Berea, OH

saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season

Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
COLUMBUS, OH
bwyellowjackets.com

Baldwin Wallace Adds STUNT as Varsity Sport

BEREA, Ohio – Baldwin Wallace University Director of Athletics Steve Thompson has announced that the University will add STUNT, which is based on cheerleading skills, as a varsity sport in 2023-24. BW leadership also approved the immediate national search to identify a full-time head coach for the University's 25th sport.
BEREA, OH
WSAZ

It’s playoff time in Ohio

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s now survive and advance for Ohio high school football teams as the playoffs begin this Friday night. The state finals in all seven divisions are the first weekend in December at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium which is located in Canton. Here are the local teams who qualified for the post-season and their first round games.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Former dancer for Cleveland Cavaliers organization opens studio in Brecksville

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A former dancer for a Cleveland Cavaliers minor league basketball team has opened a dance studio on Ohio 21 near Snowville Road. Kylie Taylor -- who danced for the Canton Charge, now the Cleveland Charge, for one year in 2016 -- started operating Revel Dance Complex in September. The studio, which moved into a vacant building near the northeast corner of Ohio 21 and Snowville, provides instruction to children and young adults ages 3-18.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
ocj.com

A weed’s dream come true…

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off It is a weed’s dream come true, that is if weeds had dreams. After 35 years of service as the Ohio State University Extension State Weed Specialist, Mark Loux, (a.k.a. Dr. Death to weeds) is retiring.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ask Akron

What percent of Akron is white?

Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local places. If you find yourself downtown, you should check out this place in the Arts District. Since 1959, George's has been serving delicious burgers made with grass-fed beef. If you like your burgers simple, you can't go wrong with George's '59 Classic, which comes with the standard American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. The Blue Ribbon (a burger with PBR beer cheese, soaked onions, bacon, ranch, and a pretzel bun) and the King George (a burger with blue cheese bits, jerk spice, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, and an egg bun) are also delicious. You can also build your own burger. They also feature a burger of the month. October's burger features creamy pumpkin habanero sauce, fried green beans, smoked gouda, and an egg bun.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

All Ohioans are hurt as politicians ignore the people’s will

Our Columbus legislators choose to to write laws that hinder Ohio rather than promote its growth. Ohio continues to decline economically. The average salary of its citizens is lower than comparable states. Ohio schools and universities educate the young to see them leave for opportunities elsewhere. Ohioans voted twice for...
COLUMBUS, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Mayor Bibb, Cleveland prosecutor withdraw city's motion filed in court for Cleveland judges to expunge thousands of marijuana criminal records....Read why here....By editor Kathy Wray Coleman of Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com /Clevelandurbannews,com

Pictured from left in the expanded view of this article are Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb, City Council President Blaine Griffin, Cleveland Municipal Court Presiding and Administrative Judge Michelle Earley, Cleveland Law Director Mark Griffin, and Chief City Prosecutor Acqueelah Jordan. CLEVELAND, Ohio-Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb joined Chief Prosecutor...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s planning commission ‘reluctantly’ approves design for Cleveland Clinic’s new Neurology Institute, criticizing it as anti-urban

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With scant enthusiasm, members of Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted Friday to approve early-stage “schematic” plans for the Cleveland Clinic’s proposed 14-story Neurology Institute. The building, to be located on the north side of Carnegie Avenue between East 89th and East 90th...
CLEVELAND, OH

