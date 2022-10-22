Read full article on original website
Related
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Men's Health
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
Leslie Jordan Dies: New Details Emerge on Fatal Car Accident
Yesterday, the world lost an irreplaceable icon in Leslie Jordan when he suffered a medical emergency while driving through Los Angeles and crashed into the side of a building. At the time of the incident, the exact nature of the medical emergency remained unknown. Now, however, new details have come...
Zoe Saldaña Says Jerry Bruckheimer Took 'Accountability' For Bad Film Experience
The actor previously revealed she nearly "quit the business" after working on one of the producer's films.
Some Of Leslie Jordan’s Best Instagram Videos During The Pandemic
Leslie Jordan, whose brilliant comic timing added so much to shows like Will & Grace and Call Me Kat, will always be remembered for the comic relief he provided to the world during the Covid-19 lockdown. Sadly, the world is still mourning the legend who died at age 67 on October 24 after experiencing a medical emergency while driving, which led to him crashing his vehicle into a building. However, the exact nature of the medical condition he encountered is still unconfirmed.
‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown’s Daughter Truely Talks About Kody Split
In the latest episode of Sister Wives, the spotlight shone on Truely, the youngest daughter of Christine and Kody Brown. The 12-year-old talked about her feelings regarding her parent’s divorce and how she felt betrayed to be the last person to know about the incident. Christine and Kody decided...
