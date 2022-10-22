Follow Along: Penn State hosts Minnesota in a White Out
Follow along with our Nittany Nation team as they bring you details from Penn State and Minnesota. The live blog will chronical the game, or check out our curated feed of Nittany Nation friends through out Twitter List feed .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.
Comments / 0