Charles Moore
3d ago
Bo's father Patrick was a starting QB at Auburn. His grandfather Conrad is a legendary high school football coach in both Georgia (Northside-Warner Robins) and Alabama (Etowah-Attalla). A lot of pressure has been on Bo to be superman. Which was unfair. He has always possessed the skills and had the potential to be successful.
Bobby Conrad
3d ago
they are fun thing to watch high school and then the colors of all the uniforms make them fun to watch but yeah when they get to Ohio State or any of the SEC teams in the top three four the buckle to the defensive pressure they'll see you no big game s
Sheayde
2d ago
The coaching at Auburn has been terrible for years. They were ruining a great player. Glad to see him thrive somewhere.
