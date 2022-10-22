OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska voters will elect a new governor in two weeks and Douglas County election commissioner Brian Kruse is out in the county stumping for votes. No votes for any particular candidate, since the job is non-partisan. He simply wants as many people as possible in Douglas County to have the chance to vote and to let them know they still have time to get registered and vote.

