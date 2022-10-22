Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Related
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Could Ohio State play for a different kind of trophy in the Big Ten Championship?
Before the season, if one asked who might win the Big Ten West, you might have said Wisconsin, Iowa or, if you were feeling spicy, Minnesota. Despite it being a relatively open race, Illinois probably wasn’t on your radar. Now, Illinois is sitting at the top of the division....
What Penn State's James Franklin said about Ohio State, this week's top-15 game
No. 2 Ohio State's 2022 season continues on Saturday against No. 13 Penn State. The Buckeyes will head out on the road for just the second time this year, traveling to State College. Unlike many recent trips to Beaver Stadium, however, the Scarlet and Gray won't have to face the raucous night game crowd of a White Out, as this game will kick off at 12 p.m. ET.
Yardbarker
Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz blasts reporter for asking tough questions
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is in a tough spot. His Hawkeyes are 3-4 and riding a three-game losing streak. He also has the single, worst, offense in all of college football. Literally, the Hawkeyes are dead last amongst all eligible teams in total offense, putting up only 227.3 yards per game and just 14 points per game.
Eleven Warriors
2025 LB Mantrez Walker Said His Ohio State Visit Was "The Greatest Experience" He's Ever Had, Jermaine Mathews Ends His Regular Season in Style
Georgia 2025 linebacker Mantrez Walker had been looking forward to his Ohio State visit for weeks. The Buford High School (Buford, Georgia) product may have grown up in the south, but remembers vividly over the years watching Ohio State play Michigan and loved the high-stakes rivalry the Buckeyes participated in yearly. He’s long dreamed of playing for Ohio State since.
landgrantholyland.com
Scientifically ranking all six of Ohio State’s touchdowns against Iowa
There were a lot of touchdowns scored by the Buckeyes against the Iowa Hawkeyes, seven of them to be exact. So, since we live in a listicle world, we are breaking them down, scientifically, of course. And since this is my column, I reserve the right to change my judging...
landgrantholyland.com
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 26, 2022
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
landgrantholyland.com
2025 linebacker from Georgia talks Ohio State visit
Despite it being a slow news day on the recruiting trail, an underclassmen defender from Georgia shared his thoughts on his visit to the Buckeyes campus this past weekend. The rising prospect from SEC territory was able to get a firsthand look at Jim Knowles defense in Columbus, and took in the home teams’ 54-10 victory over Iowa.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Describes What Iowa Did to Hamper the Ohio State Offense on 97.1 The Fan, Says "We All Know How Difficult It Is" to Play At Penn State
Despite putting up 54 points on Saturday, the Ohio State offense was far from perfect against Iowa. The Buckeyes scored just one touchdown on their first 10 drives this past weekend, and many of those started in plus territory due to stellar play from Jim Knowles' Ohio State defense. In an appearance on 97.1 The Fan's Buckeye Roundtable segment Monday, Ryan Day said it took time for his staff to figure out what the Iowa defense had changed up to hamper the Ohio State offense early.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Destroys Iowa, Looks Ahead to Penn State and Asks, Why No White Out?
It's important to stop for a minute and take a little bit of joy in what Ohio State's football team is doing this season. Even in a game when the offense was stymied in the run game and felt a little off-kilter for the better part of three quarters, they still managed to score 54 points on the top-rated defense in the country.
landgrantholyland.com
Silver Bullets Podcast: Iowa Rewind and Penn State Preview
Ohio State looked a little groggy coming out of the bye week for about a half, but then figured out some things and found some rhythm to put Iowa on full blast, 54-10. Although the first half of the game may have been somewhat aggravating, the Buckeyes cruised in the end. It’s hard to know how much of the defensive performance was the OSU defense and how much of it was an inept Hawkeye offense. The truth is probably a bit of both.
landgrantholyland.com
Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Iowa
Ohio State vs. Iowa was supposed to be a marquee match-up in the Big Ten this season, but with the Hawkeyes’ offensive struggles, few people doubted the outcome of this meeting in Columbus before kickoff. Coming off a bye week, it was also supposed to be a game in...
landgrantholyland.com
Women’s basketball coach Kevin McGuff challenges Columbus, Buckeye fans
On Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes football team welcomed the Iowa Hawkeyes in a gridiron battle. Iowa versus Ohio State elicits imagery of big offensive lines, putting your head down and running, and fervent fanbases. A capacity crowd of 102,780 people watched a game that was anything but one for the history books, unless Iowa’s 2022 mediocrity makes the record books, losing 54-10.
landgrantholyland.com
Film Review: Ohio State offense struggles in red zone, defensive line dominates Iowa
The Ohio State Buckeyes won 54-10 over the Kirk Ferentz-led Iowa Hawkeyes in a game that could best be described as clunky, at least in the first half. Ohio State struggled offensively in the opening period, especially in converting red zone opportunities into touchdowns. Despite the offensive struggles, the game never felt in doubt because the Buckeye defense added more fuel to the national narrative that Iowa’s offense is the worst in the country.
landgrantholyland.com
Irrational Overreactions(?): The time has come for Iowa to give Kirk Ferentz an ultimatum
Ohio State fans live in the extremes, whether good or bad. As they say, we have no chill. So, I am going to give voice to those passionate opinions by running through my completely level-headed, not-at-all over-the-top, 100% unbiased takeaways from Saturday’s 54-10 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Rikki Harris
The beginning of the Ohio State women’s basketball season is upon us. On Election Night, Nov. 8, the Buckeyes lobby to start the season on the right foot against a tough Tennessee Volunteers squad. Ohio State has toughness of their own, represented best by the next player in the...
landgrantholyland.com
Visiting Locker Room: Previewing Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball with Maize n Brew
Last season, the Ohio State Buckeyes had a tough time against their enemies to the north, the Michigan Wolverines. In two games, the Scarlet & Gray were beaten handidly, by 19 and 18 points respectively. Ohio State got the last laugh, winning the regular season conference title when the Wolverines slipped at the end of the season. What should Buckeye fans expect from the Maize & Blue this year?
landgrantholyland.com
Four-star athlete from Pennsylvania impressed as Buckeyes handle Iowa
Ohio State took care of business yet again on Saturday when they took down Iowa, 54-10. The performance for the Buckeyes was one that came at a good time as a blue-chip prospect from Pennsylvania and more got a first-hand look at the contest. Plus, one of the two quarterbacks that have been offered in the 2025 recruiting class reveals that he will be in Columbus sooner rather than later.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State offers fast-rising 2025 linebacker from Georgia following Iowa game visit
Ohio State is now 7-0 after a dominant showing Saturday versus Iowa. The Buckeyes were clicking in every aspect, winning 54-10. The win was impressive to all those who watched, including a handful of recruits who were on campus for the game. Ohio State is entering the toughest part of...
landgrantholyland.com
We’ll talk about this later: If coach woulda put me in the fourth quarter, we would’ve been state champions
Each week, we’ll break down something that happened during the Ohio State game (and occasionally other games) that we’ll be talking about for a while—you know, the silly sideline interactions, the awful announcing and the weird storylines that stick with us for years to come. We’ll also compare each of these happenings to memorable moments in pop culture, because who doesn’t love a good Office reference?
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Did Stroud lose the Heisman on Saturday? (Spoiler Alert: No)
Saturday confirmed that Iowa’s defense is legit. Yes, Ohio State still put up 54 points against them, but it truly took the Bucks a whole half to figure it out. Mainly, for C.J. Stroud to figure it out. Again, yes he threw four touchdowns, his stats were still great. However, he just seemed off. Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker didn’t...
Comments / 0