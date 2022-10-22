ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NESN

Bryce Harper Makes Bold World Series Claim After Phillies’ NLCS Win

Bryce Harper is not known as a shy baseball player, so it’s not a surprise to see the reigning National League MVP be confident in the Phillies. Philadelphia closed out the NL Championship Series in five games after beating the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. Harper played hero with a two-run home run to put the Phillies up in the eighth inning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Braves 2023 Potential Free Agent Targets: Left Field

This begins a series where I will go over all the potential free agent targets for the Braves. As we move on with the offseason, I’ll give more of my opinions on a lot of these guys, but for now, I’ll just be presenting all the options. Also, I’ll only be focusing on positions where the Braves have holes — like shortstop, left field, bullpen etc.
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Bryce Harper's Performance Sunday

The Philadelphia Phillies are heading to the World Series after beating the San Diego Padres in Game 5 to win the NLCS. And Bryce Harper needs to take a major bow. The two-time NL MVP made the play of the game, smashing a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to take a 4-3 lead in the game. The Padres were unable to score in the top of the ninth inning, sending the Phillies to the World Series for the first time since 2009.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Pedro Martinez trolls Yankees after Astros' ALCS sweep: 'Who's your daddy now?'

Aaron Boone and the Yankees looked to the 2004 Red Sox for inspiration as they tried to overcome a 3-0 series deficit in the 2022 ALCS against the Astros. Ultimately, New York couldn't find it. Houston beat the Yankees 6-5 in Game 4 thanks to a game-winning Alex Bregman single to earn the sweep and a World Series matchup against the Phillies.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Red Sox fans will love Yankees’ first offseason rumor

It’s been less than two days since they got swept in the ALCS, and already, the report is that they’re not going to make the two biggest changes they probably need to make in order to turn the franchise around: firing Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Andy Martino of SNY, the sports network of the Yankees, Mets, and other New York sports teams, reported that Cashman is likely going to be back in 2023 on a brand-new contract, and if that’s the case, Boone likely will be, too.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

WFAN’s John Sterling reveals future Yankees broadcasting plans

John Sterling isn’t going anywhere. The radio voice of the New York Yankees told Newsday Sunday he intends to return to WFAN for the 2023 season. “Of course,” he said. “I don’t know how many games I’ll do. Maybe I’ll do all of them. Every broadcaster takes games off. It’s not a big thing. Vin Scully started it. But I plan to continue working and I have, right now, no desire to stop. I’m going to work.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

MLB To Begin Enforcing Length of Infield Dirt At Stadiums

Next season, MLB is going to begin enforcing limits on infield shifts by requiring all infielders to have both their feet on the infield dirt with at least two infielders on each side of the second base bag. However, due to a lack of rules dictating where the inner edge...
FanSided

Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

FanSided

