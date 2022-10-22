ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Back from the Dead With New Funding

By Kirk O’Neil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

Former National Basketball Association player Jackie Robinson unveiled his plans to build a 23,000-seat arena and luxury hotel on the Las Vegas Strip nine years ago with hopes to bring an NBA team to Sin City.

Robinson's project on 27 acres between the Sahara Las Vegas and Fontainebleau Las Vegas has had several false starts since he first revealed his plans in December 2013 to build a $1.3 billion project, originally set to open in late 2016. Despite Clark County commissioners approving the project in summer 2014 and Robinson breaking ground in the fall of that year, nothing would happen on the site for three years.

Clark County approved expansion plans in 2017, but no work continued on the site. At an October 2020 hearing, commissioners urged Robinson to "fish or cut bait" on the project, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, and also began setting deadlines to encourage the developer to get moving on the project. By April 2021, required project agreements were approved.

In February 2022, the Review-Journal reported that Active Capital Holdings’ Executive Trustee Arthur “AJ” Lewis confirmed the company would provide a total of $4.7 billion with the deal projected to close in early March. Robinson, the report said, wants to build the All Net Resort & Arena, which would feature an arena with a retractable roof, two luxury hotels, a convention center, a movie theater, and more on the long-vacant former Wet ’n’ Wild water park site. The site would also have retail shops and a broadcast studio. The arena would seat 23,000 for basketball and 25,000 for concerts and boxing.

Robinson, however, told the Review-Journal on Oct. 19 that he was surprised by Lewis’ announcement that night in February. He asserted that he had no idea it was coming and that he never had an agreement for the funding.

“He got a little ambitious … but nothing ever happened,” Robinson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PAkzj_0ijBcRrs00
Image source: Shutterstock

Developer Secures Funding for Hotel Arena Project

Instead, Robinson last week at a media event at the Stirling Club near the Strip revealed that he has secured a new investor for his $4.9 billion All Net Resort & Arena project and introduced Todd Owen, director of Clearwater Perpetual Master Trust, as its new financing partner.

Owen described Clearwater Perpetual as a Wyoming-based family office investment fund out of California. He said that a mutual friend wanted him to meet with Robinson as the project had faced “prior financial stumbles,” Owen told the Review-Journal.

Robinson's goal is to bring an NBA team to Las Vegas to occupy his arena and NBA commissioner Adam Silver has recently said that Las Vegas is among the markets that the NBA will consider the next time it expands. And there seems to be many suitors who want to own a team in Las Vegas.

Sports Stars Want to Own NBA Team

The Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James stated in a preview of his HBO series "The Shop" that he was interested in owning a potential Las Vegas NBA team.

"I wanna own a team....Yeah, I wanna buy a team for sure. I would much rather own a team before I talk. I wanna own a team in Vegas. I want the team in Vegas," James said in the video.

Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, who lives in Las Vegas, said he's been "talking to certain individuals" about owning an NBA team, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

“I’ve been talking to certain individuals for the last six months. That’s something I’ve been working on behind the scenes, but I’ve never came out and publicly talked about that with the media.

“Me and my team have been working behind the scenes with the NBA. I can’t say exactly where, but I’m working on getting a team,” Mayweather said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sancerresatsunset.com

“The Rat Pack is Back!” in Las Vegas

With things getting back to normal this year, the personal-finance site WalletHub checked out America’s 100 biggest cities for their “recreation-friendliness”. And the winner is: Las Vegas, Nevada. “Las Vegas has the most playgrounds per square root of the population,” the site notes. Um, okay. Personally,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Hotel Near Las Vegas Strip Charges Astronomical Room Rate

A mere mention from a popular influencer can sometimes send an out-of-the-way restaurant or bed-and-breakfast more business than it can handle. At other times, the hotel itself creates a room or package specifically for viral content. A 10-minute drive from the Las Vegas strip, the Palms Casino Resort positions itself...
LAS VEGAS, NV
cohaitungchi.com

The Top 17 THINGS TO DO in LAS VEGAS in 2023

They call it “Vegas” “Sin City” and the “gambling mecca” of the not-so-wild west. Vegas is the epicenter for all things party-related, not to mention the ostentatious and unique. You’ll have an endless supply of top things to do in Las Vegas no matter how long you’re staying. Vegas is also the closest international airport to nearby top attractions in nature such as the Hoover Dam, Grand Canyon, and Death Valley. Here are the best things to see and do while in Las Vegas, Nevada!
LAS VEGAS, NV
Autoweek.com

Video: How Tony Stewart Fared in First NHRA Dragster Pass at Las Vegas

To no one’s real surprise, three-time NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart proved Friday that he has a knack for drag racing. In his first-ever competitive NHRA pass, the multi-time, multi-series motorsports champion blasted to the provisional No. 2 qualifying position in the 16-car Top Alcohol Dragster order at the Nevada Nationals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Where To Find The Absolute Best Chocolate In Las Vegas

Spoiler alert! You’re going to want some chocolate after looking over this list. And it’s a good day to justify no limits, because it’s National Chocolate Day! Can I get a cocoa-dipped “heck yeah!!”?. And since we’re celebrating one of the most delicious food groups...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

‘Dig In’ to braised oxtails on the Las Vegas Strip

Caribbean and African flavors are hard to come by on the Las Vegas Strip. But diners can visit Libertine Social at Mandalay Bay or Public House at Luxor right now to feast on chef JJ Johnson’s signature cinnamon-scented braised oxtails with jollof rice, five-hour black beans and collard greens. And credit for this delicious availability goes to Pepsi and MGM Resorts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

2-car collision leaves 1 dead in southwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A vehicle crash has left one person dead in the southwest valley. Police said the collision occurred Saturday, around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Windmill Lane. According to officers, two vehicles were involved in the crash. Arriving medical personnel took one person...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

The Who takes the Las Vegas stage for a two-date concert

It’s been nearly 50 years since The Who played the final gig of its last tour as a full-time band. There would be reunions and celebrations that would bring singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend together in the subsequent years, but The Who Hits Back! Tour, which concludes in Las Vegas with two weekend dates, is something fans have never experienced before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Southern Highlands home in Las Vegas in prime golf course location

If you’re a fan of both golf and high-end living, you may want to consider living at Southern Highlands Golf Club, featuring not only an 18-hole course designed by Robert Trent Jones but some of the most luxurious homes you can imagine in Southern Nevada. The 24-hour, guard-gated community is highly exclusive, with private roads that are accessible through only three gates. It’s literally one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Southern Nevada, and now is your chance to join this rarefied air. A home has just become available there, one that offers plenty of space and a few extras that might surprise you.
LAS VEGAS, NV
azbigmedia.com

Desert Diamond Casino welcomes Sheena Easton and Taylor Dayne

Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment welcomes Sheena Easton and Taylor Dayne to the Diamond Center on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 for Ladies Night 2023. Tickets start at $30 and go on sale Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased through Etix and at Desert Diamond Casino’s Box Office starting at 10am on Nov. 4. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. Anyone exhibiting COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms, or with recent exposure to a person with COVID-19, is asked to stay home.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
126K+
Followers
89K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy