

Foskey also registered three sacks as the Fighting Irish (4-3) salved the sting of the previous week’s home loss to Stanford with a well-rounded victory.

Drew Pyne threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns, Logan Diggs rushed for a career-high 130 yards in his first 100-yard rushing game and tight end Michael Mayer caught six passes for 115 yards and a score.

For UNLV (4-4), which played without starting quarterback Doug Brumfield (concussion) and top running back Aidan Robbins (knee), senior Courtney Reese rushed for a career-high 142 yards and Jordan Younge-Humphrey plunged for two touchdowns as the Rebels rotated Cameron Friel and Harrison Bailey at quarterback.

UNLV went 0-for-12 on third-down conversions against Notre Dame’s defense, while the Irish offense was 9-for-17 on third downs.

After managing just 14 points against Stanford, Notre Dame produced 23 points in the first quarter to slow the rising stress levels in South Bend.

Audric Estime capped the game’s first drive with a blast through right tackle for a 12-yard score. Blake Grupe booted a 43-yard field goal to stake the Fighting Irish to a 10-0 lead at the 10:06 mark of the first quarter.

UNLV responded with Reese’s 74-yard slalom down the left side that set up Younge-Humphrey’s 2-yard touchdown run on the option to pull the Rebels within 10-7 at 9:10.

Notre Dame’s special teams set up the next score as Foskey rushed in untouched and swatted punter Marshall Nichols’ drop to the ground before Nichols could boot it away. That set up the Irish at UNLV’s 20-yard line and Pyne found Mayer for a 20-yard score to push the lead to 17-7 with 6:24 left in the first.

Mayer’s 15th career touchdown catch tied Ken MacAfee’s Notre Dame all-time record for a tight end.

The Irish forced UNLV into another 3-and-out, which led to another Foskey punt block that gave Notre Dame possession at UNLV’s 14. Grupe finished the brief drive with a 27-yard field goal to make it 20-7. Grupe added a 46-yarder to boost the margin to 23-7 at 1:18 of the first.

Tight end Mitchell Evans added a 1-yard touchdown sneak to give Notre Dame a 30-7 margin with 4:10 left in the half.

Blessed with a 23-point second-half lead, Notre Dame turned conservative and stuck to its ground attack. UNLV earned the only score of the third quarter on backup quarterback Bailey’s 5-yard bootleg at the 8:06 mark.

That pulled the Rebels within two scores at 30-14, but Notre Dame wore down the Rebels defense and regained a 37-14 lead on Chris Tyree’s 8-yard blast with 11:59 left in the game.

Younge-Humphrey answered with a 1-yard touchdown blast on fourth-and-goal to cut UNLV’s deficit to 37-21 with 8:02 to go. Cornerback Clarence Lewis recovered the Rebels’ ensuing onside kick to blunt the visitors’ momentum.

Notre Dame clinched matters with Pyne’s 4-yard shovel pass to man-in-motion Braden Lenzy with 2:55 to play.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Indiana balance of power on the ballot

In Indiana, a supermajority means Republicans currently hold more than two-thirds of the seats in both chambers. Outside of a home in Zionsville, Republican Liz Childers straightened one of her political signs. To the surprise of many, one of the candidates was not a Republican, instead a Democrat hoping to become her state representative.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change

Language reshaping how Indiana communities participate in a food and drink tax worth roughly $90 million a year was a step away from becoming law last March, before state legislators excised it last-minute. But one of its most dedicated proponents says he’ll try again this year, prompting resistance — even resentment and defiance — from […] The post Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Travel Maven

This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Indiana

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Hoosier State is known for its comfort food and with so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Sea Monsters! The 10 Biggest Trophy Fish Ever Caught in Indiana

Sea Monsters! The 10 Biggest Trophy Fish Ever Caught in Indiana. Although it is sometimes dismissed and overlooked for being “America’s Crossroads,” Indiana has a lot to offer if you get off its bustling interstates. In fact, Indiana is an excellent destination for the ultimate fishing adventure. All year long, you will enjoy superb fishing and be spoiled by the variety of species you encounter. Some well-known fish species are walleye, stripers, coho salmon, northern pike, crappie, largemouth bass, muskies, and steelhead trout. However, as a northern state, one might wonder how big the fish get, particularly game fish. Which begs the question, what are the biggest trophy fish ever caught in Indiana? This article uncovers the 10 biggest fish in Indiana and some other fascinating facts.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Indiana gas tax to increase

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thanksgiving travelers take note!. Indiana’s Department of Revenue has served notice that the state’s gasoline-use tax will increase by 1.1 cents per gallon on Nov. 1. Indiana has two separate state gas taxes, one stays the same from month to month, at 33...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Gas tax in Indiana going up

The gas tax in Indiana is going up. Starting on November 1, the tax will increase by 1.1 cents per gallon. Indiana has two separate state gas taxes. One stays the same from month to month, at 33 cents per gallon. The sales tax changes, with a 7 percent tax...
INDIANA STATE
indypolitics.org

Holden Loses in Marion County Court

A Marion County Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former State Treasurer Chief of Staff Jim Holden against his former employer, the State of Indiana. Holden filed suit back in 2020 against Kelli Mitchell, several staff members, Ice Miller, and several banks doing business with the state for allegedly violating the False Claims Act for granting contracts without approval from the State Budget Agency, Department of Administration, and the Indiana Attorney General.
MARION COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Rokita Investigating "Woke" Banks

(Indianapolis, IN) - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is going after banks that may be bending the law to push a far-left, woke agenda. Indiana has joined 19 other states in serving investigative paperwork to six major U.S. banks. Rokita says the banks, in conjunction with the United Nations’ Net-Zero Banking Alliance, are colluding to put the squeeze on companies that specialize in or rely on fossil fuels.
INDIANA STATE
buildingindiana.com

Logistics Firm Acquires Trucking Company

Backhaul Direct, an industry-leading, locally-owned 3PL provider announces its acquisition of Indiana-based Bakers Express and DNK Express—giving them direct access to a fleet of 250+ pieces of equipment and enhancing their ability to effectively address all supply chain needs across North America and beyond. “By further investing in our...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

82K+
Followers
62K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy