Follow Along: Penn State hosts Minnesota in a White Out

By Andrew Clay
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jy5pV_0ijBePAq00

Follow along with our Nittany Nation team as they bring you details from Penn State and Minnesota. The live blog will chronical the game, or check out our curated feed of Nittany Nation friends through out Twitter List feed .

DC News Now

Singleton & Allen bounce back in big way over Minnesota

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was a big win in a big game for Penn State as they dismantled Minnesota in the White Out 45-17 on Saturday. It was a major bounce back after their blowout loss to Michigan the week prior. Not much went right against the Wolverines for the Nittany Lions, especially their […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
DC News Now

Jalen Pickett ready to lead Penn State basketball

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) —Year two with Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry is underway and with a strong incoming freshmen class paired with a solid veteran core, he feels Penn State can take a big step forward this season. Speaking with the media at the Men’s Basketball Media Day, Shrewsberry said Jalen Pickett has been the best […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

A Different Homecoming

My wife, Heidi, and I are Penn State alums. Both of her parents were Penn Staters. All three of our children are Penn Staters. We have nieces and nephews and cousins and good friends and their kids who are Penn Staters. I played on the hockey team as a student, and worked at the university for 27 years as a coach, fundraiser and athletic administrator. I have served on volunteer committees and as president of an Alumni Interest Group. I even had the thrill of a lifetime and led over 20,000 Penn State fans in the “We Are” cheer at the 2009 Rose Bowl Pep Rally. I have been going to Penn State Homecoming events since 1978 and guarded the Nittany Lion shrine as an active Lion Ambassador and as a L’Amb alumnus.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FOX43.com

Golfers shine at PIAA State Championships

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The PIAA Golf Championships changed venues for the 2022 season to the Penn State University White and Blue Courses. Local golfers from District III adjusted nicely to the change. Cedar Crest freshman Dylan Ramsey caps an amazing state championship debut with rounds of 67 and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WOLF

Penn State student with local ties found dead Sunday morning

(WOLF) — State College Police and the Centre County coroner's office are investigating the death of a 21-year-old Junior at Penn State. According to FOX56's sister station, WJAC, authorities with Penn State University say 21-year-old Ryan O'Malley died this past weekend from what investigators described as "excessive drinking off campus."
STATE COLLEGE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn State student found dead after party

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Penn State student's death is under investigation, but police believe excessive drinking was a factor.The 21-year-old was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment on West College Avenue Sunday, police said, according to CBS affiliate WTAJ. First responders tried to perform life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene.He was reportedly at a party earlier in the night and drank a lot of alcohol during a drinking game, WTAJ said. His identity hasn't been released. A toxicology report is pending.Anyone with information is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email or through their website.
PennLive.com

‘We just never gave up’: Central Pa. caseworker receives advocate award

“It was a really big honor,” said Jessica Miller, a caseworker II with Perry County Children and Youth Services, on being recognized as one of eight Pennsylvania Advocates of the Year. “That’s all I can say. It was just really cool to be honored and given that award when I did not expect it. We don’t go into the shop expecting recognition. We just go into help people.”
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Body found in garage identified as missing Johnstown man

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A body that was found in an abandoned garage has been identified as a missing Johnstown man. According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, the homeowner found the body in the abandoned garage at the 1500 Block of Franklin Street around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. The body was identified […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Centre County doctors hold “Real Doctors Against Oz” event

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A press conference led by Dr. David Werner, MD who was joined by a group of doctors from across Centre County. The press conference was held on Monday, Oct. 24 to highlight inconsistencies in Oz’s career, including his stance on abortion and how he supported debunked supplements on his television […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Missing Indiana County teen last seen in Ebensburg

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for an Indiana County teen they say went missing in Cambria County. Hayden Garreffa, 19, of East Wheatfield Township, was last seen in Ebensburg Borough, according to State Troopers Steve Limani and Cliff Greenfield. Anyone who may have information about Garreffa or his whereabouts is asked […]
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Inmates death at SCI Houtzdale under investigation

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An inmate at SCI Houtzdale died Sunday after he was found unresponsive in his cell. Inmate Michael Shaffer, 44, was found in his cell at 4:01 p.m. where he was administered CPR until emergency personnel arrived, according to SCI Houtzdale Superintendent Scott Klinefelter. Shaffer was pronounced dead at 4:33 p.m. […]
HOUTZDALE, PA
WTAJ

One dead after tractor-trailer hit a person on I-99

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was killed Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer hit him on Interstate 99, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The accident happened when a tractor-trailer was driving north on I-99 in the morning of Oct. 25. At around mile marker 55.1 in Snyder Township, just south of the Bald […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Police investigating shooting near Altoona apartment building

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are investigating after a shooting happened near an apartment building on Sunday night in Altoona. Altoona police wrote in a Facebook post, that two black men in a dark sedan got into an argument with another man over a traffic complaint near City Hall Commons along the 1300 block of 12th […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

One rescued after severe entrapment in Blair County crash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders rescued a driver following a single-vehicle crash on Route 22 Saturday in Blair County. On Oct. 22 after 11 p.m., crews were sent to Route 22 in the area of Drass Lane by Rispolis Fruit Market for a report of heavy entrapment from a single-vehicle crash. When they […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Teen Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-80 in Bradford Township

BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police released the details of a Clearfield County teen who was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 80 West in Bradford Township on October 12. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash happened around 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12,...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Release Details on Collision on Route 322 Involving Teen Driver

PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clearfield released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 322 in Pine Township on October 2. Police say this accident happened on October 2, around 10:27 a.m. on Rockton Mountain Road, State Route 322, near State Route 153, in Pine Township, Clearfield County, involving a 2016 Toyota Tundra and a 2016 Honda Civic.
CLEARFIELD, PA
