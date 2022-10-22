ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Rally held in downtown Tampa to show solidarity with Iranian protesters

By Mary O'Connell
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
Dozens of people gathered near Curtis Hixon Park off Ashley Drive in Downtown Tampa as part of a freedom rally for Iran Saturday afternoon.

People all over the world have shown solidarity as Iran is engulfed by anti-government protests. They were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code.

“We’re really praying, and we’re so close to, for the Iranian people, to get what they want and what they’ve been hoping for, for so many years," one woman who attended the rally told ABC Action News.

People at the rally Saturday held signs reading "Free Iran" and "Women, Life, Freedom" while chanting "Freedom for Iran."

Damineh Oveisi attended the rally. It's personal to her because all of her family are back in the country.

Oveisi explained what they're fighting for.

“We’re fighting against the regime," said Oveisi. "We don’t really want this regime in power anymore, so this is the revolution that’s going on, and we’re just hoping for a victory.”

People with family still in Iran said it's hard to get ahold of their loved ones right now due to internet shutdowns.

