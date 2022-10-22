ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

Yale-Penn Ivy League Football Game Disrupted by Protestors

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wo8wx_0ijBdpxp00

The individuals were protesting climate change and community justice.

Saturday afternoon’s game between Yale and Penn was disrupted by student protestors toward the end of halftime when the individuals stormed the field to protest multiple measures aimed at Penn administrators.

Bella DiAmore of The Philadelphia Inquirer tweeted a photo of the flyer that students handed out to fans on Saturday afternoon.

The flyer stated that protestors had been camping out for 39 days for climate and community justice. Specifically, students were asking for resolutions to three open items affecting the university.

The first was the University City townhomes. The flyer stated that 68 families were facing eviction this winter.

The second issue was divesting from fossil fuels. The flyer stated that Penn invests nearly $1 billion in the companies fueling climate change.

The final issue surrounded lack of university funding to Philadelphia schools. The flyer stated that Penn deprives under-resourced city schools of $100 million by not paying property taxes.

A large contingent of the student protestors eventually moved off the field of play and continued protesting on the sideline, while students who refused to move off the field of play had their hands zipped by police and were escorted out of the stadium.

Penn went on to beat Yale, 20-13.

More College Football Coverage:

Comments / 3

51Fifty
3d ago

I want them to storm an NFL game. All those gas grills while tail gating can't be helping the climate. All those people eating that flame broil meat. All those plastic cups are full of beer sold at the games. They would get killed

Reply
2
Related
phillyvoice.com

Student protesters who interrupted Penn football game say they're facing trespassing citations, disciplinary action

University of Pennsylvania students who participated in a halftime protest at Saturday's homecoming football game, urging Penn to divest its holdings in the fossil fuel industry, say the university's response was "traumatizing." By the end of their demonstration, 19 protestors had been arrested on charges of defiant trespassing, with further...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

William Penn at Philly City Hall won't get Phillies gear

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies decorations are popping up all over town but one place you won't see them is on top of City Hall.Mayor Jim Kenney said William Penn would not be sporting a Phillies hat or jersey from his perch high over Center City.You probably remember the city put a super-sized Phillies hat on the statue in 1993 and then the Phillies lost to the Blue Jays in the World Series.Then, a Flyers jersey was draped over the statue in 1997. The Flyers lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup.It sounds like the mayor is a little superstitious.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Dear tech founder: Here’s 3 easier (and cheaper) ways to get from NYC to Philly

Centuries of history connect Philadelphia and New York City, and quite a few roadways do too, as one busy tech founder recently found out. Martín Varsavsky, an Argentinian entrepreneur, tweeted that an Uber he took from Manhattan to Philadelphia cost him a whopping $140 in tolls and taxes. For this he was swiftly ratioed, by bewildered transit users generally mocking his choices.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
athleticbusiness.com

Rec Pickleball Courts Upset Some Neighbors in Philadelphia

The recreational pickleball courts at a community center in Philadelphia are upsetting some neighbors. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer report, pickleball now has nearly 5 million players, and there are an estimated 2,000 regular Philadelphia pickleball players, according to Braden Keith, a community organizer who runs the Philadelphia pickleball Facebook page.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Apparent Motive Revealed In Workplace Murder Of Bucks County Dad

Prosecutors have revealed new details in the fatal shooting of a Bucks County dad at the Delaware County FedEx warehouse where worked. Bart Masciulli, 51, of Levittown, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, as Daily Voice reported. The suspect, 59-year-old Keith Blount of Philadelphia, was arrested after a brief shootout with city police hours later.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Carjacking at Medford, NJ Wawa — Robbers at large

Police are looking for three people wanted in a Saturday afternoon carjacking at a Wawa in Medford Township. Investigators say a woman waiting in her car to use an air pump in the rear of the Wawa building at 257 Route 70 in Medford was approached by three young men dressed in dark clothing.
MEDFORD, NJ
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

105K+
Followers
41K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy