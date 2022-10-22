Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Jim Pillen shares gubernatorial plans for Nebraska
Jim Pillen is a veterinarian and current Regent for the University of Nebraska system, and he wants Nebraska’s top job. Pillen’s plan to become the next governor is to connect with potential voters one-on-one. “We've been engaged, taking questions countlessly with people that are involved in this process,”...
Sioux City Journal
Minimum wage hike would mean pay increases for thousands of Nebraska government workers
There's disagreement over whether gradually raising Nebraska's minimum wage from its current $9 an hour to $15 an hour is a good thing. Initiative 433, which is on the Nov. 8 ballot, would bump up the minimum wage to $10.50 an hour next year, and it would increase by $1.50 an hour annually until reaching $15 an hour in 2026, after which it would be subject to an annual cost-of-living adjustment.
WOWT
Shortage of STEM professionals in Nebraska: How Parents can help spark interest in Omaha youth
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a shortage of STEM professionals in Nebraska and plenty of jobs to chose from in the field, especially in Omaha. That’s why a group of STEM leaders met up this afternoon. It’s part of Omaha STEM Ecosystem, a citywide partnership to maximize science, technology, engineering and math learning initiatives in the Greater Omaha area.
kiowacountypress.net
Small businesses back minimum-wage initiative on Nebraska ballot
(Nebraska News Connection) Nearly 300 Nebraska business owners and executives across the state have gone on record in support of ballot Initiative 433, which would gradually raise Nebraska's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026. Dave Titterington, owner of the Wild Bird Habitat Stores in Lincoln and Omaha, said...
WOWT
Central Nebraska meat thefts part of multimillion-dollar theft ring
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three people from Florida were arrested in connection to meat thefts across Nebraska and five other states. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef occurring in Lancaster County on June 27. According to LSO, the estimated loss was $1 million.
doniphanherald.com
Public power districts in south-central Nebraska vote to merge
ELWOOD — The boards of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and the Dawson Public Power District voted to consolidate during a joint board meeting Monday in Elwood. Prior to the votes, two separate motions from members of the two boards to delay a decision for 90...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing places in Nebraska that are great options for both a quick and spontaneous getaway, as well as for a longer vacation.
Small Nebraska towns get spiffed up with federal funding boost
Five Nebraska towns have been awarded a total of about $2 million to develop projects ranging from sprucing up Main Street to building a center for seniors.
1011now.com
Nearly 100,000 fish released to Nebraska lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you head to any of Nebraska’s lakes, you might go fishing and when you do you’ll probably catch a fish or two. The question is, how do they get there? 10/11 NOW’s Nathan Brennan got a look at how the process plays out to stock Nebraska’s lakes.
WOWT
Report finds numerous unemployment compensation-related errors in Iowa amid 2020 pandemic
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A new report from State Auditor Rob Sand says a lack of policies and procedures led Iowa Workforce Development to make numerous errors during the fiscal year ending in June 2020, amid the pandemic and a rise in unemployment claims. That includes overpaying unemployment compensation...
Nebraska and Iowa among top scorers in national education testing
New test results from The National Assessment of Educational Progress show decline in 4th and 8th-grade math and reading nationally. Despite the decline, Nebraska and Iowa scored among the best.
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WOWT
Nebraska National Guard to build new readiness center in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - At any given moment Nebraska has 3,500 men and women ready to problem solve. Tuesday had big news when it comes to training for the National Guard. The trend has been to move National Guard readiness centers out of communities. The military here argued that this one should be in Bellevue because of the location.
WOWT
Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska Republicans are facing a challenge to get enough votes in the Legislature to enact an abortion ban, even though they are expected to easily retain control. The Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion has injected a degree of uncertainty into elections, even...
WOWT
Election 2022: Two weeks from Nebraska elections, safeguards in place
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska voters will elect a new governor in two weeks and Douglas County election commissioner Brian Kruse is out in the county stumping for votes. No votes for any particular candidate, since the job is non-partisan. He simply wants as many people as possible in Douglas County to have the chance to vote and to let them know they still have time to get registered and vote.
News Channel Nebraska
Severe weather grips northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- While much of the state is dealing with wildfires, the northeast region of Nebraska is also dealing with severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings. Madison, Wayne, Pierce, Antelope, Cedar, Boone and Stanton Counties were in tornado warnings severe until 6:15 p.m. CT. All of those counties, in addition to Cedar, Dakota and Dixon, were in severe thunderstorm warnings as well. Those warnings have since expired.
Minnesota mine developers plan to move processing plant to N.D.
TAMARACK, Minn. — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns.Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth."Removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting," Talon said in a statement.Todd Malan, a Talon executive, said relocating the battery-minerals processing plant to North Dakota means...
knopnews2.com
Fresh start for northeast Nebraska greenhouse previously raided by ICE
O’NEILL, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - A greenhouse in northeast Nebraska is getting a fresh start after a ribbon-cutting on Friday. The former O’Neill Ventures facility hasn’t had many tomatoes being produced since 2018. In August of 2018, the greenhouse underwent an ICE raid, arresting 133 people...
KETV.com
Stolen beef: Nebraska law enforcement busts multimillion-dollar theft ring
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said multiple people have been arrested in connection to a multi-million dollar frozen beef theft ring. With assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies, three people in the Miami, Florida area were arrested last Thursday: Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, 38, Ledier Machin Andino, 37, and Delvis L. Fuentes, 39.
