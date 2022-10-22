Read full article on original website
Walton Street Park and Pool designated Local Historic Landmark
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Walton Street Park and Pool will be designated as a Local Historic Landmark, after a unanimous vote by Asheville City Council on Tuesday night. Tuesday night was the final public hearing for the project, a process that began in February. When the park opened in...
Community group gathers input from current, former Transylvania Regional Hospital staff
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A community group in Transylvania County is looking for feedback about Transylvania Regional Hospital. The community council for the hospital is hoping to speak with current and former staff members. The group hosted 10 listening sessions across Transylvania County. Members heard community concerns about billing,...
J Creek Cloggers' fancy footwork and signature smiles keep Appalachian tradition alive
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A dance troupe out of Western North Carolina that has recently risen to internet stardom is keeping Appalachian tradition alive. The J Creek Cloggers, named after the small, tight-knit Jonathan Creek community in Haywood County, was formed 13 years ago by Kim Ross. What began as a six-person group has now grown to about 30 members of a wide range of ages.
Planners to use survey to preserve historic character of Asheville neighborhood
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A survey of buildings and streetscapes is helping planners devise ways to preserve the look and feel of a historic Asheville neighborhood. The Burton Street Architectural Survey is looking at the buildings in the community with the goal of making new construction fit in with the look and character of what's there.
2 WNC towns help fictional place come to life in Amazon series 'The Peripheral'
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new Amazon series features some familiar sights in Western North Carolina. "The Peripheral" debuted Friday. The science fiction thriller is set in London and the fictional mountain town of Clanton, North Carolina. The series was shot in Marshall and Burnsville. The NAPA Auto Parts...
Manufactured, mobile home ordinance changes approved by Asheville leaders
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A request to amend Asheville's ordinance on manufactured or mobile homes was unanimously approved by city council members Tuesday. The amendment would allow the replacement of mobile homes with other manufactured housing on sites where they previously existed within city limits after six months of vacancy.
Jackson County Schools receive federal grant to beef up security
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Jackson County School District is just one of 235 districts nationwide to receive a Federal Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant and just 1 of 6 in North Carolina. Added security measures at schools -- from buzz-in doors, security cameras, and monitoring systems...
Student hospitalized after falling from second story railing in school's lobby
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — A student in Western North Carolina was taken to the hospital at the beginning of the week after falling in the school's lobby. Jackson County Public Schools released a statement saying the incident had happened around 11:15 a.m. Monday at Scotts Creek School in Sylva. Officials say a seventh grade student fell from the second story railing in the school's lobby.
Marion seeks EPA grant to pay for cleanup at Drexel Heritage Plant site
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — The Marion City Council has agreed to ask the Environmental Protection Agency for a grant to pay for more cleanup at the former Drexel Heritage Plant site. The city intends to apply for $500,000 in funding. The money would go toward removing underground storage tanks,...
Asheville leaders unanimously approve millions of dollars for affordable housing efforts
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Six million dollars will be going toward affordable housing in Asheville. Back in 2016, city voters voted in favor of a $25 million housing bond; over $18 million has been invested and leaders now have to decide what to do with the rest. There was...
Early voters showing up in droves across North Carolina
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Early voting continues with voters throughout the region heading to the polls across western North Carolina. In Buncombe County, Tuesday, Oct. 25, marked day 4 since the start of early voting began. Officials say the day started with 15,000 early votes cast and 9,000 absentee ballots having been received.
Digital advertisements aim to help alleviate police department staffing shortages
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department (APD) on Tuesday updated city leaders on its ongoing work with Epic Recruitment. The firm is helping APD develop and implement recruitment strategies to address ongoing staffing shortages. “Epic wasn’t hired to hire people for us, they were hired to get...
Henderson County farmers to get $14 million from relief bill
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Last year was a hard one for area farmers. But a relief bill will help many get back on track financially. Back-to-back freezes in April 2021 devastated many crops. And then, five months later, the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred swamped the area. Altogether,...
Retail store pOpshelf opens in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Bargain hunters, get ready to shop. A store that is right up your alley has opened in Asheville. pOpshelf is a retail outlet that features many items priced at $5 or less. Products include home décor, beauty, party, specialty foods, electronics and more. The...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Authorities say Jaylynn Teresa Watts was last seen Sunday, Oct. 23. Deputies believe she may be in the Asheville area. After two separate shootings in recent weeks, the resident’s association from the...
The Farm owners left with memories, wedding photos after fire destroys Candler home
CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — The owners of a popular Candler event venue are opening up after a fire destroyed their home on Saturday, Oct. 22. For nearly six hours Saturday night, firefighters from 10 departments fought to put out a blaze that engulfed a two-story home on Justice Ridge Road.
How do dry conditions now compare to 2016's wildfire season in the mountains?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Abnormally dry conditions and a moderate drought across parts of Western North Carolina have some concerned the mountains could see another wildfire season like 2016. From late October through November of 2016, nearly 20 wildfires burned more than 55,000 acres across the region. Right now,...
Consumer Reports: Halloween child car-seat and costume safety
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Here’s a Halloween warning you’ve probably never thought about: Your child’s bulky or puffy costume might pose a serious safety hazard when riding in his or her car seat! Consumer Reports explains how to keep your child safe from this and other Halloween costume dangers.
Macon County motel owner believes fire that partially gutted business was arson
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities are investigating a late-night fire that gutted part of a motel in Macon County. No one was seriously injured, but guests had to scramble to find other places to stay. The Macon County Fire Marshal's Office said the fire at the Relax Inn...
Wildfire fears build as abnormally dry season continues heading into colder winter months
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — According to the North Carolina State Climate Office, a moderate drought has made its way to the mountains, and Buncombe and neighboring counties have begun to see the effects of the lack of rain. Some counties have been labeled abnormally dry and others have...
