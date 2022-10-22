ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Red Bull Founder, F1 Team Owner Dietrich Mateschitz Has Died

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24jyXX_0ijBdoKK00

The Austrian businessman built a sports empire under the umbrella of the global energy drink.

Dietrich Mateschitz, the Red Bull co-founder and owner, has died.

IMAGO / Eibner Europa

AUSTIN, Texas — Dietrich Mateschitz, who founded Red Bull and successfully pushed the energy drink company into the Formula One world, has died. He was 78 years old.

His death was confirmed just before qualifying at the United States Grand Prix. Formula One president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a statement : “I am deeply saddened by the news that Dietrich Mateschitz, a hugely respected and much-loved member of the Formula 1 family has passed away. He was an incredible visionary entrepreneur and a man who helped to transform our sport and created the Red Bull brand that is known all around the world.”

Mateschitz founded Red Bull in 1984 with Chaleo Yoovidhya and led the company into motorsports by the mid-1990s. Red Bull officially entered F1 in ’95 under a partnership with Sauber, a collaboration that ended in 2001. Three years later, Mateschitz bought the Jaguar Racing team, turning it into Red Bull Racing. But, he didn’t stop there. He also purchased the Minardi team, which would be called Scuderia Toro Rosso, in ’05. That team is now known as AlphaTauri.

In 2004, he bought the racing venue in Spielberg, Austria, that would eventually be known as Red Bull Ring, launching renovations and renaming the venue before it reopened in 2011.

Red Bull won its first Formula One championship in 2010, thanks to Sebastian Vettel, who went on to win the next three titles as well. The team also won the constructor title in all four seasons.

The team is now on the verge of another constructors title, which would come on the heels of Max Verstappen’s 2021 and ’22 driver titles.

As news spread through the paddock at Circuit of The Americas, Formula One teams shared condolence messages with the Red Bull and AlphaTauri teams.

The Red Bull sports empire extends beyond racing.

The company also owns soccer teams Red Bull Salzburg, New York Red Bulls, RB Leipzig and Red Bull Brasil; hockey teams EHC Munchen and EC Red Bull Salzburg; and esports team Red Bull OG.

Comments / 4

Related
MarketRealist

Who Controls Red Bull Following Owner Dietrich Mateschitz's Passing?

The co-founder of the energy drink company Red Bull, Dietrich Mateschitz, has died at the age of 78. The Austrian businessman managed to amass a billion-dollar net worth during his lifetime, and the company will be part of his legacy. Article continues below advertisement. With Red Bull selling an estimated...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Tony Stewart Decision News

Tony Stewart will be getting back in a race car this weekend. The former NASCAR star will be making his racing debut in the NHRA in Las Vegas. "Tony Stewart will make his NHRA (driving) debut this weekend at Las Vegas in a Top Alcohol dragster," Kelly Crandall tweeted. Racing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Front Office Sports

Porsche Reportedly Close to Buying Half of Formula 1 Team

Porsche appears to have a dance partner to enter Formula 1. The iconic luxury carmaker is reportedly finalizing a deal to buy 50% of the Williams Racing team. Porsche would act as the engine supplier for the team. The partnership would kick in for the 2026 season, when F1 switches...
ESPN

Fernando Alonso relegated from 7th to 15th for unsafe car

AUSTIN, Texas -- Fernando Alonso has been relegated from seventh to 15th at the U.S. Grand Prix following a protest from rival team Haas. Alonso turned in a memorable performance in Austin after being sent airborne in a collision with Lance Stroll on lap 22, which left his car damaged. He recovered to finish seventh on track.
TEXAS STATE
BBC

Fernando Alonso: Alpine driver questions Formula 1 direction after US GP penalty

Fernando Alonso says a penalty he received in the United States Grand Prix raises questions about the direction of the sport under governing body the FIA. A protest by Alonso's Alpine team against the decision to demote him out of the points after he finished seventh in a damaged car will be heard on Thursday.
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton’s message is unequivocal after victory slips through his fingers in Austin

Exhausted after a first triumph of 2022 slipped through his fingers in the closing stages of an exhilarating United States Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was reflective as he showcased a maturity which has typified a year of adjusted targets.While understandably disappointed that he couldn’t hold on with six laps remaining – through no fault of his own, it should be said, as his Mercedes came a cropper to the sheer speed of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull once again – the seven-time world champion had a message for the naysayers. For those who, particularly amid early-season struggles, said the 37-year-old’s...
MotorAuthority

Verstappen wins USGP, Red Bull takes 2022 F1 teams' title

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen managed to hold off Mercedes-Benz AMG's Lewis Hamilton to secure victory on Sunday at the 2022 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix. Verstappen had already been crowned the 2022 world champion at the previous round in Japan, but his victory at the U.S. Grand Prix, held in Austin, Texas, helped secure Red Bull the 2022 Constructors' title. It's the first time the team has taken the title since 2013.
AUSTIN, TX
mailplus.co.uk

It’s agony for Hamilton as Max nicks it

AT THE end of a dramatic afternoon, the champion in the golden boots reigned supreme after passing Lewis Hamilton in the late, palpitating moments of this US Grand Prix. Max Verstappen, the unstoppable missile, notched victory No 13 of the season to go alongside Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel in the history books. Luckily enough for the Dutchman, he has three races remaining to eclipse the German pair and put the cherry on top of his achievements.
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United close to agreeing deal with former Liverpool sporting director

Manchester United are confident of appointing former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards, despite firm interest from Chelsea. One of the first things United need to do in the coming years is fix the recruitment team, which was completely broken during Ed Woodward’s spell as executive vice chairman. It is too early to say whether John Murtough is what we needed all along, although United bought well during Erik ten Hag’s first summer in charge.
tennisuptodate.com

(VIDEO) Karen Khachanov wins second edition of Red Bull BassLine in Vienna

Karen Khachanov has won the second edition of Red Bull BassLine which took place in Vienna this past weekend defeating Grigor Dimitrov 3-1 in the final. Similar to TieBreak Tens, it sees a fun innovative format with a DJ with a sold-out arena seeing Khachanov, Dimitrov as well as top ten players in Andrey Rublev and Taylor Fritz. Diego Schwartzman, Grigor Dimitrov and local player Filip Misolic involved.
racer.com

'The driver just made a mistake' - Briscoe now in playoff jeopardy

Chase Briscoe’s exit from Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway was driver error. On lap 161, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver got loose and hit the wall in Turn 2. The contact resulted in heavy damage to the right side of his Ford Mustang, including one of the control arms — a piece that cannot be repaired on pit road. Because Briscoe was under the Damaged Vehicle Policy, he couldn’t go to the garage for repairs until meeting minimum speed.
Carscoops

Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Slams Into Wall During Drag Race

A twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan said to be pumping out 2,000 hp has been destroyed after a crash at a drag racing event in Sydney, Australia. Footage of the incident shows the Italian supercar lining up alongside another car and beginning to accelerate down the straight of Sydney Motorsport Park as part of a rolling drag race.
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

105K+
Followers
41K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy