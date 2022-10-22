Read full article on original website
3 Yankees who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
The New York Yankees have a lot of free agents that may not return to the team in 2023. Perhaps more than any other team in baseball, the New York Yankees could have a lot of turnover on their roster this offseason. Part of that is because they have 10...
If Yankees fire Aaron Boone, here’s the guy who should replace him | Klapisch
NEW YORK – The countdown began the moment Aaron Judge was retired on a ground ball back to the mound — the final out, in the final game of an ALCS that was never as close as the scores suggested. The Yankees didn’t just get swept by the Astros, they were embarrassed, prompting Gerrit Cole to admit, “They beat us in every facet.”
Bryce Harper Makes Bold World Series Claim After Phillies’ NLCS Win
Bryce Harper is not known as a shy baseball player, so it’s not a surprise to see the reigning National League MVP be confident in the Phillies. Philadelphia closed out the NL Championship Series in five games after beating the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. Harper played hero with a two-run home run to put the Phillies up in the eighth inning.
Braves 2023 Potential Free Agent Targets: Left Field
This begins a series where I will go over all the potential free agent targets for the Braves. As we move on with the offseason, I’ll give more of my opinions on a lot of these guys, but for now, I’ll just be presenting all the options. Also, I’ll only be focusing on positions where the Braves have holes — like shortstop, left field, bullpen etc.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Here’s what Aaron Judge said on free agency after Yankees were eliminated
The New York Yankees were swept out of the postseason by the Houston Astros in the ALCS. With that in mind, it’s officially free agency season for Aaron Judge. Aaron Judge’s free agency has been looming over the entire postseason, and rightly so. Judge hit 62 home runs this season, setting an American League record in the process.
The Yankees may have struck gold with heavily criticized trade acquisition
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman whiffed on a number of moves before and during the 2022 season. However, he set the team’s outfield up perfectly for 2023 (given they retain Aaron Judge). Aside from the Yankees calling up rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who excelled defensively and offered some...
Harper's dramatic homer saves Phillies manager Thomson from second guessers
Before NLCS MVP Bryce Harper homered in eighth inning, critics were lining up to question Phillies manager Rob Thomson for removing ace Zack Wheeler
Sports World Reacts To Bryce Harper's Performance Sunday
The Philadelphia Phillies are heading to the World Series after beating the San Diego Padres in Game 5 to win the NLCS. And Bryce Harper needs to take a major bow. The two-time NL MVP made the play of the game, smashing a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to take a 4-3 lead in the game. The Padres were unable to score in the top of the ninth inning, sending the Phillies to the World Series for the first time since 2009.
Phillies are World Series bound. Here's the full schedule
The Phillies are headed to the World Series. Here's a look at the schedule.
No US-born Black players on expected World Series rosters
No U.S.-born Black players are projected to be on World Series rosters when the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros meet this week
Pedro Martinez trolls Yankees after Astros' ALCS sweep: 'Who's your daddy now?'
Aaron Boone and the Yankees looked to the 2004 Red Sox for inspiration as they tried to overcome a 3-0 series deficit in the 2022 ALCS against the Astros. Ultimately, New York couldn't find it. Houston beat the Yankees 6-5 in Game 4 thanks to a game-winning Alex Bregman single to earn the sweep and a World Series matchup against the Phillies.
The Yankees’ 3 most disappointing players in the post-season
The New York Yankees postseason run ended on Sunday night with a sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros. Game 4 in the Bronx saw the Yanks put up a fight, unlike most instances of the series, but in the end the visiting team was too much to handle.
Red Sox fans will love Yankees’ first offseason rumor
It’s been less than two days since they got swept in the ALCS, and already, the report is that they’re not going to make the two biggest changes they probably need to make in order to turn the franchise around: firing Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Andy Martino of SNY, the sports network of the Yankees, Mets, and other New York sports teams, reported that Cashman is likely going to be back in 2023 on a brand-new contract, and if that’s the case, Boone likely will be, too.
9 awesome photos of Bryce Harper's dramatic home run that sent the Phillies to the World Series
Bryce Harper will forever be a hero in Philadelphia after what he did in Sunday’s Game 5 of the NLCS – he blasted a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning that gave the Phillies a 4-3 lead that they’d hold on to at home.
Report: 1 NL team vows to spend whatever it takes to sign Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge is heading to free agency this offseason, and he will be one of the biggest free agents in recent memory. Will Judge re-sign with the New York Yankees, the only team for whom he has played? Or will he look elsewhere?. If he genuinely explores the market, there...
WFAN’s John Sterling reveals future Yankees broadcasting plans
John Sterling isn’t going anywhere. The radio voice of the New York Yankees told Newsday Sunday he intends to return to WFAN for the 2023 season. “Of course,” he said. “I don’t know how many games I’ll do. Maybe I’ll do all of them. Every broadcaster takes games off. It’s not a big thing. Vin Scully started it. But I plan to continue working and I have, right now, no desire to stop. I’m going to work.”
MLB To Begin Enforcing Length of Infield Dirt At Stadiums
Next season, MLB is going to begin enforcing limits on infield shifts by requiring all infielders to have both their feet on the infield dirt with at least two infielders on each side of the second base bag. However, due to a lack of rules dictating where the inner edge...
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
Michael Kay says Donaldson trade with Twins will 'haunt' Yankees
The Twins finally have a win against the Yankees. No, not a postseason win or much less a regular-season victory, but in the eyes of famed YES Network play-by-play announcer Michael Kay, the Twins won the Josh Donaldson trade. “That is going to go down as one of the worst...
