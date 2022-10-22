ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin Wallace Adds STUNT as Varsity Sport

BEREA, Ohio – Baldwin Wallace University Director of Athletics Steve Thompson has announced that the University will add STUNT, which is based on cheerleading skills, as a varsity sport in 2023-24. BW leadership also approved the immediate national search to identify a full-time head coach for the University's 25th sport.
