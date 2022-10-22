ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transylvania County, NC

Walton Street Park and Pool designated Local Historic Landmark

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Walton Street Park and Pool will be designated as a Local Historic Landmark, after a unanimous vote by Asheville City Council on Tuesday night. Tuesday night was the final public hearing for the project, a process that began in February. When the park opened in...
J Creek Cloggers' fancy footwork and signature smiles keep Appalachian tradition alive

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A dance troupe out of Western North Carolina that has recently risen to internet stardom is keeping Appalachian tradition alive. The J Creek Cloggers, named after the small, tight-knit Jonathan Creek community in Haywood County, was formed 13 years ago by Kim Ross. What began as a six-person group has now grown to about 30 members of a wide range of ages.
Planners to use survey to preserve historic character of Asheville neighborhood

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A survey of buildings and streetscapes is helping planners devise ways to preserve the look and feel of a historic Asheville neighborhood. The Burton Street Architectural Survey is looking at the buildings in the community with the goal of making new construction fit in with the look and character of what's there.
Manufactured, mobile home ordinance changes approved by Asheville leaders

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A request to amend Asheville's ordinance on manufactured or mobile homes was unanimously approved by city council members Tuesday. The amendment would allow the replacement of mobile homes with other manufactured housing on sites where they previously existed within city limits after six months of vacancy.
Jackson County Schools receive federal grant to beef up security

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Jackson County School District is just one of 235 districts nationwide to receive a Federal Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant and just 1 of 6 in North Carolina. Added security measures at schools -- from buzz-in doors, security cameras, and monitoring systems...
Student hospitalized after falling from second story railing in school's lobby

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — A student in Western North Carolina was taken to the hospital at the beginning of the week after falling in the school's lobby. Jackson County Public Schools released a statement saying the incident had happened around 11:15 a.m. Monday at Scotts Creek School in Sylva. Officials say a seventh grade student fell from the second story railing in the school's lobby.
Marion seeks EPA grant to pay for cleanup at Drexel Heritage Plant site

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — The Marion City Council has agreed to ask the Environmental Protection Agency for a grant to pay for more cleanup at the former Drexel Heritage Plant site. The city intends to apply for $500,000 in funding. The money would go toward removing underground storage tanks,...
Early voters showing up in droves across North Carolina

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Early voting continues with voters throughout the region heading to the polls across western North Carolina. In Buncombe County, Tuesday, Oct. 25, marked day 4 since the start of early voting began. Officials say the day started with 15,000 early votes cast and 9,000 absentee ballots having been received.
Henderson County farmers to get $14 million from relief bill

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Last year was a hard one for area farmers. But a relief bill will help many get back on track financially. Back-to-back freezes in April 2021 devastated many crops. And then, five months later, the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred swamped the area. Altogether,...
Retail store pOpshelf opens in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Bargain hunters, get ready to shop. A store that is right up your alley has opened in Asheville. pOpshelf is a retail outlet that features many items priced at $5 or less. Products include home décor, beauty, party, specialty foods, electronics and more. The...
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Authorities say Jaylynn Teresa Watts was last seen Sunday, Oct. 23. Deputies believe she may be in the Asheville area. After two separate shootings in recent weeks, the resident’s association from the...
Consumer Reports: Halloween child car-seat and costume safety

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Here’s a Halloween warning you’ve probably never thought about: Your child’s bulky or puffy costume might pose a serious safety hazard when riding in his or her car seat! Consumer Reports explains how to keep your child safe from this and other Halloween costume dangers.
