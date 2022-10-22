Read full article on original website
25 years ago: Remembering the devastating 1997 snowstorm
OMAHA, Neb. — Snowstorms swept through Nebraska in October 1997, shutting power off in areas throughout the state. In Omaha, heavy rain fell throughout the day on Saturday, the 25th. That rain became snow before midnight. By morning, the heavy, wet snow damaged thousands of trees and took down...
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Showers return to the forecast, warmer by the weekend
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After returning sunshine for our Tuesday we have a chance for rain to look forward to mid week. Rain moves into Central Nebraska late Wednesday into Thursday. This may bring a shower or two for areas mainly NW of the Metro Wednesday but we can’t rule out an evenign sprinkle or two... We’ll stay cool under the clouds in the upper 50s. Get out early in the day to enjoy some sunshine!
Dryer, warmer Tuesday in the forecast
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Much needed beneficial rain is continuing this afternoon. Rain should wrap up later today. Places that clear out this afternoon will likely drop into the 30s (north and west of the metro) and places that see rain later on into the evening will stay a little milder (Eastern Iowa). Weather stays pretty stagnant this week with highs nearing 60 degrees most days and over night lows stay pretty close to normal. The week will likely feature a mix of sun and clouds and maybe a shower by mid-week, but that chance is pretty slim. Looking ahead, the weather looks great for Halloween and Beggars Night festivities.
Fires in Nebraska, Iowa spur evacuations, destroy homes
Prairie fires pushed by tinder-dry conditions and winds topping 60 mph led to evacuations in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa and destroyed homes and injured two firefighters south of Lincoln.
Storm chances in the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. A few scattered showers & storms continue to race across Iowa this evening. More of those will be possible into tonight, but the severe risk will be fairly low. The main threat would be a storm surviving long enough to carry some of these powerful winds up at the cloud level down to the ground.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
Midlands Winter Forecast Shows Colder Cycle
The new, long-range Winter Outlook has eastern and northeast Nebraska, including the Omaha/Council Bluffs area, moving to below-normal temperatures. And you can place the blame on "La Nina;" "Further south, couple areas, it's gonna bring some warming there, but for us in the north, they're gonna see that cooler outlook...
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Getting warmer with another chance for showers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cool and soggy start to the work week we are in for a warm up! We’ll feel it kick in Tuesday with highs making the climb into the upper 50s in the Metro under sunny skies. The day will bring occasional gusts into the 20s, overall a nice fall day.
Central Nebraska meat thefts part of multimillion-dollar theft ring
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three people from Florida were arrested in connection to meat thefts across Nebraska and five other states. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef occurring in Lancaster County on June 27. According to LSO, the estimated loss was $1 million.
It rained mud in Minnesota
Dust from drought-stricken areas of the United States found its way to Minnesota. This dust became mud as it mixed with the rain that fell overnight, leaving mud caked on people's cars across the Twin Cities metro.
Drought Conditions Increase in Iowa
(Des Moines) Last week’s U.S. Drought Monitor shows significant changes over the past two weeks. Iowa’s State Climatologist Justin Glisan says the previous week Iowa had full coverage of abnormally dry to D3 drought conditions across the state. Glisan says there is good news on the horizon. Glisan...
Parts of Iowa Lagging Behind in Harvest
(Radio Iowa) The latest USDA crop report shows one part of the state is much closer to finishing up the harvest than others. The report shows the northeast and south-central regions of Iowa both are under 40 percent when it comes to the corn harvest — while 82 percent of the corn is already sitting in bins in northwest Iowa. The overall corn harvest is 59 percent complete — which is one day ahead of last year and eight days ahead of the five-year average. The report says the soybean harvest reached 88 percent complete — which is 11 days ahead of the average.
Report says Iowa corn yield growth will slow because of climate change
A new report projects that climate change will limit corn yield growth throughout Iowa over the next decade and beyond. The Environmental Defense Fund report assembled 20 different climate models to look at the impacts of climate change on yields of corn in Iowa, soybeans in Minnesota and winter wheat in Kansas by 2030 and 2050. The nonprofit environmental advocacy group zoomed in on more localized data, allowing farmers to see what the percentage change of yields in their county could look like with climate change.
Hold Up, Iowa is One of the Scariest States?
Oooh, it's that time of the year: it's the spooky season! The time of year when we celebrate dressing up, handing out candy, watching horror flicks, and trying to scare those around us!. It's also a great time to revisit a simple question: do you believe in ghosts? When you...
Severe storms possible after dark Sunday in Minnesota
It'll be luck of the draw for thirsty ground in Minnesota on Sunday night as not everyone will get rain, but where it does rain it could be associated with some intense thunderstorms. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a slight risk of severe weather in...
Iowa Farmers And Firefighters Tackle Massive Field Fire [PHOTOS]
As drought conditions worsen across the state, we are starting to see the effects in more than some farmers' yields. Over the weekend, dry conditions illustrated that as a small grass fire spread through hundreds of acres. It was a busy weekend for firefighters across Iowa. Over in Muscatine County...
Pandemic overpayment: Thousands paid to ineligible people in Iowa
A state audit finds hundreds of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits were paid out to people not eligible to receive them during the pandemic. An Iowa State Auditor's report released Tuesday shows some of those overpayments included more than $100,000 to eight people who were in jail. About $124,000...
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office helps bring down multimillion-dollar meat theft ring
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Three people from Florida were arrested in connection to meat thefts throughout six states, including Nebraska. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef occurring in Nebraska on June 27. According to LSO, the estimated loss was $1 million.
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
