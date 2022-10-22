ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

Baldwin Wallace Adds STUNT as Varsity Sport

BEREA, Ohio – Baldwin Wallace University Director of Athletics Steve Thompson has announced that the University will add STUNT, which is based on cheerleading skills, as a varsity sport in 2023-24. BW leadership also approved the immediate national search to identify a full-time head coach for the University's 25th sport.
Catch Tonight's Eighth Episode of the Athletics Roadshow

BEREA, Ohio -- Fans can tune into tonight's eighth episode of the 2022-23 Baldwin Wallace University Athletics Roadshow hosted by Matt Florjancic '07 live from Mike's Bar and Grill in downtown Berea at 7:30 p.m. On this episode, Florjancic will kickoff the show with a recap of last week's events....
BEREA, OH

