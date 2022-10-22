ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Monday is last day to register for November election

By Annie Kim
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CUVZJ_0ijBdlg900

SAN DIEGO — If you plan to vote in the November 8 Statewide General Election, the last day to register is coming up.

You must register to vote by Monday, October 24 to receive a mail ballot for the upcoming election. You can register online at sdvote.com or request a registration form by calling (800) 696-0136. Anyone not registered to vote in San Diego County, recently moved or has changed their name will need to register. Registration status can also be checked online.

If you miss the Monday deadline, you will need to go to the Registrar’s office in Kearny Mesa in person or visit a vote center starting October 29 to conditionally register and vote provisionally through Election Day.

Voting can also be done in person at any vote center. Early voting is already underway at the Registrar’s office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All vote center locations and the Registrar’s office will be open on Election Day, Nov. 8, when voting hours change to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
inewsource

Maps: See which San Diegans could start paying for trash pick up

As election day approaches, San Diegans will have the chance to toss out part of a century-old law that prohibits the city from charging for trash collection. The San Diego City Council added the People’s Ordinance to the Nov. 8 ballot, asking voters to allow the city to recoup from customers the million of dollars it spends on trash collection services each year. If the ballot initiative, Measure B, wins at the polls and the council later decides to impose a fee, city analysts estimate that property owners who have been receiving free trash pickup would begin paying a monthly fee between $23-$29. Read our analysis on why that estimate is likely low.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Vista City Manager Resigns After Council Limits Hiring Authority

After nearly 11 years as Vista’s city manager, Patrick Johnson submitted his resignation on Thursday, Oct. 13, one month after the City Council voted to limit his authority to hire and appoint department leaders. The change now requires the city manager to get the approval of a majority of...
VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Proposed 259-unit apartment complex in Del Mar sparks controversy

DEL MAR (KUSI) – A new proposal called “Seaside Ridge” is sparking controversy among Del Mar residents. The proposal is for a new development that will bring 259 units to the beachside community, with 85 of them being rent-restricted. The City of Del Mar votes for Democrats...
DEL MAR, CA
KPBS

Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions

San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy