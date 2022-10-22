Woman killed in 3-wheeled motorcycle crash in Stone County

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A Utah woman was killed in a car crash around 12:30 p.m. today, Oct. 22, near Cape Fair in Stone County.

Susan Weidauer, 69, of Fillmore, Utah, was a passenger of a three-wheeled Can-Am Spyder Roadster motorcycle that Douglas A. Weidauer, 72, of Fillmore, Utah, was driving, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

After an investigation, troopers deduced that the Spyder failed to negotiate a curve on Missouri Route 76 about two miles east of Cape Fair. The Spyder went over the center line of the road, traveled off of the left side of the road, hit large rocks and overturned.

Susan Weidauer was pronounced dead on the scene. Douglas Wuidauer was taken to a Springfield hospital with moderate injuries. Both were wearing safety devices.

