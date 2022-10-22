Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Increasing clouds and some midweek rain chances
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll start the day with chilly sunshine but end the day with clouds as the sky fills up from the west today. We’ll still be able to warm to near 60 degrees even with the clouds though. From those thicker clouds there is a...
WOWT
Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
6 News WOWT footage from 25 years ago shows how the snowfall that started overnight Oct. 25, 1997, pulled tree branches down all over the Omaha-metro. 6 News WOWT footage from the 1997 snowstorm that buried the area 25 years ago shows how heavy snowfall overnight starting Oct. 25, 1997, caused tree branches to fall, and power outages across the Omaha-metro.
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
6 News WOWT footage from October 1997 shows how residents reacted to the snowstorm that buried the area 25 years ago. 6 News WOWT footage from 25 years ago shows how the snowfall that started overnight Oct. 25, 1997, pulled tree branches down all over the Omaha-metro. 1997 Omaha snowstorm:...
25 years later: Remembering the destructive snowstorm that hit Omaha
Do you remember the snowstorm of 1997? Forecasters expected two to four inches, but it brought three times that amount, turning a warm fall into a wintry nightmare for many.
iheart.com
Tuesday marks 25 years since devastating October snowstorm
(Omaha, NE) -- Tuesday marks 25 years since the devastating October snowstorm in Nebraska, that caused millions in damage and left many in the dark for days. The storm rolled in on Saturday, October 25th, 1997, bringing heavy rain to the area. Before long the rain frozen to power lines and trees, many still having all of their leaves, and were then weighed down by heavy snow and ice. By the time the storm moved out of the Omaha area the next day, roughly 10 inches snow had fallen, 300-thousand in the region were without power and $50 million dollars in damage had been done. Other parts of Nebraska got even more snow, with some areas seeing nearly two feet.
iheart.com
Midlands Winter Forecast Shows Colder Cycle
The new, long-range Winter Outlook has eastern and northeast Nebraska, including the Omaha/Council Bluffs area, moving to below-normal temperatures. And you can place the blame on "La Nina;" "Further south, couple areas, it's gonna bring some warming there, but for us in the north, they're gonna see that cooler outlook...
klkntv.com
WATCH: 25th anniversary of 1997 October snowstorm in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Oct. 25, 1997: A day many Lincolnites would remember as a storm dumped over a foot of snow across the Capital City. In total, 13 inches of snow covered Lincoln, destroying tree branches, canceling school and downing power lines. The storm which began as rain,...
WOWT
1997 Omaha snowstorm: Residents react
6 News WOWT footage from 25 years ago shows how the snowfall that started overnight Oct. 25, 1997, pulled tree branches down all over the Omaha-metro. 6 News WOWT footage from the 1997 snowstorm that buried the area 25 years ago shows how heavy snowfall overnight starting Oct. 25, 1997, caused tree branches to fall, and power outages across the Omaha-metro.
WOWT
Omaha remembers 1997 snowstorm that saw immense tree damage, power outages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha residents remember a snowstorm from 1997 that damaged trees across the city and knocked out power to roughly 150,000 people. It was the leaves, they were still on the trees in late October of 1997. Then heavy wet snow fell early in the Omaha-metro —...
KETV.com
Snowstorm flashback: Watch what Omaha woke up to 25 years ago
OMAHA, Neb. — On October 26, 1997, Omaha area residents awoke to see the devastation caused by a heavy wet snow that snapped trees and cut electricity to hundreds of thousands of people. Some would be without power for days while the city organized an unprecedented effort to provide...
WOWT
6 First Alert traffic: Multiple crashes make for messy Wednesday morning Omaha commute
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Wednesday morning commute quickly became a mess with multiple crashes slowing things to a crawl. Just after 7 a.m., a crash just past the Pacific Street exit on southbound I-680 became the first issue. At one point, traffic was backed up to the Maple exit.
klin.com
Adverse Weather Expected Sunday
Residents of Lincoln and Lancaster County can look forward to a pleasant, warm, and otherwise quiet Saturday, with temperatures in the mid-80s that approach record highs for October. Sunday, however, will be a different story. Channel 8 Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins tells KLIN News that temperatures could actually reach record...
KETV.com
'Wind-blown' fire damages two Omaha homes early Monday
OMAHA, Neb. — Strong winds blew flames from a fire on a deck toward two Omaha homes, causing significant damage to one of them early Monday morning. Omaha Fire Battalion Chief James Combs said crews were called to the scene near 79th and Vernon avenues around 1:25 a.m. He said the house where the fire started sustained roughly $100,000 in damage. The flames also damaged siding on the house next door.
WOWT
STEM leaders call on Omaha parents boost kids' interest in sciences
Chances for showers increase through Thursday, then warmer and drier. 6 News WOWT footage from October 1997 shows how residents reacted to the snowstorm that buried the area 25 years ago. 1997 Omaha snowstorm: Fallen branches everywhere. Updated: 24 hours ago. 6 News WOWT footage from 25 years ago shows...
WOWT
Omaha yard waste pickup delays possible as priority shifts
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Yard waste collection in Omaha may be delayed in the coming days. According to Wasteline Omaha, FCC Environmental Services is putting a priority on taking carted garbage and recyclables. Paper yard waste bags should still be put out for collection on the normal schedule, but there...
1011now.com
How to keep your energy bill low this winter
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Summer temperatures and walks in the park may make snowfall seem like a distant possibility, but now’s the best time to start planning for ways to save on energy this winter. The sight of Halloween decorations and harvested fields means colder months are ahead, and...
klkntv.com
Nebraska wildfire scorches Olive Creek State Recreation Area
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (KLKN) – Wildfires ravaged southern Lancaster County on Sunday and early Monday morning. One of the areas hit hard by the fires was Olive Creek State Recreation Area between Hallam and Kramer. Officials say 6 square miles, including the recreation area, were burned in one of...
WOWT
Seward County residents help rescue animals after Sunday’s wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As the rain moves out, animals that were evacuated from the path of the wildfires are moving back to their homes. On Monday, volunteers who opened their pens, cages and gave their time to help rescue those animals said they were just doing their part. The Lancaster...
WOWT
Vape explosion injures Omaha woman
Gusty winds continue this evening with a few storms as a cold front moves through. Crews battle three wildfires in southwest Lancaster County. Crews are taking down wildfires in southern Lancaster County. Firefighters battle Harrison County grass fire. Updated: 21 hours ago. A grass fire in Harrison County, Iowa created...
WOWT
Several displaced after Monday morning Omaha fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than a half dozen people will have to find a different place to stay after a fire severely damaged the apartment building they were living in Monday morning. Omaha Fire Department officials tell 6 News they believe a careless smoker may have started the fire.
Comments / 0